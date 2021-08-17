Matthew Roharik/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) has a few short-term catalysts that should help company performance:

Valspar acquisition - expands the company's portfolio

Covid tailwinds - more people at home remodeling

Besides the short-term benefits, Sherwin-Williams also has prestigious company quality:

42 years of consecutive dividend growth

Market leader in the paint industry

Shareholder friendly management

But even after factoring in these positive developments, the stock doesn't look like a good investment today because it's widely overvalued.

Valuation

I valued Sherwin-Williams stock using a Discounted Cash Flow model.

This model projects how much free cash flow the company will make in the future, and discounts it back to today's present value.

I used true Owner's Earnings to get a good sense of how much the company really earns to get an accurate estimate of what shares are really worth.

Based on conservative estimates, I estimate that Sherwin-Williams should make about $3-3.5B annually in unlevered Owner's Earnings. That's not too impressive considering that the company's market cap is about $80B today:

Source: Author

Key Assumptions:

Conservative 7% discount rate (I usually use a higher 8% discount rate) 3% terminal growth rate - revenue growth is projected to outpace inflation Growing operating margins

This valuation says that SHW's fair value is closer to $230/share, meaning the stock is about 30% overvalued today.

The model projects that even after dividends, investors would still see very low total returns because of low share price growth:

Source: Author

Today, it looks like shares are worth about $230, which means that shares are 30% overvalued.

This is nothing personal, it's just my best estimate of what the stock is worth.

Also, historic valuations seem to point to the same conclusion. I looked at the company's Price/Sales, Price/Earnings, and Price/Cash Flow over the past 10 years, to find what the company typically trades for.

These estimates project even greater downside:

Source: Author

Now, of course, one of the flaws with historic multiples is that these valuations might have been appropriate in the past, but they might not make sense today.

Today, SHW is expected to see increased operating margins and benefits from Covid.

But even still - Sherwin-Williams doesn't seem to offer much upside.

Based on the numbers, I don't think SHW offers strong returns even for long-term income investors at today's prices. Even though this is a safe dividend, I'm bearish on the stock at today's prices because the stock doesn't seem to offer strong total returns.

Recap

Sure, Sherwin-Williams will benefit from:

Valspar acquisition

DIY boom

Covid rebound

Stronger operating margins

And nobody's arguing that Sherwin-Williams isn't a high-quality company.

Sherwin-Williams has a majority market share in the paint industry - and the company is on track to become a Dividend King in this decade. This is a stable high-quality business with a great past and a strong future.

But at these prices, Sherwin-Williams seems to be fully priced. The real risk is that shares are already so high that we'll see low or negative share price growth over the next 5 years. Negative share price growth could wipe out the positive effects that investors would get from buybacks and dividends.

I'd be very careful about buying SHW at today's prices. If you think the stock is overvalued, you could consider:

Trimming your position

Holding and collecting dividends

Both can be good approaches.

I'm bearish on SHW today, and I wouldn't recommend buying at these prices.