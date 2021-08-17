Enes Evren/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While Hyatt could see a significant rebound in 2022 if luxury travel bookings rise significantly, I expect the stock to continue to decline in the short to medium-term.

In a previous article in July, I made the argument that while Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) had been showing a net loss - the stock could have significant room to rebound within the next two years if earnings recovered from here.

With the Delta variant having renewed concerns that the travel industry might take longer than expected to get back on its feet, the stock has continued its decline since March:

Source: investing.com

As we headed into 2021, hotel stocks as a whole saw a significant uptrend as the markets continued to bet on vaccine optimism. This seems to have died down, and price now seems to be declining once again.

Recent Performance

In light of the company's most recent earnings release, I wish to assess whether Hyatt Hotels Corporation could still have upside from the current price over a longer period.

According to the company's Q2 2021 earnings release, the company still made a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30 of this year:

Source: Hyatt Hotels Q2 2021 Earnings Release

As we look towards Q3 earnings - there is still the possibility that a net loss could continue if the Delta variant sufficiently weakened potential booking growth.

For instance, while net rooms grew by 7.1% in Q2 and both comparable system-wide and owned and leased RevPAR (revenue per average available room) saw an increase - the two were still down by approximately 50% compared to Q2 2019 figures.

When looking at the consolidated statement of income in more detail, it is clear that the net loss is simply due to the fact that even with growth in room bookings - such growth has not been enough to offset rising expenses.

Source: Hyatt Hotels Q2 2021 Earnings Release

We can see that costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties account for just over half of overall expenses, which represents expenses incurred in relation to factors such as sales, reservations, technology, and marketing. Ultimately, the more sales that a hotel chain wishes to make - the higher the cost of marketing in order to obtain those sales, in addition to the costs of facilitating such sales.

Let's take a look at Q2 2019 performance for a moment. We can see that even in pre-COVID times, we can see that revenues were only just exceeding expenses - which in dollar terms were both substantially higher than the most recent figures.

Hyatt Hotels Q2 2019 Consolidated Statements of Income

Source: Hyatt Hotels Q2 2019 Earnings Release

What is also interesting is that when comparing to Q3 2019 - we see that revenues in the previous quarter were slightly higher. While EPS for Q3 2019 was higher than that of Q2, this was primarily down to gains on sales of real estate.

Source: Hyatt Hotels Q3 2019 Earnings Release

Taking this trend into consideration, it seems more probable that Q3 2021 revenues could be lower than what we have just seen in Q2 - particularly if it becomes clear that the Delta variant kept bookings below potential.

Looking Forward

In spite of the rebound in net bookings as travel appetite has started to return - we can see that Q2 revenues would need to effectively double in order to return to 2019 levels. Even at that point, associated costs will also rise and the hotel will ultimately need to make a profit on slim margins.

From this standpoint, I do not see much room for upside in the stock for the remainder of this year. In my opinion, a more likely scenario is that the stock will continue to see a slow but steady decline in 2021, with potential upside in 2022 should we see hotel bookings accelerate significantly.

That said, Hyatt is seeing potential for even greater rebound in demand across the luxury market - and is betting big. With the company having spent $2.7 billion to purchase Apple Leisure Group, this makes Hyatt the world's largest operator of luxury all-inclusive resorts by room count.

As well as capitalizing on the rebound in luxury travel, this may be a potential way for Hyatt to hedge its bets in the case that business travel remains permanently below pre-pandemic levels.

In the near term, this does mean that the company's costs will continue to rise, and it is certainly a possibility that Hyatt will report a net loss once again for 2021 as a whole.

Ultimately, my view is that the stock will continue to see a short-term decline from here and Hyatt's performance from 2022 onwards will depend in large part on whether the anticipated rebound in demand across luxury travel will materialize. If it does, this puts Hyatt at a competitive advantage in its industry given its size and reputation. However, this will not be readily apparent until the summer of 2022 and I expect earnings performance to be lackluster for the next three or four quarters.

Conclusion

To conclude, Hyatt does seem to be betting big on a rebound in luxury travel. While the stock could see significant upside in the event that revenues in 2022 see a strong jump upwards as travel appetite rebounds - I expect that the stock will either continue to decline or consolidate for the time being.