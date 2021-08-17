asmilefoya/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector, and the most recent company to report its results is First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). Unlike most producers, First Majestic reported record revenue in Q2, helped by higher metals prices and a boost to output from its Jerritt Canyon [JC] Mine acquisition. This translated to a sequential increase in all-in sustaining cost margins [AISC], with First Majestic on track for significant annual earnings per share growth in FY2021. However, at more than 30x forward earnings, I still don't see a margin of safety here from an investment standpoint. So, while the valuation has improved after a 48% decline in the share price, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

First Majestic Silver released its Q2 results this week, reporting record quarterly revenue of $154.1 million, a more than 53% increase from Q1 levels. This was driven by a sharp increase in production and sales on a sequential basis, helped further by a slight increase in the company's average realized silver price ($27.32/oz vs. $27.13/oz). While costs increased in the period from $19.35/oz to $19.42/oz, the higher silver price more than offset the cost increase, translating to a 1.6% increase in all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins to $7.90/oz. This helped the company to report much stronger mine operating earnings of $29.4 million, up from $28.1 million last quarter, and a net loss in Q2 2020 due to the government-mandated shutdowns last year related to COVID-19. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, First Majestic saw higher production at all of its mines on a sequential basis, with a solid performance from San Dimas, Santa Elena, and La Encantada, and the first contribution from its newly acquired Jerritt Canyon Mine. Jerritt Canyon produced ~18,800 ounces of gold or over 1 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs] in the shortened period and is expected to produce just shy of 80,000 ounces of gold for FY2021. Looking ahead to FY2022, the mine should be able to produce more than 100,000 ounces of gold, translating to a nice boost to First Majestic's production profile.

The offset, however, is that costs at the operation remain high, with Q2 AISC of $1,679/oz and H2 AISC guided for $1,833/oz at the mid-point. This is partially due to a lift on the tailing impoundment, but costs are likely to remain above $1,350/oz next year as well, translating to slim margins at the operation. The other offset worth noting is that while Jerritt Canyon has provided a nice boost following the recent acquisition, production was down at San Dimas and Santa Elena on a two-year basis. This is based on slightly higher silver production in Q2 2021 at San Dimas relative to Q2 2019 but much lower gold production at both assets. If we adjust for La Parrilla, San Martin, and Del Toro, production has only increased slightly since Q2 2019, but the share count is up over 25%.

(Source: Company News Release)

During Q2 2019, Santa Elena produced ~9,800 ounces of gold and ~597,000 ounces of silver vs. ~8,500 ounces of gold and ~565,500 ounces of silver in Q2 2021. Meanwhile, San Dimas produced more silver (~1.87 million ounces vs. ~1.60 million ounces) but 3,855 fewer ounces of gold. At a 75 to 1 gold/silver ratio, this offset the higher silver production at the mine.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the results on a consolidated basis, we can see that SEO production came in at its third-highest level since Q3 2018 and should hit a new multi-year high later this year with full contribution from Jerritt Canyon (62 days of operation in Q2). Unfortunately, the higher costs from JC impacted consolidated costs in the quarter, with the much higher output being offset by the highest-cost quarter in the past three years for First Majestic, with all-in sustaining costs per silver-equivalent ounce of $19.42. With the lift in the tailings impoundment in Q3, which is expected to cost over $12 million, costs will remain elevated next quarter as well relative to the 2-year average ($14.81/oz), with FY2021 cost guidance of $18.63/oz at the high end of guidance, and ~$18.25/oz at the mid-point.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to the financial results, we can see that revenue came in at a new multi-year high, helped by higher gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) prices and near-record production and sales. This is great news and a step in the right direction, with First Majestic being one of the few companies to report record revenue in Q2, given the softness in metals prices. As noted earlier, the company benefited from one of the highest average realized silver prices industry-wide of $27.42/oz, helping to boost revenue in the period. Unfortunately, the silver price will not likely be a tailwind in Q3, with the quarter-to-date average price coming in closer to $25.00/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to margins, we saw a slight margin expansion in Q2 2021, with AISC margins up from $7.78/oz to $7.90/oz. While these margins are well below Q3 2020 levels, they are significantly higher than FY2019 levels, helped by the higher metals prices. However, with the increased costs next quarter related to the lift in the tailings impoundment at JC and an average realized silver price that will likely come in below $25.75/oz, we should see a decline in AISC margins on a sequential basis. It's worth noting that even with the slight expansion in AISC margins, margins are still relatively low compared to the industry average at just 28.80% on an AISC margin basis. Let's take a look at the earnings trend:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, First Majestic is on track for a solid increase in annual earnings per share this year, with FY2021 annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.30. This would translate to a 66% year-over-year, with a further boost in annual EPS expected in FY2022. This is great news, but with First Majestic sitting at a share price above $12.80, the stock looks to have priced in a chunk of this growth, trading at ~24x FY2022 earnings estimates. It's worth pointing out that while some investors cheered the announcement of a buyback program earlier this year, the share count has not decreased and has, in fact, grown. This is based on the sale of ~1.22 million shares at $14.71 per share already this quarter through the company's ATM. With many producers busy buying back shares at depressed levels and returning significant capital to shareholders like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), this is not ideal and a negative differentiator, with the fully diluted share count now closing in on 265 million shares (~201 million shares in Q2 2019).

(Source: YCharts.com)

While some might argue that First Majestic should trade at a premium to other precious metals producers due to its high silver component, the fact of the matter is that the company has inferior margins and an inferior jurisdictional profile to senior producers highlighted above. This is because First Majestic's AISC margins come in below 30% even as of the most recent quarter with a silver price above $27.00/oz, and more than 70% of its metal production comes from Mexico. Despite this inferior position as a lower-margin producer in less favorable jurisdictions, the company trades at a massive premium to its peers, at over 30x forward earnings and roughly ~24x FY2022 earnings estimates, as well as 7.4x sales. This compares unfavorably to a peer average of 16.4x forward earnings and less than 14x FY2022 earnings estimates for senior gold producers and 3.79x sales.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, while critics will suggest that gold producers and silver producers are not comparable, I would argue that this point is moot. The goal is to buy the highest-margin and lowest-risk company possible in the sector when it's as cheap as possible, and with First Majestic trading at a massive premium to more established peers, the stock does not meet these criteria from an investment standpoint. Investors are welcome to justify investing in the stock if they wish, but it is clear that there is better value elsewhere for investors looking for exposure to precious metals coupled with a margin of safety. This is reinforced by the fact none of the above-listed companies have a major tax dispute in place with the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria issuing reassessments of ~$260 million. While it looks like First Majestic is in the right, the company has not had success resolving the issue yet, which makes up over 7% of the company's current market cap.

(Source: Company Presentation)

First Majestic Silver had a decent Q2 with improving AISC margins, benefiting from a higher average realized silver price than most of its peers. However, with a softer silver price in Q3 of $25.20/oz, and higher costs from JC in Q3, we'll likely see some margin pressure on a sequential basis, with AISC margins likely to dip substantially. Looking ahead to FY2022, First Majestic offers material production growth with a full year of output from JC. Still, unlike other acquisitions in the sector, JC has not been accretive to margins, and I would be surprised if AISC came in below $1,200/oz in 2022 or 2023. Given First Majestic's inferior margin profile yet premium valuation, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. If First Majestic were to rally above $16.00 before year-end, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.