Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (SNPTF) CEO Sun Yang on Half Year 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCPK:SNPTF) Half Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2021

Sun Yang - Executive Director and CEO

Ye Liaoning - Executive Director and Chairman of the Company

Ma Jianfeng - Joint Company Secretary

Distinguished investors good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Interim Results Announcement of Sunny Optical Technology Group. First of all, please allow me to introduce our management presenting in today's event. They are Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, Mr. Ye Liaoning; Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Sun Yang; Vice President and Joint Company Secretary Mr. Ma Jianfeng; and also in our Hong Kong venue, IR and Joint Company Secretary, Madam Wong Pui Ling; Associate IR Director Madam [indiscernible].

Now, let's welcome in Executive Director and Chairman Mr. Sun Yang to preview the 2021 interim result.

Sun Yang

Okay. Thank you to investors for your participation. Due to the pandemic, just like last year we'll be conduct this event via all our video conference. Now I'd like to brief you Sunny Optical Tech 2021 first half operation situation. Now let's take a look at our revenue. So, in the first half of the year, we have RMB 19.8 billion and that’s a 5.1% up so that is a not so easy increase for performance. And that is because in different terminals of our handset has been increased in the market share and also for intelligent driving EVs all these industry their demands towards the sensor has been expanding. And yes, in between we have some fluctuations in terms of the chips. But these are two of the main driving forces and we still create a 5.1% of revenue increase.

Now let's take a look at gross profit. We have 34.5% of growth in first half of the year. We have got RMB 4.9 billion in this part. So as you can see the gross profit growth speed is a lot faster than our revenue that is because our handset unit -- handset camera unit. In the first half of the year they have been improving their manufacturing technology, manufacturing process and they further increase the establishment of the construction of the supply chain and that has been pulling our group's gross profit into a higher standard.

And for the third part, we can see the profit before tax that is RMB 3.2 billion. And that is a 52.1% of growth. So our effective tax rate in first, so it's kind of same comparing to the first half of 2020. And for the profit for the care attribute to the owner of the company that is 53.7%. Earnings per share is 53.9% of growth. So that is our basic situation in our revenue.

Now, let's look at our expenditures. In terms of the expenditures or the expenses, our operating expenses is kind of close to last year that is 9.4%. So now, as you can see selling and distribution expenses and administration expenses are maintaining approximately to the same level. However, if you look at the R&D expenditure, we have 1% of increase in that. So here except for the continuous investments in our lens, and sets and so on. We have been expand investing more in our vehicle avoided cameras, and lighters HUDs, smart headlight and so on these. We have more increase in investments in these parts. And in second part, also that in AR/VR, we have been investing more as well, because in these new business, we are investing more and that is the reason why we have 1% of increase in the R&D expenditure. We're investing for the future.

And next, let's take a look at a few more index here for current ratio. We have it's now 1.8% and such. And the operating cash flow is RMB 12.3 billion, that's pretty good. In terms of our cash, we have RMB 111 billion or net per share now is RMB 5.34. And a gearing ratio have been further decreased down to RMB 16.4. The ROE increased 1.6% and now reaches RMB 14.6 wide CapEx it is now RMB 1 billion. So it's kind of maintaining what we mentioned in the beginning of the year, so I'm not going to repeat it.

So here in this slide, you'll probably look at this quite often that is the final product of the company, their application in these few domains. The largest part is to highly related to our handset units. In first half of the year it takes 80% of our revenue and the YOY was 88%. So, what can be more happy about is they can see the -- in a lighter yellow, those are the product related to vehicle and it increased from 5% to 8%. That indicates the vehicle related products now has become a second growing pillar of our group.

So this part is about the GP margins. Now let's take a look of the overall situation in first half of this year was 24.9% it is a 5.4% of growth YOY. Now, if we take a look at the optical components, we have 1.4% of growth now reaches 24.9%. For our optical electronic products, we have 3.7% of growth, which hits 14.8%.

In terms of optical instruments. It's up by 5.6% now hits 44.2%. So we can see that in the first half of the year, these three main pillars are improving in terms of their GP margin due to the first half of last year. It's influenced by the pandemic. It's still influencing this, but overall speaking. In the second half of the year, smartphones in terms of their downgrade of their parameters, we're not seeing a stab of that trend.

Well, in the second half of this year, there probably will be the trend to beat. So we do feel that pressure. And so we're all speaking through our effort of the overall year in 2021, our overall GP margin through our own efforts, hopefully that we can have a better increase compared to 2020.

So, long-term wise next year, or the year after the next year, no matter was about the smartphones or vehicle boarded cameras, lenses, and so on the upgrade of these equipments, that is a certain trend. And we do believe and we do hope that through our effort, we can increase the GP margin. So that's all about the GP margin.

So here in this slide, let's take a look at this one. These are some of our breakthroughs in R&D. Now let's take a look at the optical components. This is a BU and so now this is smartphone related R&D, R&D completed in this domain first, this is a turnable connector lenses. So it's kind of like a liquid lens, we call them T lens.

So this is for front camera, FEST focus technology. And we've completed our R&D in this part and so what have completed for the second one is we have a super wide or ultra-wide angle lens we complete that R&D and third is what everyone cares is our Hybrid GM+P lens set and this is the application for main cameras. We've completed the R&D for this one as well. On the right hand side, now these are the technologies that’s already now in mass production phase. So first of all is the three millimeter ultra-macro shooting lens set.

This can be updated on our smartphones, and we can use this as a microscope. So this is a pretty niche market. And second one is that we've completed the 10 times periscope telephoto lens set with pure-plastic lenses. And this is now under mass production where the first one in the industry and these are related to your smartphones, and second is related to vehicle. So in this part, first of all, we have finished something based on NVIDIA platform that is an eight megapixel autonomous five lens set. And in the future, the NVIDIA platform will become even more significant when the levels of self-driving vehicles increase and so we'll have more co-operations with them. So eight megapixel is a project finished this year. And also we've got other projects already went through NVIDIA’s certification.

So also we have the OMS -- TMS five megapixel hybrid in-cabin lens sets, for this one we’ve completed R&D as well. From the third part is our HUD, the HUD we complete here is AR HUD and it’s based on DLP solution. The R&D for this one has been completed as well. On the right hand side, already now in mass production phase for about three items, for this one, it's all about LiDAR.

So we've got the transmitter and receiver modules is all under mass production. And also the window, outside the LiDAR itself is now under mass production as well. And also we've got the polygonal prisms, we have already put this under mass production as well.

So for the final one, let's take a look at our AR technology. So for our AR three color waveguides we've completed, our R&D on that as well. And also for the next one is our VR optical module. What's that about? So that's that in virtual reality. So we have finished the R&D for the assembly, but improvement distortion of the chromatic aberration. So these are the R&D milestones we have achieved in the optical components be huge. So next one is our Optoelectronic products.

First of all, we'll talk about something related to smartphone. For the first one, we have this something quite like T lens, this is a camera module with tunable cover lenses. This is a component that is being coupled with the lens, so it's going to be replacing the traditional VCM and next is that we're going to, we've already completed the three times, Q, eight times continuous Zoom camera modules and X Y is that we'll be doing the Dual OIS camera.

So for this sensor shift and lens shift, we'll be combining them together to do a Dual OIS, that's the first one in industry. That's the R&D, on the right hand side, the first one is the 10 times optical zoom periscope camera modules we’ll know this and second, we are the leading one in the industry as well that is our Gimbul stabilization camera modules with ultra-wide angle we've completed this to enter this to mass production and third one, it's a free-form camera modules including ultra-wide angle & low distortion.

Next patch is related with the vehicles, on the left hand side you can see that we had carried out the in-depth visual ranging modules based on the OMS energy, we have the RGB and the ToF combiner solutions, we’re able to view the 2D images and also the 3D images. So that drive identifications and lateral movement identifications will be based on it and the second one, it seems to be not so obvious, but we have the low cost, the miniaturized exterior view in modules, we hope that in the future, the scale can be more and more miniaturized and will not be visible if you embed it in the vehicles.

So, we’re also saving the cost. So it’s very challenging. And we had a finish to this kind of R&Ds in the first half and on the right hand side, you can see what are the things that had entered into the mass productions. The first is that we’re very proud to be the first supplier in the industry to be able to deliver the 8M front view sensing modules and also we have the DMS modules and OMS modules enter into the mass productions. And the last but not least part is the other applications. First is that based on the ToF and structured LiDAR technologies, we have the facial recognition plus in-vivo recognition technology, and its many use in facial scan payment.

And we had a completed this R&D and on the right hand side, you can see the items that has entered into the mass production. The first is the AR/VR especially in [indiscernible] project, we have a very large market share. And we have been making a lot of progress on that and also in the sweeping robots, we not only have ToF hardwares, and but also we have the [indiscernible] processes combined with the algorithms, we had put that into the SDKs to enable the easier development for the customers and in the future we may expand further from SDK to chips.

In terms of the optical instruments, I will very quickly go through it with you on the left hand side, the R&D completed items, the first is the prism appearance inspection equipment, the second the vehicle plane glass inspection equipment, and third one is the achromatic objective project, we have a achromatic object and on the right hand side, you can see the production in a mass scale. The first is the wafer fragment inspection equipment. The second is the real time focusing microscopic system. And the third is the upright near-infrared region-II motorized fluorescence microscope in-vivo imaging system, so that we can go further in viewing the in vivo samples.

So next, it's also righted with the R&D. Let's take a look at the patents, we have and by the first half of this year, the granted patents had reached 2,488 increased by 292 compared with last year, among which 185 are the patents of inventions and these are required patents by the first half of the year. But actually, we also have 3,612 patents in pending. We mainly focus on the sensing modules, AR/VR, robot vision and some of the other fields. This is about our patents.

On this slide, let's talk about several main production lines about their shipments and the future outlook. The first is the shipments volume of the handset, lens sets. In the first half of this year, we have about RMB 717 million increased by 11.21%. And we met another statistics for handsets over 6P we have RMB 163 million. So we believe that it is a very large quantity. And in the second half of the year, or throughout the whole year, we also have a guidance. And this is based on the actual result in the first half. And the full-year shipment for Handset and Lens Sets compared to its 2020 will be increased by 5% to 10%. And this is the full-year guidance for the shipment of handset, lens sets.

On this slide, let's take a look to the Vehicle Lens Sets. And we have a very robust recovery in the first half because the baseline of last year, it was relatively low. And we had a grew by 82%, reaching 37,317. And so I like to provide you with full-year guidance of the shipment for Vehicle Lens Sets. We believe that in 2021 compared with 2020, we will hit 30% to 35% growth year-over-year.

On this slide, this is about our camera modules. On the left hand side, you can see the total values in the first half, we have a RMB 360 million grew by 34.5%. On the right hand side, we had been updating those figures. We believe that it will give us a better added value such as the large image size or the periscopic ones. And there was a drop of 21% year-on-year. And throughout a whole year, the total guidance for the full-year shipment was 20% to 25% of growth year-on-year.

And I'll skip this slide, you have visit our new production basis and it is going very smoothly. In India, in Vietnam, we are also having very steady progress is there. And the last part is our outlook. So maybe I'm not reading the PPT for you. I’ll just share with you some of the highlights. The first is about the smartphone we believe that upgrade is a definite to trend, maybe it will happen next year or the year after next year and we will focus on a large image size and also the hybrid materials glass plus plastics and also sensor shifts.

And the fourth part is the continuous zooming. And we have made a lot of R&D investment on all of these fields. And once we have an upper spec trend, we will definitely take a very advantages position. And this is the first main information delivered to you and the second one may be much concerned by you is the situation of the American company and we are very happy to tell you that that American company is very happy with our offering and the progress is beyond our expectations. So this is about the smartphone products.

And on the next slide it’s about a product related with the vehicles. And I can preview the overall situation and some of the achievements we have been making. First, the 8-mega pixel front-view ADAS vehicle modules. In the first half of the year, we had the first mass production solution in industry and in the second half we will have three mass production solutions and also design wing already have a 10 different modules. And in China, we had a covered almost all of the 8-mega pixel front-view ADAS and then the second part is the LiDAR optical system in design one we already have a 10 LiDAR solutions. And we had covered almost all of the top players and this is about the vehicle camera modules.

And the last slide is about our Smart Eye AROT and we are very pleased to tell you that in the second half of the year based on a 22 nanometer processing, we will have an SOC used on some of the AROT production lines and we cannot offer you more details at the current moment, but definitely we will have the 22 nanometer SOT and to have the actual Smart Eye completed and this is our coverage in Smart Eye, smartphones and vehicle related products as well as the SOT. Thank you for your patience.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you management. Congratulations on the great performance. Have a two questions. The first is related with the vehicle business. Because we sensed that the investors also pay a lot of attentions to the Vehicle Lens Sets development, especially on the changes of the price. And we like to know about the factors influencing the price changes, is it about a different customers or different types of products or any other reasons. For example, from the supply chains or from any other variables of the products. Why we has a different ASP? This is my first question.

And the second question is also related to with the vehicle business, because in Outlook. We have the 8-mega pixel front-view lens, we will have more and more shipments of that part of the products. And we also have some progresses in the mass productions of the LiDAR. And apart from the Vehicle Lens Sets. What is our forecast for the future development?

And another question is related with the Handset Lens Sets. I like to know more about the price in the first half of the year and what will be the outlook for the second half of the year? Thank you.

Ye Liaoning

Let me answer your first question. We have the vehicle related products sessions in this slides. And before we use the Vehicle Lens Sets, why we have such a change in the presentation of Mr. Sun Yang already had mentioned that because in the production lines, industrial lines of the vehicle businesses has become the second growth engines for Sunny Optical Technology Group. And also we have made sufficient preparations for these pipelines. And maybe we will put together those products and then have a breakdown. This is a more reasonable practice. And we have the Vehicle Lens Sets.

We also have the vehicle modules, we also have HUD, Smart Eye, et cetera and also have the LiDAR and about to the infrared Vehicle Lens Sets. We also have included that into the vehicle related products. And in the first half the ASP is actually very stable. And the biggest pressure comes from the appreciation of RMP compared with the same period last year. And if I had to remember to correctly the foreign exchange rates last year was about 7%. And in the first half of this year was about 6.4% to 6.5%. And there was a growth of about 7% to 8%. So in terms of the U.S. dollars it's quite stable and even there is a slight increase. And this is about your first question.

The second question is about the Handset Lens Sets the ASP of the Handset Lens Sets impacted by the epidemic, there was this situation in industry. And there was a drop of single-digit under throughout the whole year, we hope that the second half ASP compared with the first half of this year can be more stabilized. But still we’re pressured.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, moderator. Thank you, management. I also have two questions. The first is that we have noticed that in July, the shipment of the Vehicle Lens Sets had a slight drop. And it is because of the chip variations in the downstream and can you give us a quantified situation introduction of the Vehicle Lens Sets, what will be the normal shipment of the Vehicle Lens Sets and in the future, what is the gross logic, is there any changes of that? And the second question is about the Handset Lens Sets. We had noticed that in Handset Lens Sets and the modules, there is increased percentage of the products provided to our own group. And does that affect our GP margins for the optical electronic products? And will it also have an effect on the GP margins of the optical components. Thank you.

Sun Yang

So for your first question, in terms of the Vehicle Lens Sets, in terms of the shipment for the guidance, we actually have mentioned that. So in terms of the annual view is around 30% to 35% growth. Yes, we're seeing in the industry, liking of chips, we are seeing that as well. But we do think that the shipments will increase because sensors, boarded on vehicles, the amount of that is increasing. No matter is the visual sensors or LiDAR sensors, you're using that. So for the future, for the coming years, there's a high percentage, high possibility that the shipping amount will be increased. So in terms of our guidance that we offer this year, this is a result after we made communications with our customers, or clients.

But overall speaking, we do have an estimation of that between 30% to 35% because in terms of Vehicle Lens Sets, we're number one in the world and that's pretty, that's quite -- we do have quite a lot of space over here. So we're looking at speeding up and despite and the penetration rate is increasing, that's the answer for your first question. As for your second question in terms of the Handset Lens Sets, Lens is your self-supply. Actually you are putting our focus to, because we are not calculating the self-supply right now because two of the values are all based on the market mechanism. They're operating on that. So for self-supply, if increase in that, do we have an improvement in GP margin. Well, it's actually it's not related. It's all based on the demand of the customers to make the best modules and components for them. So that's the situation.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you, Mr. Sun.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got two questions here. First one is about the handset because we're seeing the first half business in the handset unit, your revenue is decreasing. That's the first time I'm seeing this for many years is I think is actually shifting down, so I would like to know your view Mr. Sun, Mr. Ma for the future growth of your smartphone business over here because we're seeing the amount of your handset business is pretty stable and also for the downgrade trend is pretty stable as well. So what do you think about the future of this business domain? Is it going to be stable as well? That's the first question and for the second question just like Mr. Sun mentioned, AI technology, how do you view it because you mentioned the market share is leading in this domain because you're AI product.

This is still relatively early in terms of the competing landscape because we're still waiting for probably in the market, there will be other competitors releasing new products. So how do we view ours, so what's our competitiveness and advantage in that part?

Sun Yang

Well, I mentioned it just a bit. So I'd like to clear it out. First of all, in terms of the Handset Lens Set in terms of the HLS moment, the market share of our company or revenue for our company, we do all think that there are rooms of improvement, we will not just stop here, must calculate the number of the figures you mentioned. And it's pretty simple, because in terms of market share, the company from the U.S., their market share is increasing.

So for [indiscernible] the market share is increasing. So that's one thing. And second is that this year, for the downgrade because of the downgrade trend, the price is not optimal. But in terms of our T Lens, continuous Zoom switches, and so on all, while the price is going to increase. And if that increase, the amount will increase as well. And so the revenue will increase. That's the answer for that. And second, in terms of AR/VR, let me just pull them together. What we are leading is in the VR product, including VR cameras, lenses. So because the players in this part, the main players, Oculus, and we're taking a big portions of that.

So here, just like you mentioned, this in the early stage, the industry is in its early stage. But in this early stage, we have already gained the top player and we think the top players, we are taking its main share in its optical system. So that's the reason why I'm putting the words like this. We are leading in VR. Well, we are leading in AR as well, we can put it that way because in China, there are only few players like us that can achieve the technology, we have right now. And for the half first half of the year already finished all those technologies, R&D, and some of them even on a mass production. So that will be my answer. Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, management. I got two questions. First of all, for the Handset Lens Set, we’re seeing some price pressure in the first half of the year. But in terms of the optical units, our GP margins, we will be increasing as well. Can you explain why can we achieve that and also for 3D ToF and SDK, we're trying to make chips. So what's your thoughts and your positioning on the chip manufacturing? So in terms of equipment, in semiconductor, we do have a replacement for overseas equipment for the semiconductors, right. I would like to know what's the function of those equipments?

Ye Liaoning

So first of all, in terms of the HLS, the optical components GP margin increased, the reason of that is pretty simple. That is in first half of the year, internally, we’re making some management and administration improvements. That's the core reason why our GP margin can have a increase in comparison. So second, in terms of the SoC, I would like to make explanation. The thought behind that is pretty simple, because in AIoT, it's a scattered, shattered market. And so the client is in its different levels.

So if we just give them tough, a cartwheel like that, in terms of the ISP and other merging of the information and so on. It's actually quite complicated. So the thoughts behind those is that we’re going to make an R&D of the SOC and there will be an arm structure. We have got boosters as well. And also we have got cores for 3D processing’s. It is the first time that we're doing this with our collaborators because in our collaborator, they've already got the experience in SOC and they've got a lot of patent. So we're not just started on by -- on our own in fresh hands. But we do have alliance with that and also with done the market research, done the study and comparison. So hardware plus chip plus algorithm, this solution to the lending of specific IoTs will be pretty helpful.

Sun Yang

Currently, in terms of our market research, that's what we receive. But can we make this a blockbuster hit in the market or be welcomed by our clients that probably need to be reviewed by time. But hardware plus chip plus algorithm to form the Smart Eye it will be the direction of Sunny Optical Tech.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Okay. Thank you.

Sun Yang

Thank you, Tony.

Unidentified Analyst

Mr. Ye, Mr. Ma, and Mr. Sun. Hello, everyone. Hello, management. Two questions. So first one is if we see the revenue and profit in terms of the quarter. Do we have any change in that? And second is related to handset unit. We've got two questions here. One is that we have pretty high margin in the modules. Do you think that this will become the new norm? And second, is that in your U.S. client, what's your estimate estimation of your profitability comparing to the HOS?

Ye Liaoning

Your first question, in terms of the time for the profit. With that, the major influence of that is because of the pandemic, instead of the high low season. Second, in terms of the camera module, GP margin, in the past few years to our internal efforts, we are increasing our own GP margin. Speaking from this year, we are doing pretty good in first half, but for the second half of the because of the downgrade trend, we do reckon that we're under pressure. In terms of our annual goal. We do want to outperform, while last year's performance. And for the new -- after the new technology was introduced, its introduced based on our accommodation for our management system. Hopefully, we can reach a better GP margin in that as well.

So basically speaking, we need to follow the market trend. And by doing so we need to improve our internal management yet, but yes, we that is pretty pressurized as well. In terms of the GP margin of our North American client, in terms of that, don't just look at that. Don't just look at single client, look at the overall situation of our HOS. During our cooperation with our clients, what we need to care is do we win positive comments from our clients? That's pretty significant, currently speaking.

So a good by offering a good product structure, we do believe that we can have better GP margin performance now.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Hello management. In terms of your LiDAR, your AR/VR and vehicle boarded components, you've got R&Ds been performing pretty good, and some of that mass production. We do think that the market is pretty interesting to see all of this and also it provides a good growth to the company. But in terms of the upgrade of the handset, I would like to continue your question.

In terms of the downtrend that's influencing the first half and second half of our ASP. But at the same time, it also indicates that next year, there's a hope for the huge increase for the GPM rate. And why is that that this year we're seeing a downgrade and next year, we're probably seeing an upgrade of these smartphones. Why is that? What's the logic behind that and also for Mr. Sun, in terms of the handset lens set, and the ASP and second half of this year, what will be the trend of that?

Ye Liaoning

First of all, the judgment behind that is, what I mentioned is actually next door the year after next we're seeing that trend. It’s actually pretty easy to understand, because when we are making exchanges with the R&D department of our clients, and plus POOIS continuous focusing or zoom changing. They have different focus in our different clients. But people are making their own judgments, right. What we like to say is these judgments, these new parameters, and new products will definitely be used, even their new products, new cell phones. But is it going to be next year? Is it going to be the year after next one? That depends on them.

But after making exchange with the R&D department, we do feel that trend. So well for the first half of the year we're doing like this. So for the second half of the year, can we increase the efficiency? Can we improve the cost and save one, all these savings are from our clients, but some of these words are from their R&D. Some of their words are from procurement, or market department.

So I think this will be quite easy. This is actually quite easy to understand. If the upgrade is significant, the increase of GP margin is just a result of that a pretty natural result of that. So what's your other question?

Unidentified Analyst

About ASP and GP margin in the second half of the year and outlook towards the next year?

Ye Liaoning

Actually, Mr. Sun had emphasized all the GP margin already. And already we have a backdrop of the G-SPEC and we had been pressured to push our goal for the whole year compared with 2020. We hope that with our efforts, it can be stabilized and improved. And about ASP of the handsets lens sets and the camera modules. Actually, we already answered the question for Handset Lens Sets, we had been pressured but we hope to stabilize it a compassion with the first half.

And for the modules, there are some special situations. The first is the performance of the ASP. And compared with same period last year, there was a drop and it was a very obvious two digits drop. But I remembered that in March this year, we already provided you a guideline, our goal of ASP compares was the second half of the year, we want to stabilize it. We already had realized that goal, but to the biggest difference is let me repeat our biggest customer starting from Q4 last year, there was a big drop of the market share. And that has a big impact of our camera module, and the product structure of that biggest customer is also the optimal.

So for us Q3 and Q4 last year, there was a big change of ASP. And what we had been benchmarking is that the second half of last year ASP. So compared with Q4 last year, there was an improvement, but the customer structure of last year and this year there is a big change as well. In the first half of this year, we had very successfully digested those kinds of negative impact. And our goal is to maintain and stabilize the situation of the first half of the year and we will also improve the performance compared with Q4 last year.

And this is the current expectations and as for the longer-term expectations you can go back to what Mr. Sun has been answered. The better products will bring about the more satisfying ASP.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you management. I have two small questions. The first is about the GP margin of the handset modules. In the first half of the year there was a good growth and you also mentioned that changes of the customer structures and there is an increase the proportion of our career and customers can we understand in that way. In the future once there is a bigger proportion of the module businesses then it will lead to contribute to a better margin compared with the domestic modules.

Ye Liaoning

About the ASP structure of modules and GPM, right? All right. So this year, we are very clear about the issues of the GP margins this year. This is mainly related with the whole market and with adjustment of our customer structures. And as time goes by, we had been increasing the shares of the new customers and also we will updated specifications of the modules in the future. And with these two factors, I believe that the ASP will be improved for sure. And also it will help the improvement of the GP margin. And the manufacturing systems with our efforts of the past few years will also be great. And we have a great production process and automated processes and better yield, all of these has been improved. And putting these factors together, we’re very confident to improve the GP margin. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, management. And my second question is about the vehicle camera modules. We mentioned that the eight megapixel front view modules already have a one, the variance of some projects and for that project based on the existing vehicle modules, we’ll further upgrade the offerings and our advantages in the eight megapixel modules and what is our positionings in the Tier-1?

Ye Liaoning

So we can take a look at this issue from two perspectives. The first is the increased penetration rate of ADAS. This is a bigger pool for us, it means we had been facing a quick surge of the demand. And previously, we had been developing the vehicle module once. But there are some emerging players. And those emerging have a very clear requirement. And we do have the capabilities that can flexibly and meet their needs. And this is a huge market potential for us. And with the increased movement of the penetration rate, we still see the further release of the capacities of the existing suppliers. And as for us, we do have the big background and expertise in this industry and the customers are very willing to collaborate with us.

That's why I say we had been facing very promising market opportunities. And we do have seen the bigger demand from the market. And we have a lot of customers, some come from the Tier-1s, some are the emerging new players, they will gradually become our customers.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello management. I have several questions to ask, the first the R&D completion slide you mentioned about the VR optical module and there is a big customer in America and are you making these R&Ds in preparation for that customer and in the display assembly under the existing, what are the differences? And why do we need to make such a combination? This is my first question.

Sun Yang

Okay, this is a very professional question. And the first question, can you repeat that, sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, you mentioned that we had been developing the VR optical modules.

Sun Yang

Yes, in VR, we had been making some new R&D in preparation for the next generation products. Yes, you're right. And the second question from the professionals perspective, we can use the Fresnel lens. or the aspherical lens plus some of the IT solution, this is very complicated for the automatic alignment, we have to have very deep understandings of optical systems. And all of these are based on our expertise in optical industries. And for our customers, they also believe that a screen plus the lens will be regarded as a big module and then we can deliver it to the other OEM.

And then for the whole VR systems, we will improve the yields and reliability. So this is a very natural selection for us. And this is also based on expertise in optical industries. And we had to gain to this customer and a business with our own expertise.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, the second question is that we will have AR chipsets. And for these chipsets, is it a platform based one or is it customized for certain products?

Sun Yang

Well, because we are the first company who can develop such chips, so theoretically, in a very special specific area with a large quantity, then we will focus on the asset in terms of the efficiency and economic considerations. And maybe the customers will also add together some of their own algorithms.

So the first product we have is an SoC platform. And in the future, once we have a very special application scenario with a large quantity, then we can develop assets with certain customized functions. So we believe that our current strategy is very appropriate because if we directly go to the asset, maybe we want to have a deep understanding of certain application scenarios.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, my third question is about OpEx, Mr. Ma and before we mentioned that goal was 8% to 8.5% and in the first half, we had go beyond that target, and what about the second half of the year?

Ma Jianfeng

Okay, the answer is that we will increasingly invest in the OpEx and it will be maintained between 8% to 9%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sorry, I have a lot of questions. The next one is the vehicle related products. So we have 8%, and hand sales related products is 80%. And can you share with us the proportion of the lens sets, maybe you can have a calculation yourself, all right.

Ma Jianfeng

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you management. I have a small question related with the waveguide product deployment. And can you share with us the diffractive with guide, do we have some special patents, or do we have something differentiated from our peers because for DOE, we may use some semiconductor processing solutions. And I'm not sure in the vertical integrations, to what extent had we developed to what depth how do we develop it? Can you give us more information about that, thank you.

Ma Jianfeng

And in the AR, optical waveguide, we have been going towards two directions. The first is to learn from the best players such as, so we need to learn from the big players. And also the second is to have some special strengths such as the development of software of the optical waveguide. And together with the big players leading in industries, we had been developing that software and also the amount of expertise of this, but what I can tell you is that, we need to do two things. The first is to learn from the advantages players and to learn the lessons from their practices. And the second is to set up on knowhow and our own advantages such as the development software, I had mentioned to you. And in the semiconductor optical industries, we have made a lot of investment, we didn't purchase EVU and DVU as you know in a whole process, it's very complicated.

And as for RBIE, we will continue to acquire, buy those equipments and we do have a heavy investment on that. So this is about the semiconductor processing. And I have a follow-up question next year, will we expect some revenues from the electrical waveguide or [indiscernible].

Sun Yang

The key is still for the R&D manufacturing process, and the manufacturing capability of the template and also for the semiconductor equipment to utilize everything actually require a lot of time for the team already.

Unidentified Analyst

Understand. Thank you, Mr. Sun.

