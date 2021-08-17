Tsikhan Kuprevich/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Element Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ESI) has a risk of slowing its growth due to the factors involved in the pandemic. However, such a risk can be considered minor for ESI, in my opinion. ESI performed admirably during the economy's reopening, establishing a solid track record of profitability. Surpassed even pre-pandemic levels, putting the company in a strong position to capitalize on additional opportunities in its core markets, such as automotive and the transition to 5G. ESI can enhance its operations through the acquisition of Coventya, both in terms of cost savings and growth opportunities. Without Coventya, my fair price for ESI is $30.46 and the best price of $15.23.

Overview

ESI is a global manufacturer and distributor of specialty chemicals. Electronics and Industrial & Specialty are ESI's two primary segments, serving and focusing on a distinct market. ESI recently acquired H.K. Wentworth (HKW) in May 2021. The said acquisition was made in exchange for $50.9 million net of cash. HKW will complement ESI's broader electronics portfolio by covering a wide range of applications that overlap with semiconductor technologies. That helped ESI achieve a 47 percent year-over-year increase in its Electronics segment gross profit.

On June 2021, ESI announced a binding offer to acquire Coventya Holding SAS in exchange for €420 million in the form of debt and cash. ESI has already indicated how they intend to finance such expansion in their earnings call. In the same month, they allocated $400 million debt to its secured term loan B due 2026, subject to the outcome of the deal. This can give ESI unfavorable interest charge as inflation accelerates and is expected to continue to do so over the next few months. However, their management is prepared for the worst-case scenario, having hedged their risk in exchange for a 2 percent fixed rate through 2025, beginning on the date ESI closed the deal.

How good is 2 percent? Currently, ESI has an average effective interest rate of 3.2 percent on its long-term debt. A win-win situation for ESI. Even if the expansion is primarily funded through debt, I believe it is a prudent investment, given that the majority, or 75%, of Coventya's operations are aligned with ESI's Industrial & Specialty segment. This will enable ESI to better serve growing industries such as electronics, automotive parts, construction, and transportation equipment.

Strong Financial Performance

In its second quarter, ESI earned $586.6 million in total revenue, improved by 52 percent from the same quarter last year and 7 percent QoQ. ESI continues to grow despite the pandemic. Image below will help investors visualize its growth trend on a YoY basis.

The recent acquisition of ESI resulted in a positive outcome in its Industrial & Specialty segment. It generated $204.7 million in Q2 2021, up from $133.80 million in Q2 2010, a 53 percent year-over-year increase and a 4% quarter-over-quarter increase. It also generated a positive gross profit amounting to $89.20 that contributes 37 percent of total gross profit. Improved 47% from $60.60 the same quarter last year but declined 2 percent on a QoQ basis. Further examination reveals that its adjusted EBITDA increased by 58 percent year over year and decreased by 7% quarter-over-quarter.

Its Electronics segment generated $381.90 million in revenue up from $253.20 million Q2 2020, a 51 percent year-over-year increase and an 8% quarter-over-quarter increase. It also generated a positive gross profit amounting to $149.3 that contributes 63 percent of total gross profit. Improved 47% from $101.90 the same quarter last year and a flat growth on a QoQ basis. Further examination reveals that its adjusted EBITDA increased by 56 percent year over year and decreased by 2% quarter over quarter. Its QoQ is declining as a result of higher revenue generation costs.

ESI has a healthy gross margin growth rate of 47 percent year over year and an adjusted EBITDA growth rate of 57 percent year over year. Each of its segments continues to grow organically at a healthy rate.

Strong Financial Strength

ESI currently has $318.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 34% from $237.3 million in the same quarter last year- mainly due to strong cash from operations amounting to $80.4 million this quarter. It also improved its free cash flow amounting to $71.6 million by 197 percent on a QoQ basis. Additionally, ESI maintained a free cash flow of $218.5 million TTM, which was higher than the pre-pandemic period. ESI has a current ratio of 3.22x, which is 32 percent higher than its five-year average current ratio. When it comes to interest rate coverage, it is also at an all-time high of 4.97 times. Further investigation revealed an all-time low debt-to-equity ratio. Finally an all-time low. Hence, what's not to like about ESI's balance sheet, as both liquidity and solvency are strong this quarter?

Valuation

A strong quarter that translates into a strong ROE of 9.93 percent and set another all-time high figure for ESI- this adds another reason to like ESI at current performance.

Comparing ESI to its industry peers via the P/E ratio enables investors to determine whether ESI is relatively less expensive at today's performance level. ESI is 22 percent cheaper than its peers at 26.67x earnings.

By comparing the trailing vs. forward P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples, we can determine whether ESI is relatively inexpensive in comparison to its future performance.

ESI is relatively cheaper than future performance on both P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple metrics. Using the average P/E multiple of its peers and estimated EPS of 1.38 this year and toning it down using its 5 Yr average EV/EBITDA multiple and estimated 2.11 EBITDA/Share this year, my relative fair price is $34.7 to $26.21 or an average fair price of $30.46.

Price Action: Breakout of Symmetrical Chart Pattern, RSI Bullish Zone

ESI was unable to sustain its initial breakout attempt on Aug 13, 2021, and was rejected at $24.63. I anticipate a healthy consolidation period before pushing to a new all-time high. ESI's potential rally may be aided by a positive result from its future expansion. I identified three critical levels where I anticipate price to bounce before retesting the current all-time high of $24.7.

Final Thoughts

Its primary risk, in my opinion, is negative sentiment that will be generated from disappointed investors if the future expansion does not materialize. Additionally, its poor quarter over quarter performance, which will be exacerbated by inflation risk in the coming months could be a risk to watch out for. On the brighter side, ESI had an outstanding quarter, outperforming both historical and projected performance. This is a stock worth monitoring.