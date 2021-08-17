RyersonClark/iStock via Getty Images

It's become sort of a tradition that I write my quarterly article on the Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF), evidently being one of the very few contributors to find this company interesting, as well as being invested in it.

Well, I haven't done anything with my position since last. At 1.5%, it's where I want it to be, and it pays out a very well-covered 6%+ dividend on a monthly basis. Additionally, since the COVID-19 crisis, the company has appreciated very nicely, landing it in a double-digit growth/appreciation position, significantly above where I backed up the truck.

Let's look at where things are today.

Exchange Income Corporation - How has the company been doing?

For the last quarters, I've written about for the company, it's essentially been a story of stability and being able to fund debt, dividends, and growth. This quarter, there's a bit of change to this in a positive way. Exchange Income not only beat estimates in revenues and earnings, but the company is also seeing very strong recovery indicators and a heading towards operational normalcy. The company doesn't see the end of COVID-19, but some of the challenges have subsided.

This, in part, marks the end of what has been a struggle to maintain things on the company's side. As of this quarter, numbers are most definitely looking up.

Revenue is up by 32% YoY, and EBITDA is up to 31%. There was a triple-digit, 450% EPS improvement, but this was also due to poor YoY comps. The company's FCF less maintenance was up 44%, and on a per-share basis up 34% - a very important indicator for a company like EIFZF who manages airplanes.

A monthly dividend payor's key ratio is the payout ratio. Well, Exchange improved its TTM FCF less CapEx-payout ratio to 58%, down from 76% in 2020. The ratio a year ago was great - a 58% ratio for a monthly dividend company is almost unheard of, and it makes this player one of the safest in the field and one of the more conservative, more risky positions in my portfolio. That make sense? It's obviously not a triple-A rated billion-dollar megacorp - but it nonetheless manages superb safety and operational numbers.

In terms of segment results, the company's airline businesses are still seeing comparatively low volumes, but the entire industry is seeing recovery.

It's crucial to remember that Exchange Income operates in near-impossible to reach-areas for a large part, and cannot be compared to legacy airlines given the fundamental needs of their services in these areas. Even passenger volumes saw a recovery, but the company transports both people, goods, and medical transports, which continues to give the company good volumes - even if there seems to be some amount of vaccination lag to the remote communities in Canada. Maritime was a real home-run during the quarter as well. The company also sees very much of pent-up demand for travel services and expects this to contribute to heavy volumes when it normalizes.

Its airline company, offering flight hours and repair services, has seen increased demand and volumes for its parts and components, as airlines have begun flying more to meet consumer demand. Recovery in the US specifically has been quicker than anywhere else on the planet, and because of this, business recovery has been strong.

Manufacturing, which is the company's newest arm, has also continued to see strong demand, though the largest player in its portfolio is seeing some challenges related to deferred construction projects, which are causing some issues. Long-term demand is good, but current trends are seeing some challenges here. Exchange Income is deploying capital for new production and installation capacity for the company.

I mentioned its medevac services. These have reverted to pre-pandemic levels, and the company is planning to invest $100M in the combined ISR and Medevac segments.

The company recently finished a share offering, which is part of the reason we haven't seen significant share price growth. Exchange issued $88M worth of equity at just south of $40/share, as well as announcing some new convertible debentures for $144M - though this will be mostly used to retire existing debt, and reduce the senior debt facility.

Exchange Income also made an acquisition. Late July, the company announced purchasing Carson Air out of British Columbia. It's a freight and pilot training company, and it also provides Medevac services, meaning it fits perfectly into the company's overall portfolio. The company is also buying more for $53M, in this case, related to manufacturing. The company is deploying around $114M for M&As during 2021.

Contrary to other operators, the company is also targeting to grow its airline portfolio due to increased demand from remote mining customers. The company is adding new aircraft, in particular large ones, to its fleet to meet this demand.

The fact is, the company has not only been managing well during COVID-19, but has improved the scope of its operations. When I found Exchange Income years ago, I saw the quality in management and operations very quickly - but this company has impressed me even further during COVID-19. This impressiveness is the reason why the company constitutes a major component of my portfolio despite its very small relative size, and why I have no plans of divesting this holding or rotating it. I'm willing to let it grow lock-step with this company, and at below $37-$40 Canadian, I'm even willing to add more.

Unfortunately, given the positive trends, I doubt we'll see such a valuation appear anytime soon.

Exchange Income Corporation - What is the valuation?

As I said, in essence, I'm willing to buy EIFZF at the price they issued their last set of shares at. Please note that all numbers here are Canadian dollars. We value Exchange Income on the basis of its operating cash flow, and on these levels, we've seen a strong recovery from pandemic lows.

Again, this company has no real S&P credit rating, it's very small, and it's no longer as cheap as it once was. Currently, at 6.43X to OCF, it's still highly "Buyable", though, for myself, I would love to see a relatively lower valuation before going in.

The one bright spot here is that that dip might occur if the YoY dip in operational cash flow happens as expected - but forecast accuracy is a very flimsy thing here, at only 50% 1-year accuracy with a 10% margin of error.

On essentially flat development, the company will still generate nearly 15% annual RoR until 2022. At reversal, that number goes up beyond 25%, and we're talking reversal to a 7.5X P/OCF - not exactly high, all things considered.

It does bear mentioning that this company's earnings are inherently cyclical, and I don't see this trend as being broken simply because they're adding manufacturing.

However, what we can expect, given current and historical trends, is for this business to keep generating cash flow. It has incredibly resilient and through-cyclic business segments that will keep generating even during a global pandemic. It has incredibly proven, and excellent management, and despite some of the growth we've seen, all things considered, the company can still be considered "cheap" in a yield-starved world.

You're getting 5.33% at a monthly rate - which really is nothing to sneeze at.

Analyst targets here show an improved outlook for the business.

The company is considered 15% undervalued, and overall, this is an assessment I would agree with. However, we really need to remember that this business is very small and lacks some of the fundamental safeties that otherwise make up my set of requirements for investing. Because of this, I want it cheaper if I invest, and would consider Exchange Income Corporation to be at a fair value today. Investable, but there are "safer" alternatives available on the market.

Still, if this is what you want - there's nothing stopping you from investing here.

Thesis

My stance on Exchange Income is as follows.

Exchange Income Corporation lacks credit rating and size, but makes up for it with fundamentally required operations and management quality, as well as superb dividend history.

The company can be bought at what I consider to be close to fair value, all things considered. I see it growing more, but I also see alternatives with credit rating and similar yield.

I see this company as an appealing long-term play with a short-term dividend attraction and consider it a "BUY" here.

In many of my previous articles on the company, I dive deeper into what their operations actually look like. I refer you to these if you're curious.

