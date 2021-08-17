mathieukor/E+ via Getty Images

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is the last of the precious metals royalty and streaming big three that reported its Q2 2021 financial results (my article about Franco-Nevada's (FNV) Q2 financial results can be found here, and my article about Royal Gold's (RGLD) Q2 financial results can be found here). Similar to its peers, Wheaton recorded a very good quarter and reached record-high revenues.

Wheaton's gold equivalent sales increased to 176,700 toz in Q2, which is 0.7% more than in Q1 and 13.1% more than in Q2 2020. However, it is important to note that different metals prices were used to calculate the gold equivalent sales last year. Using the same metals prices, the growth would be only 7.2%. The attributable Q1 production amounted to 194,140 toz of gold equivalent. The big difference between production and sales volumes is attributable to silver and palladium assets, as the attributable silver and palladium production equaled 6.72 million toz and 5,301 toz respectively, while the sales equaled only 5.6 million toz and 3,869 toz respectively.

Wheaton's main asset remains the 75% gold stream on Vale's (VALE) Salobo mine. It generated 55,590 toz gold for Wheaton in Q2. Robust volumes of attributable production were generated also by the 25% silver stream on Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito (2.026 million toz silver), and the silver stream on Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) share of Antamina silver production (1.558 million toz silver).

Source: Own processing, using data of Wheaton Precious Metals

Compared to the previous quarter, the average realized gold, silver, and palladium price increased from $1,798/toz to $1,801/toz, $26.12/toz to $26.69/toz, and from $2,392/toz to $2,797/toz respectively. Only the average realized cobalt price declined from $22.19/lb to $19.82/lb. As the sales amounted to 90,090 toz gold, 5.6 million toz silver, 3,869 toz palladium, and 394,623 lb cobalt, the total revenues grew to $330.4 million. It is 1.9% more than in Q1 and 33.2% more than in Q2 2020. Slightly more than 49% of revenues were attributable to gold, followed by silver (45%), palladium (3%), and cobalt (3%). Compared to Q1, the share of silver declined from 54% to 45%, as the silver sales declined notably.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton's Q2 operating cash flow equaled $216.4 million. It is 6.2% less than in Q1, but almost 53% more than in Q2 2020. On the other hand, the net income of $166.1 million is the highest since Q2 2018. The adjusted net income was only slightly lower, at $161.6 million. The EPS and adjusted EPS increased to $0.36 and $0.37 respectively.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Wheaton Precious Metals

In Q2, Wheaton's cash position increased to $235.4 million. At the same time, the total debt remained at $3.3 million. Wheaton is almost debt-free, the $3.3 million is attributable to lease obligations. Wheaton's net debt stood at -$232.1 million as of the end of Q2. This was the eleventh consecutive quarter of declining net debt. Wheaton is in a very comfortable cash position. Moreover, it has a revolving credit facility of $2 billion at its disposal. However, for some reason, the company has recently amended its at-the-market (ATM) program, which enables it to issue and sell shares worth up to $300 million. However, given the available cash and credit facility, diluting the shareholders would be a very investor-unfriendly step.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton's valuation metrics slightly increased in Q2. As of the end of Q1, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio stood at 20.96 and the price-to-revenues ratio at 14.75. However, at present, the ratios equal to 14.75 and 16.04 respectively. Compared to Wheaton's longer-term standards, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio is slightly lower, while the price-to-revenues ratio is slightly higher. The P/E ratio stands at 31.53 on a TTM basis, and at 30.04, using an annualized Q2 EPS. Based on the abovementioned valuation metrics, Wheaton is notably cheaper than Franco-Nevada, but more expensive than Royal Gold.

Source: Own processing

In Q2, Wheaton completed the purchase of the 6.5% gold and 100% silver stream on Aris Gold's (OTCQX:ALLXF) Marmato mine announced back in June 2020. It also completed the purchase of the 100% gold stream on Capstone Mining's (CSFFF) Domingo project, announced back in March. And after the end of Q2, on July 20, Wheaton signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire a 6% gold stream on Rio2's (OTCQX:RIOFF) Fenix Gold project. After the deal is closed, Wheaton will be obliged to make a $50 million upfront payment and ongoing payments of 18% of the prevailing gold price. After the cash flows for Wheaton amount to $50 million, the ongoing payments will be increased to 22% of the prevailing gold price. After 90,000 toz gold is delivered, the stream will be reduced to 4%, and after 140,000 toz gold is delivered, it will be further reduced to 3.5% for the life of mine.

Another interesting news is that Wheaton decided to increase the dividend for the fourth quarter in a row. The quarterly dividend was increased to $0.15. It will be paid on September 9, to shareholders of record as of August 27. After annualizing, the dividend yield equals 1.35%. It compares favorably to Franco-Nevada's 0.78% or Royal Gold's 1.05% dividend yield.

In late May and early June, Wheaton's share price attempted the $50 level. However, it wasn't able to break it, and a retreat back to the $45 area followed. Ever since, the share price has been oscillating around this price level, creating a series of lows in the $43 area. Right now, the share price stands at $44.46 and it is hard to predict its future direction. The RSI is at 50 and growing, however, the 10-day moving average made an unsuccessful attempt to break above the 50-day one. What is positive, the gold price keeps on recovering and it is close to $1,800/toz again. If the bullish trend continues, also Wheaton's share price should follow. The next more meaningful resistance should be found only in the $49-50 area, which is approximately 10% above the current price levels.

What I like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q2:

The attributable production increased (although the sales volumes decreased).

The revenues and net income increased.

The net debt keeps on declining.

New deals were closed.

The dividend was increased again, and Wheaton offers the highest dividend yield out of the precious metals royalty and streaming big three.

What I don't like about Wheaton Precious Metals' Q2: