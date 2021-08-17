wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and other dementia diseases.

CGTX has produced intriguing early-stage trial results in the notoriously difficult research area of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Company & Technology

Purchase, NY-based Cognition was founded to develop small molecule drug candidates to treat mild-moderate and early-stage Alzheimer's disease and forms of macular degeneration.

Management is headed by president and CEO Lisa Ricciardi, who has been with the firm since March 2019 and was previously CEO of Suono Bio.

The firm's candidate, CT1812, is in Phase 2 trials for various forms of Alzheimer's disease and early efficacy results showed a positive trend on cognitive function.

Management expects to publish topline data from the study sometime in 2023.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $55.4 million in equity investment and include Golden Seeds, Ogden CAP Associates, BIOS Memory, and Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Market Insight Reports, the global market for Alzheimer's Disease was an estimated $2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 17.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the aging global population and increasing incidence of Alzheimer's and related dementia diseases.

Also, there are numerous early stage through major pharmaceutical firms developing treatments in the difficult to succeed area.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Biogen (BIIB)

Celgene

Eli Lilly (LLY)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Sanofi (SNY)

Takeda (TAK)

Others

Financial Status

Cognition’s recent financial results are typical for a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/4 years:

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $13.4 million in cash and $29 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Cognition intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our planned Phase 2 trials of CT1812 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate AD; to fund our planned Phase 2 proof of concept trials of CT1812 for the dry AMD; to fund our IND-enabling studies of compounds in our library for the treatment of neurodegenerative indications such as PD; and the remainder for our other research and development activities, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management states that the firm is not a party to any material legal claims against it.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is B. Riley Securities.

Commentary

Cognition is seeking public investment to fund advancement of its ambitious pipeline.

The firm’s lead candidate, CT1812, is in Phase 2 trials for various forms of Alzheimer's disease and early efficacy results showed a positive trend on cognitive function.

Management expects to publish topline data from the study sometime in 2023.

The market opportunity for treating Alzheimer’s is large and expected to grow substantially in the years ahead and the global population ages and an increased number of elderly persons contract the disease.

The firm has disclosed no major pharma firm collaboration agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a few well-known seed-stage investors but not any major life science venture capital firms.

B. Riley Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (8.3%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

CGTX has produced intriguing early-stage trial results in the notoriously difficult research area of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.