Reports around climate change raise a lot of questions and discussions. They also offer opportunities for the observant investor.

It's a truism to say climate change continues to be a hot topic. The IPPC, the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change, just released a striking report warning CO 2 emissions and the effects on the temperature and climate.

Weather events like floods, extreme heat, and drought make headlines around the globe. You've likely experienced out-of-the-ordinary weather recently.

I've noticed that the warnings of the UN with signals like "code red for humanity" often inspire political debate. I'm not looking for someone to blame and I don't represent a party or movement.

I'm a financial writer looking for opportunities. And those arise in the background of these climate change reports. It's likely many governments and individuals will act on these reports. I'm happy to buy stocks that profit from these secular trends.

I'm always looking to buy growth stock at a reasonable valuation. There are more opportunities in these events than I can comprise in one article. I'm going to limit this article to solar-related possibilities.

Opportunities In Renewable Energy

Renewables are gaining momentum over the past decade. Hydroelectric power stations are an important part of the electricity generation mix for a long time. Over the past two decades, solar and wind generation provided the expansion of renewables.

The renewables' rise will continue over the next decades. Prices came down quickly which made them more competitive. Electricity generation from coal will be replaced and the demand for electricity keeps increasing.

There is increased volatility in renewable energy stocks due to lower volume during summer and uncertainty about the $3.5 trillion U.S. spending plans. For me, this volatility provides opportunities to buy cheaper.

Solar - Attractive Source Of Energy

There are plenty of solar stocks to invest as shown in this solar overview. It's an economically attractive sector with the lowest unsubsidized levelized cost of energy for new energy plants. A fast learning curve made this low cost possible. The sector keeps innovating which ensures a bright future.

It also has strong government support. Government support comes in two forms: subsidies and legislation. For example, in the U.S. there are investment tax credits for solar systems. Many laws around the world mandate solar for new buildings. In the U.S., it's mandated in California.

Energy storage emerges quickly as well. The front of the meter and behind the meter battery systems support solar energy. This conveys increased self-consumption and a more stabilized grid.

Enphase Energy

Enphase (ENPH) stands out as a stock that combines high margins with strong growth. It has positive free cash flows today and should generate much larger free cash flows in the future.

Enphase is a prime solar energy company. It produces residential microinverters and energy storage systems. The company's microinverters are technologically superior to other inverters. It thrives under the leadership of Badri Kothandaraman since 2017. He made a fantastic turnaround turning the technological advantage into growing revenues and large free cash flows.

The company continues to innovate with smarter products. The IQ8 microinverter makes solar panels usable off-grid without energy storage. It's also expanding its market into small commercial solar. Products are rolled out globally after the US introduction.

Enphase isn't cheaply valued both in comparison to its history and competitors like SolarEdge (SEDG). The market rewarded the good results of the company with a thriving share price and higher multiples. I've detailed Enphase growth prospects recently.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar (JKS) is a major solar panel producer. It has a 13% market share that keeps growing.

Jinko worked hard on a fully integrated business over the past few years. The company focuses on high-efficiency solar panels where it can demand a premium. It continuously innovates its panels. It often reaches new efficiency records showing its prime quality. JinkoSolar is on a strong growth path. It expects to ship 25 GW to 30 GW of modules against 18.7 GW in 2020.

The company looks to launch an IPO on the Chinese STAR market to unlock shareholder value. Chinese solar panel producers trade at higher multiples. This can unlock cheap capital for Jinko's growth.

JinkoSolar's earnings are currently under pressure due to high resource prices. Polysilicon prices increased a lot in 2021 due to more demand. Other cost inflation also applies such as increased transportation and metal costs.

The forward PE ratio of 18.3 is reasonable taking the inflated costs into account. The resource costs should come down over time as more capacity comes online. This should get gross margins back to a more reasonable level which of course leads to increased earnings. The PS ratio of 0.35 is low for a company with solid growth expectations.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) is a yieldco focused on renewable energy assets worldwide. About 51% of their assets are solar power generation. It also owns wind energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission, and water-contracted assets.

Atlantica has one of the highest solar asset percentages. Azure (AZRE) beats it with 100% solar assets but it's purely active in India and doesn't pay a dividend.

Renewable infrastructure companies use their metrics to evaluate the financial results. A key metric for AY is cash available for distribution - CAFD. A metric that indicates how much cash it can use to pay dividends. The company guides for a 5% to 8% CAFD per share growth. The dividend follows at the same pace.

A yieldco's valuation isn't measurable by PE or PS ratios. The nature of working with large amounts of project debt, the timing of projects makes these ratios unusable. It's better to look at their CAFD or dividend.

The dividend yield contracted as the share price increased faster than the dividend grew. The company looks reasonably valued considering the growth prospects. I also included the comparison with the 10-year treasury rate. The dividend yield premium came down recently but still offers about 3% extra over the treasury rate. I described more YieldCos in a recent comparison.

Conclusion

I'm thinking to make a series of 'Climate change or opportunity' articles so I'd be happy to get feedback in the comments.

This is a good mix to start investing in renewable energy in my opinion. It offers growth, value, and dividends. Recent volatility can provide a good entry price as well. Climate reports reveal the secular growth path for the sector. For me, it's important to pick the right stocks. I want to separate hype from opportunity.

Enphase produces large free cash flows and offers strong growth with American technology. JinkoSolar is a sector leader focused on growth as well while cheaply valued. It has Chinese technology and production which could scare investors. So far, the Chinese government has only reacted to different technology companies and doesn't intend to crack down on solar stocks. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is a growing dividend payer with assets around the globe.