Michael Burry is arguably one of the most famous investors of his generation. He initially rose to public prominence when he bought CDS prior to the 2008-2009 mortgage crash. The trade was famous enough that they made a movie about it, and the image above is Michael Burry at the premiere of "The Big Short." He has proven adaptable, and he made a great call buying a significant position in GameStop (NYSE:GME) early last year when it was still broadly perceived as a dying retailer.

He took some time off after the mortgage crisis, but I've been chronicling his positions ever since his new fund became large enough to require SEC disclosure of his positions (and, in fact, I believe I was the first writer to publicly do so).

The positions in the table below are as of the end of Q2 (June 30, 2021).

Company Symbol Value Shares Security ALPHABET INC GOOG $ 230,331 91,900 Call ARK ETF TR ARKK $ 30,799 235,500 Put CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH $ 48,966 857,700 Call CORECIVIC INC CXW $ 13,611 1,300,000 Common CVS HEALTH CORP CVS $ 43,831 525,300 Call CVS HEALTH CORP CVS $ 16,688 200,000 Common DISCOVERY INC DISCK $ 24,780 855,084 Common FACEBOOK INC FB $ 327,265 941,200 Call GEO GROUP INC NEW GEO $ 17,800 2,500,000 Common GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL $ 7,728 700,000 Common ISHARES TR TLT $ 280,472 1,943,000 Put KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC $ 58,103 1,424,800 Call MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC MRNS $ 11,213 625,000 Common MCKESSON CORP MCK $ 130,502 682,400 Call OVINTIV INC OVV $ 18,882 600,000 Common PROSHARES TR TBT $ 9,718 516,100 Call SCORPIO TANKERS INC STNG $ 13,230 600,000 Common SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC $ 11,173 1,564,804 Common TESLA INC TSLA $ 731,017 1,075,500 Put VY GLOBAL GROWTH VYGGW $ 996 550,000 Warrants VY GLOBAL GROWTH VYGG $ 1,438 144,550 Common WALMART INC WMT $ 53,390 378,600 Call

Previous Positions of Scion Asset Management

Some of his larger positions (at least thematically) have remained this quarter. That has included bets on interest rates rising, as well as puts on Tesla and calls on Alphabet and Facebook. He also still has money in shipping, which was a new sector for his fund (Scion Asset Management) last quarter. I won't delve into those deeply, as I covered them last quarter here.

Michael Burry Shorts ARKK

His fund bought puts on a notional value of $30 MM ARKK shares. While we don't know the strike or expiration of the puts, that is pretty clearly a bet that ARKK shares are overvalued. I also think it's possible he has that on as a bit of a market hedge. Given he has positions in both Alphabet and Facebook (which have higher multiples than you might expect for a traditional deep value investor like Burry), it seems at least plausible that the short position in ARKK is to hedge a downside move in market multiples for high flying firms. Given ARKK constituents are probably at least as frothy from a valuation perspective as the FAANG stocks, it seems reasonable to expect that ARKK would fall as much or more as the FAANGs during a broad based market sell-off. Of course, Burry has been quoted widely as being critical of a number of current market darling investments (Tesla and bitcoin) so it wouldn't be a surprise if he felt that ARKK was a value add short even aside from its potential to hedge his long positions.

Discovery Valuation and Merger Arbitrage

Discovery is quite an interesting new position for Michael Burry. The company is merging with AT&T's (T) media assets to form a player that should have the scale to compete in streaming. The history of AT&T's M&A process suggests it's at least possible that Discovery got a good price for the asset, and there is likely some natural synergy here on the revenue side. If this allows them to bulk up enough to become one of the remaining few players in the streaming world, their future is quite a bit brighter. The market does not appear to have significantly re-rated the firm after the deal, with shares trading slightly below where they were when it was announced.

However, there is one factor to this deal that I think is especially interesting. Discovery has been controlled as part of John Malone's empire for quite some time. That control was held through the multi-vote B shares (symbol DISCB). The B shares trade at a huge premium to both the A shares (DISCA) which have one vote, and the K shares (DISCK) which have no votes. But as a condition of the deal the multi-vote structure is being collapsed for no consideration, and all the Discovery share classes will be equal (and fungible!).

That suggests a potential merger arbitrage strategy here (which full disclosure I implemented and shared with my Microcap Review subscribers prior to Michael Burry's disclosure here). Because all three share classes will convert to the same thing and they trade at different prices, shorting one of the more expensive classes and buying the cheaper locks in the spread when the deal closes. The B shares (which have a huge spread) haven't been available to borrow for shorting, but the A shares (which have a more modest spread of around 5%) are available to short. Because the SEC doesn't require managers to disclose their short positions, we don't know whether Michael Burry has shorted the A shares to hedge his position in the K shares or whether it is a straight long of the K shares (which are the cheapest way to play a straight long thesis). Either way, I think a deeper look into the Discovery situation is something that is worth doing for most investors. That is one of the primary reasons I review the holdings of top investors - to get ideas for further research.

VY Global SPAC Warrants and Common

The final position that I'm going to cover in detail here is his position in both the warrants and common of VY Global, a special purpose acquisition company [SPAC]. I initially thought this was possibly a SPAC unit arbitrage in process, where an investor buys the units of a SPAC and then separates them into the underlying warrants and common shares. There is currently a small spread for that arbitrage in VY Global, as the units (VYGGU) are trading at $9.97 and convert into 1/5 of a warrant (VYGGW) and 1 full share (VYGG). With the shares at $9.72 and the warrants at $1.55 that implies an "as-converted" price of $10.03 for the units, compared to their $9.97 trading price.

However, Burry owns a great deal more warrants than units, which implies that he either has done a conversion and has been selling warrants more slowly than the common (possible due to lower liquidity) or he intends to keep the warrants for more leverage to a deal here. Most SPAC investors tend to be diversified among many SPACs (as it is quite difficult to predict which ones will hit a great deal) so I'm leaning more to the idea that this is an in-progress arbitrage type situation for Burry.

Conclusion

Dr. Michael Burry has a history that makes studying his portfolio a worthwhile endeavor, in my opinion. While some investors like to "clone" guru portfolios, I believe using them as a source for ideas for further research or themes is a more logical idea. For this quarter's ideas, I think the relevant things for further study by investors are the Discovery merger, and whether SPAC unit arbitrage makes sense for them (even if not VY Global there are lots of other SPACs with spreads). I find trying to understand Burry's thought process has made me a better investor, which is why I evaluate his positions every quarter.