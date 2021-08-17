Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has had a difficult 2021. After a momentous run that saw the stock gain 141% in 2020, the stock has since struggled to keep pace with the market, with DKNG gaining just 12.67% YTD, down significantly from its market-beating performance of 54.6% that it notched within the first three months of 2021, on its way to establishing its all-time high (ATH) in the third week of Mar 21.

This article will discuss why the stock has fallen so markedly from its ATH while the market continues to hum along. In addition, we will also discuss the salient points from its recent earnings call, and the Golden Nugget (GNOG) acquisition that we think is transformative for the company's iGaming footprint moving forward.

Lastly, we will present our valuation and price action analysis for investors to consider whether it's an opportune time for investors to add exposure amid the recent weakness and volatility in DraftKings' stock.

Before we carry on, we also invite readers new to DraftKings to refer to our recent coverage that may give you a better idea of the company's business model (link to articles appended here and here).

Why Does DraftKings Keep Dropping in 2021?

DraftKings is one of the key beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic-fueled growth. Its online gaming business benefited greatly from the lockdowns implemented during the depths of the pandemic, as revenue grew from $323.4M in 2019 to $614.5M in 2020, which represented an incredible 90% YoY growth.

US commercial gross gaming revenue (GGR). Data source: AGA

Investors should be able to glean that while the US commercial GGR has continued its strong recovery momentum in 2021, the bulk of the gains has been concentrated in the traditional casino GGR, away from the clutches of DKNG's online gaming business.

The recovery momentum in total GGR has been robust as it notched a QoQ growth of 21.1% in Q1'21, and 22.6% in Q2'21, respectively. This was largely supported by the recovery in the traditional casino business as traditional casino GGR increased by 20.5% in Q1'21, and 27.1% in Q2'21, respectively. People are returning to their favorite casino haunts as the US economy gradually emerges from the depths of the pandemic with the capacity restrictions being lifted, and as vaccinations continue to gain traction.

The competition on the recovery from the traditional casinos that online players like DraftKings faced was strong as AGA emphasized: "...Record brick-and-mortar casino revenue — up nearly 10 percent from its previous high in Q3 2019 to $11.8 billion — in strengthening the industry’s record-setting recovery. This is a result of easing capacity and amenity restrictions, coupled with continued consumer demand."

While the traditional casinos continued on their strong recovery, the momentum in sports betting and iGaming underperformed significantly against the slot machines and table games. Sports betting GGR increased by 11.7% QoQ in Q1'21 and fell by 7.5% QoQ in Q2'21.

In addition, iGaming's momentum also stalled recently. Even though iGaming GGR increased by a stellar 62.7% QoQ in Q1'21, it only increased by 14.2% QoQ in Q2'21, underperforming the market's average QoQ growth of 22.6% in Q2'21 as indicated earlier. The weak performance in Q2 from sports betting was straightforward as the sports calendar was much quieter than Q1, again highlighting the seasonal nature of sports betting revenues.

Sportsbook revenue in states where DKNG is live. Data source: Knoema, Sportshandle

In addition, in states where DraftKings is live for sports betting (its most important segment), the collective sportsbook revenue fell 8.9% QoQ in Q2'21, largely in line with the overall market's performance for sports betting in Q2'21.

With all the headwinds that we have discussed earlier, it's therefore not surprising to us that the stock's momentum has largely stalled ever since it fell from its ATH in Mar 21 and remains 28% below it.

Peers valuation comp set. Source: TIKR

Even though the stock remains 28% below its ATH, its valuation of 13.57x based on its NTM EV/Rev multiple is still way above its peers, whose mean revenue multiple is 3.63x. Even when we compare its revenue multiple against its recent acquisition, Golden Nugget Online, DraftKings Inc. is still trading at a 60% premium above GNOG's revenue multiple of 8.46x. At such an "amazingly high" valuation, we are not surprised that even the recent GNOG acquisition has failed to inspire the stock to move higher and resume its upward trend.

Recap From Recent Q2'21 Earnings

DraftKings reported a set of highly encouraging results amid a relatively slow quarter due to a quieter sporting calendar.

DraftKings quarterly revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Investors should be able to glean that the company's sports betting-focused online gaming business has certainly followed the slowdown in trend from what we observed in the market previously. The company's Q1'21 revenue fell 3% QoQ, and the stall in momentum continued into Q2'21 as revenue fell another 4.7% QoQ. While the company may have outperformed the market's sports betting business weakness, it clearly showed that its dependence on the seasonal sports betting business might have affected its Q2 performance, even though it's live in four states for iGaming. However, DraftKings has also stated recently that its iGaming's traction may not have been as strong as it had expected, as CEO Jason Robins articulated:

We want to try to reach the customer that was not coming in through a Sportsbook app that wanted to just play iGaming, wanted to come into an online casino at first. So in May of last year, we launched our standalone casino app, our casino-first half, I should say. There is some sports cross-selling there, but it's really designed for the casino player. And it's been doing okay, but we haven't seen necessarily the penetration into that audience that we were hoping for.

Therefore, the company's acquisition of Golden Nugget's stellar iGaming business is seen to be highly important in providing the traction that the company has been missing in the cross-selling strength that it observed from its daily fantasy sports (DFS) segment to its online sports betting (OSB) segment, which we would discuss subsequently.

Sportsbook revenue, by states where DraftKings Inc. is live. Data source: Knoema, Sportshandle

Share of Sportsbook revenue by states where DraftKings is live. Data source: Knoema, Sportshandle

Importantly, DraftKings emphasized that its New Jersey segment continues to be strong, and the company has been performing better than the New Jersey market in Q2. Investors should understand why the New Jersey market is a vital market for the company as the state alone accounted for 27% of the total sportsbook revenue for Q2'21, leading all the other states by a mile. Even though the company has a widely diversified OSB base across 12 states, the contribution of New Jersey continues to be an important highlight that investors should continue monitoring moving forward.

Average monthly unique payers (MUP). Data source: Company filings

The average revenue per MUP. Data source: Company filings

What we found especially useful was that despite the QoQ drop in MUP from 1.54M to 1.12M, which is consistent with the fall in sports betting activities across the market, the company has still managed to perform admirably well if we look across its historical MUP metrics, clearly validating the strong platform stickiness that the company largely depends on to justify its high sales and marketing costs.

In addition, the ARP/MUP performance also lends further credence to the company's strong engagement metrics as ARP/MUP in Q2'21 increased from $61 in Q1'21 to $80 in Q2'21. We are therefore encouraged that the company has been able to strengthen its users' engagement despite a soft Q2 in the sports betting market, as the company has highlighted previously that it would generally take two to three years for a new state to be profitable on average, as the company spends heavily initially to acquire users and then focusing on maximizing their LTV as they retain and monetize their customers on the platform through various cross-selling and personalized engagement strategies.

Quarterly EBIT margin and quarterly SG&A margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

One persistent bugbear for investors is that the company continues to burn through its sales and marketing expenses as it continues to acquire users onto its platform. However, we think investors in DraftKings need to adopt a long-term mindset here as OSB and iGaming are fledging markets within the larger US commercial gaming market where most of the revenue accruing to the traditional casino players.

US commercial gaming share of GGR by segment in H1'21. Data source: AGA

Mobile handle share of total sportsbook handle. Data source: Knoema, Sportshandle

Investors should clearly observe that the total share of iGaming and Sports betting accounted for just 15% of Q2'21 total commercial GGR, of which mobile accounted for 66.2% of the total sportsbook handle.

Therefore, if OSB and iGaming are going to be worth their TAM as DraftKings has indicated previously, we are still in the early innings of the market's pivot towards OSB and iGaming as more states are expected to legalize their OSB and iGaming market moving forward.

However, legislation is a very complex and lengthy process that the company also recognizes. As a result, they did not include projections in its guidance for markets where it has yet to gain market access or direct licensing, which we think is the right thing to do. Therefore, while we remain cautiously optimistic about the company's progress in the legalization trend, we encourage investors to continue monitoring the company's progress closely.

The Golden Nugget iGaming Opportunity

DraftKings' acquisition of GNOG is clearly aimed at making up for its lackluster performance in the iGaming arena where the Golden Nugget franchise offers a tremendous opportunity for DKNG to establish its market leadership, as DraftKings estimated that "70% of the [iGaming] audience is not coming on to DraftKings," highlighting that based on its research, the main problem "came down to a brand issue."

Therefore, the company felt that the fastest way to gain access to a market-leading iGaming platform was to find an opportunity through the M&A route. Fortunately, they managed to find one that the company emphasized was of good value to DraftKings.

The opportunity to leverage GNOG's 5M users may prove to be one of the key benefits that come along with the acquisition that looks substantial when compared to its MUP of 1.12M as of Q2'21. Moreover, these 5M users are primarily iGaming users. Therefore, we believe it would help DraftKings to mitigate the seasonality factor in its OSB segment and help the company improve its revenue visibility moving forward tremendously.

Valuation

DKNG revenue mean consensus estimates and EV / Fwd Rev trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

DKNG EV / Fwd Rev historical mean.

Even though the company is expected to continue growing rapidly, at a CAGR of 20% till FY26, investors continue to be wary of its future revenue visibility given that it hinges on the successful legalization rollout across the various states, which is clearly a complex process, that may impinge on the company's scalability efforts.

However, the company's encouraging progress in improving its monetization, users' engagement, as well as expanding to the NFT marketplace to improve cross-platform monetization. The progress provides encouraging signs that the company can continue "milking" its users to improve its cross-selling capabilities and monetization efforts. We think this will help provide better clarity to its revenue runway as well as move the company a step closer towards EBIT profitability. As a result, investors are highly encouraged to continue monitoring these areas to evaluate the company's sustained progress.

The stock is currently trading at a revenue multiple of 16.2x, and that is below its historical mean of 21.4x. The lack of clear revenue visibility, as well as its expensive valuation, will likely continue weighing on its near term performance, unless there is a catalyst to drive its stock price higher.

Price Action and Trend Analysis

Source: TradingView

Perhaps the one silver lining that investors could take away from DKNG's weakness is that the stock has found strong buying support at the $40 level, and the stock's long term uptrend bias has remained valid and has not affected its long term momentum prognosis, despite a lack of near term catalyst amid uncertain revenue visibility.

However, for bullish investors, these are the times when you need to take advantage of DraftKings' weakness to add exposure before the market gains better clarity over its revenue projections. The clarity could come from better legalization trends or improved monetization strategies, and cross-platform selling from its GNOG's acquisition. We think DKNG's market opportunity is only just beginning and have taken advantage of its recent weakness to add exposure to our existing positions.

Our preferred entry range would be between $40 to $50. Therefore for investors who are particular about your entries, we encourage you to wait a little for a possible retracement to take place before adding exposure. Nevertheless, even at the current price, we do not think that DraftKings is expensive, and therefore maintain our Buy rating on DKNG.