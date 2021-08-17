Aslan Alphan/E+ via Getty Images

Vroom's (NASDAQ:VRM) recent quarterly earnings show a strong, momentum-filled quarter with solid growth in certain KPIs, but highlighted the company's growing pains, and sent shares tumbling 20%. A strong used and new auto market amid limited inventory numbers provided a good tailwind for growth, and while that growth was impressive, cost management is not, as quarterly guidance looked poor.

Q2's snapshot focused on the strength of the business, with Vroom seeing record units sold and record gross profits as main KPIs of ASP and GPPU were very good. Vroom handily beat consensus estimates by $110 million, posting revenues of $761.8 million - a very impressive beat, but one with visible automotive market tailwinds.

A Strong Auto Market

Vroom's revenue growth likely stemmed from a strong auto market during the quarter, as supply constraints from the chip shortage and a red-hot used car market drove the overall industry higher.

Auto sales for Q2 were slightly higher q/q to 17 million units SAAR, with April's high at 18.8 million units SAAR the driving force. NADA's chief economist sees that if the industry had not faced supply constraints and the adverse impacts to production abilities, sales would have been even higher for April and the quarter. At the end of June, "4.6 million vehicles have not been produced globally as a result of the chip shortage and an additional 1.2 million losses are projected for a total of 5.8 million vehicles not produced," with 1.8 million of that total, or 31%, in North America, Vroom's market.

Tight inventory helped drive prices higher, new vehicle average transaction prices are pushing to record highs, with nearly all vehicles selling at MSRP or above; J.D. Power is expecting that average price to top $40,000. This rolled over into the used car market, where less availability drove up demand and fewer discounts drove up prices; used vehicles pushed to record high prices as well, just above $25,000.

For Vroom, the auto price tailwinds are visible in results - Vroom's ASP jumped 20.5% y/y and 16.2% q/q, reaching $30,601. It's now the first quarter where vehicle revenue has grown at a higher rate than units sold. E-commerce vehicle revenues jumped 227.9% y/y to $559 million, while e-commerce units rose 172% to 18,268. Tighter inventories persisting across the industry until production halts end as the chip shortage fully clears, whether that will be later this year or in 2022 bode well for Vroom's ability to take advantage of higher ASPs and drive revenues to $3 billion this year (about 15% higher than consensus estimates at $2.6 billion prior to the release). A red-hot used car market persisting through the end of the year will be a huge factor in that outlook, but there are some concerns that it could be facing a peak soon; however, the momentum generated from ASPs should remain strong.

Great KPIs

Rising prices didn't just prove to be a major beneficiary for revenues, but also gross profits. KPIs like ASP discussed above and GPPU across segments reflected the industry strengths aiding results.

Gross profit and GPU were some of the stronger parts of the report - vehicle gross profit from the e-commerce segment rose 1,273% y/y to just under $29 million, with total e-commerce gross profit up 588% to $49.6 million. GPPU 153% y/y to $2,718, driven by a 405% y/y increase in vehicle GPPU to $1,587, as product GPPU increased just under 49% y/y. Strong demand for used vehicles leading to higher ASPs helped drive GPPUs significantly higher, up 35% q/q. Gross profit margin in e-commerce rose to 8.5%, up from 4.1% in the year-ago quarter - while this is a positive, it reiterates the obvious statement that margins are linked tightly to prices, and a return to normal conditions could stress margins.

Total gross profit across all segments rose to $63.1 million, up 729% y/y, driven by the jump in e-commerce gross profit but also nearly $11 million more in gross profit from wholesale and other (both up over 1,500% y/y). All three segments, e-commerce, wholesale and Texas Direct, had positive gross profits, whereas wholesale lagged during 1H 2020 and posted a $231 gross loss per unit. Limited inventory at TDA could have suppressed gross profit and revenues levels with ASP up 34%, as outright sales potential was impacted.

But Still Some Weakness

Growth comes at a cost, but for Vroom, the cost for its growth is simply still too high.

Vroom has continued to feel some big growing pains and is suffering the consequences of spending more to drive its growth. With a large revenue beat, but EPS in-line, it shows that Vroom spent more than expected or faced more costs than expected - it did note that SG&A grew 158% y/y. Factors behind that growth included higher marketing spend, additional headcount, higher outbound logistics costs, volume-based fees for software and scaling. For Vroom, not many of these cost increases seem to be transient - it continues o plan to scale both its "capacity and efficiency ahead of growing demand with investments across our business, particularly in logistics, where we are ahead of schedule compared to our initial targets." Only the market rates of logistics providers, which added $5.3 million to expenses, seem to be transient at the moment.

So for Vroom, as it "strive(s) for a frictionless e-commerce checkout experience to drive a compelling customer proposition and improved unit economics over time," it is facing major headwinds in the form of how much it spends to grow. Could it grow as planned with less expenditures? Possibly, but management has not shown signs of slowing that down - Q3 guidance pointed to a sharp q/q increase in net loss to ($0.73) to ($0.78) on revenues of $858-891 million, implying a net loss of $100-106 million, or 60% worse than Q2 on 15% higher revenues. This is not the correct trajectory for growth, and certainly not one that will please investors; Vroom's convertible note offering displeased the market, although the overall impact would've been quite small, although the timing and size implied that its cash burn rate was a bit high.

Within the last two months, Vroom has worked to expand its last-mile fulfillment capabilities in Atlanta and Seattle, with the latter occurring in Q3. While this is likely a smart move to ease logistics in a popular region, no cost was mentioned, and it'll combine with other expenditures to pressure the bottom line. In addition, Vroom has come under fire for poor customer service and more, and working to turn that around could be both difficult and costly, as customer ratings and negative social media can have long-lasting impacts.

Overall

Vroom dished out a strong Q2 in terms of KPIs and revenue growth, but it struggled with cost management and only just met the mark for EPS. Q3's guidance implies another solid quarter for revenues, GPPU and ASPs, but again the growing pains are evident, with net loss forecast to increase 60% q/q. It's a difficult trajectory for its growth and one that will keep disappointing the market if Vroom cannot take triple-digit growth rates and inflect towards profitability. For that reason, shares could continue to disappoint amid higher revenue growth rates, even as that growth is visible.