Investment Thesis

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) released second quarter 2021 results on Aug. 6, 2021.

The company posted a better-than-expected second quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $0.59 per share ($91 million) from $0.26 per share a year ago. The net loss was $63.08 million or $0.41 per diluted share due to net realized and unrealized after-tax losses on crude oil derivative contracts of $179 million.

Murphy Oil’s revenues of $549.643 million shy of expectations. However, revenues improved 160% from the prior-year quarter’s $211.54 million.

The E&P company produced 171.2k Boep/d in the second quarter with 58.5% oil and 64% liquid.

Oil equivalent production was above the midpoint of guidance due to higher onshore volumes of 3,700 Boep/d in the Eagle Ford Shale and 2,000 Boep/d in Tupper Montney.

Below is the revenue per region.

Performance:

MUR is now up 44% on a one-year basis following the bullish momentum of the oil sector. However, selling pressure is eroding the positive performance starting July, with the new variant of the COVID-19 threatening a nascent recovery.

The investment thesis is basically the same as the preceding quarter.

MUR is a solid E&P company with a significant segment in the Eagle Ford basin. Holding a long-term MUR position is a good idea. However, oil prices are not as high as a few months ago, and I see some headwinds coming fast. Thus, it's crucial to trade about 40% of your position due to the oil volatility.

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 2Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Murphy Oil 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total oil and gas revenues in $ million 285.75 425.32 440.08 592.53 758.83 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 211.50 421.87 330.21 379.99 549.64 Net Income in $ Million -317.18 -243.55 -171.9 -287.44 -63.08 EBITDA $ Million -142.69 -46.45 62.49 -68.81 237.07 EPS diluted in $/share -2.06 -1.59 -1.11 -1.87 -0.41 Operating cash flow in $ Million -24.48 208.65 224.68 237.77 448.52 CapEx in $ Million 213.11 134.43 149.11 258.28 204.77 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -238 74 76 -21 243.75 Total Cash $ Billion 0.15 0.22 0.31 0.23 0.42 Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 2.96 2.99 2.99 2.76 2.76 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 153.58 153.60 153.59 153.95 154.40 Oil Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 167.7 152.7 148.7 155.0 171.0 US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 21.42 37.83 40.26 57.41 65.53

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, An Oil and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $549.64 million in 2Q21

Note: Revenue from oil and gas was $758.829 million.

Murphy Oil reported a net loss of $63.08 million or a $0.41 net loss per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021. After adjusting for certain after-tax items, such as $103 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on crude oil derivatives, and a $49 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on contingent consideration, MUR reported adjusted net income of $91 million or $0.59 per diluted share.

The net cash provided by continuing operations increased to $448.52 million in the second quarter.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer said in the conference call:

Our ongoing execution in our three producing areas continues to show outstanding results while progressing in our offshore long-term projects and expansion of the Tupper Montney. Our competitive advantage of executing in offshore again is illustrated by the outstanding progress on our Khaleesi/Mormont/Samurai and King's Quay projects.

2 - Free cash flow was $243.75 million in 2Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different calculation, including divestiture.

In Murphy Oil's case, the free cash flow was $243.75 million in 2Q21. Trailing yearly free cash flow is $371.84 million, which is large enough to cover the dividend.

The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, representing a yearly cost of $77 million. The dividend yield is now 2.30%.

3 - Production was a total of 171.2k Boep/d in 2Q21

The company produced 177.2 Boe/d in the second quarter, with 58.5% oil and 64% liquid.

Murphy Oil brought on line three operated and 29 gross non-operated wells in the Eagle Ford shale. Ten wells were brought online in the Tupper Montney that wraps up the company's activity in onshore Canada for the year.

Note: MUR's average per good drilling and completion costs has improved to $4.7 million from $6.3 million in 2018. Canada's total well costs were $4.4 million in 2021

The US onshore drilling program is nearly complete, with just four operated Eagle Ford wells planned to come online in the fourth quarter.

Finally, Good job in the Gulf of Mexico.

Production Per Region

Below is how it is spread between oil, NGL, and natural gas.

Hedging situation:

Murphy Oil hedged 45K barrels per day at an average price of $42.77 per barrel for 2021. Also, for 2022, it hedged 20K barrels of oil per day at an average price of $44.88 per barrel.

King's Quay Floating Production system in the Gulf of Mexico remains on schedule for first oil in H1 2022.

Also, the company is drilling Brunei and the Gulf of Mexico. It expects drilling an exploration well in Brazil in the 4Q21.

We participate in the drilling in Brunei in the second quarter with the Jagus SubThrust-1X exploration well along with spudding in non-operated Silverback well in the Gulf of Mexico. In the fourth quarter, we'll participate in the drilling of the Cutthroat exploration well in Brazil.

4 - Net Debt under control

Murphy Oil had cash and cash equivalents of $418.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared with $145.51 million as of June 30, 2020. At the end of the second quarter, the total liquidity of the company was $2 billion. Long-term debt summed $2,763.61 million on June 30, 2021, compared with $2,956.42 million as of June 30, 2020.

Net debt is 2.35 billion at the end of June 2021.

Roger Jenkins, President, and Chief Executive Officer said in the conference call:

After our initial delevering event, we repaid our revolver in full in quarter one. We stated our goal of reducing long-term debt by $200 million by year end 2021. We briefly announced the redemption of $150 million of 6.875% senior notes due in 2024. And now today we're able to increase our delevering goal to $300 million, assuming a $65 oil price for the remainder of 2021.

5 - 3Q21 Guidance. Slight revision this quarter.

The company net production expectation for the 3Q21 is 162-170K Boep/d with full-year at 157.5K-165.5K Boep/d.

It anticipates its current-year planned capital expenditures in the range of $685-$715 million, excluding the Gulf of Mexico’s non-controlling interest.

For the third quarter of 2021, Murphy expects a total CapEx of $30 million.

Technical Analysis (short term) and commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

MUR forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at $22.55 and support at $20.45. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% to 40% of your position above $22.5 with a potential new higher resistance at $25.5 in case of a breakout.

In my opinion, the downward pressure could accelerate with the threat of another COVID-19 phase that grows in intensity and starts to derail the burgeoning recovery. It is something that will likely put pressure on MUR over the next few weeks or months.

I think it is reasonable to start accumulating at or below $20.45.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!