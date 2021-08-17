mCloud Technologies Corp (MCLDF) CEO Russ McMeekin on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCQB:MCLDF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call August 17, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to mCloud Technologies Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you, operator. Today we'll discuss the unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Presenting for mCloud is Russ McMeekin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chantal Schutz, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we proceed further, please note that remarks made on this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements about mCloud Technologies' current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on investments and assumptions based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

As a result, mCloud Technologies cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize and you’re cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, mCloud Technologies has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information on these assumptions and risks, please consult the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information contained in the company's most recent MD&A available on SEDAR.com.

I’ll now hand the call over to Russ McMeekin, our CEO. Please go ahead, Russ.

Thank you, Wayne, and good morning, everyone. Let's move to the first content slide, please. Highlights for the first half despite pandemic restrictions, AssetCare revenues were up 102% over $14.4 million in the first half compared to $7.1 million in the first half last year. The recurring revenue for AssetCare over time was $12.6 million revenue versus $3.7 million in the same period last year so robustly up. Overall, revenues were $15.6 million, compared to $11.6 million so up 34%. That's where the major decline in technical services. Those are project activities primarily in the province of Alberta. Alberta and parts of the United States in May and June were heavily restricted. Alberta was certainly very restricted in May and June. Recently, I've been to Saudi Arabia. I'll discuss this in some future slides. But we're very well positioned there in the Middle East in the second half. We're beginning to see Asia Pacific starting to pick up and that's the whole region. We're very pleased with that.

And this morning, we announced that we filed our 40-F which is a major milestone towards the NASDAQ listing. Move to the next slide. We continued to make progress, albeit slow this quarter towards connected assets. We ended the mid year with 62,508. Our near term goals before year end with a very strong backlog to achieve it is 70,000 connected assets. And then we move on to the next major milestone and that is 100,000 connected assets.

Moving to the next content slide. AssetCare over time revenues on a quarterly basis continues to grow. If we look back to Q1 2020 you see a nice progression, year-on-year we're up 140%. At this point, I'm going to turn the call over to Chantal, please move to the next slide.

Thank you, Russ and good morning, everyone. Total revenues for the first half of 2021 were $15.6 million and this is a 34% increase compared to $11.6 million for the same period a year ago. Can we move to the next slide please? Revenue in the second quarter was $7.2 million versus $5 million in Q2 2020. This represents an increase of 44% year-on-year despite the fact that asset initializations were delayed due to pandemic restrictions, primarily in Alberta. Q2 gross margins in 2021 were 64% compared with 62% for Q2, 2020. Gross margins increased resulting from 90% of our revenues coming from AssetCare over time.

If we can go to the next slide, please. Pandemic restrictions continue to hamper our ability to connect assets such that our AssetCare over time recurring revenue has not exceeded our direct expenses at this juncture as anticipated. We are working diligently to achieve our near term goal of 70,000 connected assets. The inflection point where recurring revenues will exceed direct expenses. And we're expected to reach our objective in the second half of this year.

Next slide, please. In July and August, we began to see collections improve. In the same period we saw extensive increase in detailed planning for new AssetCare initializations, which we believe will commence to make traction post Labor Day. Sorry, just going backwards here for a minute, I apologize. Customer collections were slower than normal in Q2, growth in new connections impeded in May and June, expected to make return in the second half of 2021 and 2022. Our ATB facility currently is only 50% utilized, with facility expected to be fully available in the second half of 2021. As Russ previously mentioned, Asia Pacific saw growth in business activity in the first half of 2021. And both Asia Pacific and the Middle East expected to make meaningful contributions in the second half of 2021.

Next slide, please. So some of our major expenses for this period in Q2 as at April 23, we had cash of $14.4 million. And as at June 30, it was $6.5 million. Cash used in the period was approximately $7.8 million and about 70% of that was from extraordinary nonrecurring items, such as professional service fees related to financing, audit and legal that was $2.1 million. Loan repayments of $2.2 million; third party IP licensing and R&D of about $1.1 million. As previously mentioned, in the second half of this year, we expect to have the full availability of the ATB credit facilities. That's $2.5 million and a pickup in customer collections. Noting the change in our past positions since our April update approximately 70% was not related to operations. I also direct you to page 33 in the MD&A, where we present our pro forma balance sheet as at June 30, 2021. This was done to illustrate the impact of the conversion of the 2021 debenture liability, which has been approved for conversion to equity effective post financial state and MD&A approval on August 13, 2021.

I'd also like to point you to the press we put out this morning, as Russ mentioned, communicating that we have filed our 40-F. This represents a major step forward in our efforts to list on the NASDAQ. I'll turn things back to you now Ross.

Thank you, Chantal. And I'm going to take the call now to a forward looking view. Slide with the $80 million TCB, please. So looking at the segments for the $80 million of TCB that is the goal we have set for ourselves cumulatively by year end 2021. First major segment is HVAC with a pretty powerful poll on the indoor air quality side of things. And I'll discuss that in more detail in a future slide as well as asset care and oil and gas and industrial around ESG. So this is what will make up from a segment point of view the bulk of our TCB trajectory for the second half of 2021.

Next content slide; I was asked on previous calls to break things up from a TCB perspective and to two ways. One from a segment point of view and the other from a regional point of view. So if you look at this $80 million of TCB, if you break it up as I mentioned, industrial or oil and gas primarily is about half of the TCB segment in that $80 million and most likely in 2022. The pie chart will look very similar, buildings approximately 34% and then 20% of it is a combination of win and AssetCare Mobile, so I've combined those here for illustration purposes. Most of the connected mobile assets are in the industrial side however.

By region, North America makes up the largest component of our TCB. Middle East, I will discuss in the next slide is picking up to be a quite a sizable component of the overall mix. UK and EU which is primarily win for now is about 15%. And then Asia Pacific as Chantal and I mentioned is beginning to pick up quite nicely.

Moving to the next slide; I was recently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over a week. As you saw we announced a very strategic partnership with URBSOFT to do business in the Kingdom you need a licensed agent within the Kingdom. This agent and our partner there are very well connected with Saudi Aramco, which is the largest company on Earth. We had a number of brilliant meetings with them, as well as Aramco, or Saudi Arabia is known for Aramco. But as you can see on this slide, there are numerous other major operators that own significant footprint of buildings, large petrochemical and refining companies. And so the focus in Saudi Arabia obviously is Aramco but it's far beyond simply Aramco. We have a President there now in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; you'll see a lot more discussion in the second half of 2021, around Middle East, but very specifically Saudi Arabia. So we expect this to be a significant component going into 2022.

Moving to the next slide. For those who are watching the presentation via screen, you can take your smartphone and point your camera towards the QR code. In the indoor air quality space, we are not only making them indoor air quality compliance, as you can see in the bottom right hand side, as you've seen before, where indoor air quality exceeds the level expected by a number of regulators, or a number of health and safety standards. By turning on this, by clicking on this QR code, you can see the actual health of the building you're walking into. So if you're walking into office building, and you're an employee, and you want to see and we have customers, including our own offices that have this, you will see the state of the indoor air quality before you enter. Similarly, you can apply this to schools; you can apply this to retail locations as well as restaurants. So we believe our QR code certainly was very well received in the Kingdom, very well received here in BC, we expect it to be very well received in Ontario, where this QR code is not just some kind of insignia of what could be but in actual data and facts of the state of the indoor air quality of your building. So I hope those of you who were able to click on this QR code.

Next slide; ESG, fugitive gas and the tracking and reporting around ESG are a big topic. It's one that our customers, we have an upcoming mCloud Connect, we expect to have about 500 people around the world. ESG is one of the top hot topics you'll see speakers from Microsoft's Chief Environmental Officer, you'll see a number of people; we have numerous customers of major companies on panels that will be presenting at the AssetCare Connect. And the predominance of the discussion will be either ESG or ESG reporting or indoor air quality. So you'll see a lot of discussion around these topics, you'll see real demos to real technology. So things in the second half are really well poised to move.

Next slide; in summary, AssetCare continues to grow nicely, up 102%. Our backlog continues to grow, we expect after AssetCare Connect, which is coincidental after Labor Day where a lot of customers have started to put schedules in place to do things post Labor Day. We expect things to begin to live quite nicely. We also expect the challenges in Alberta to begin to lift and therefore back to work there and doing a number of things. We forecast in the second half that a number of locations in United States will also be in good shape. Southeast Asia, Japan, a number of places where we have active contracts going on. We expect them to pick up quite nicely in the second half. And as I mentioned before, specifically in Saudi Arabia, we expect this to be a material contributor in the second half of 2021.

Next slide and final slide; in summary and final summary exceeding 70,000 in the near term continues to be our goal. And we will be achieving that before year end. 100,000 connected assets will be the next milestone. If you look at our recurring revenue our AssetCare over time run rate at this point in 2020, the run rate was approximately $8 million on a run rate basis. If you look at today at 2021, our run rate of the same category of revenue is 25.2. So about 215% increase in a very strategic and important segment and obviously reaching or exceeding the 70,000 connected assets. And as Chantal mentioned, the recurring revenue and the overall revenues exceed our direct operating expenses and therefore puts us in a positive operating EBITDA position is our focus.

I will now turn the call back to the operator and open up for questions. Thank you.

The first question comes from Brian Kinstlinger with Alliance Global.

BrianKinstlinger

Hey, guys, sorry, I didn't have the privilege of watching the slide deck. So I apologize for some of the questions. And it gets in the future, I'd suggest making it available separate from the webcast because -- are listening live. Can you give us the total number of connected assets today? I think I heard you say $80 million in backlog. And first, how many are in Alberta? And recently, we saw Alberta get back to additional restrictions after easing restrictions. So maybe talk about the environment there. And what the backlog is specifically in Alberta?

RussMcMeekin

Yes. So when you do get a chance to get the slides, and I'll actually send it to you directly the slide. So if you look in page 12, anyway, so Alberta, within the 40% of North America is about half of the North America backlog. So 40% of $80 million, which is about half of that we have already in booked. The other half is in the second half of which, of that half -- about a half is Alberta. And yes, we did see on Friday that the premier extended the lockdown. We expect however, some of our customers, we know some of our customers on the industrial side are getting back that this extended restriction will not apply to them. So we're hopeful that won't impact that and therefore the industrial side of Alberta will be fine. So half of the backlog is industrial. And about half of the backlog is North America. Which half of that half is Alberta, right?

Brian Kinstlinger

Got it. And but to be clear to date, you actually in the third quarter, you haven't connected many new assets in Alberta. Is that right?

Russ McMeekin

Almost zero in Alberta, May and June was completely locked down. Yes, that's correct.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes. And what is your total connected assets today? Can you give --?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. 62,508.

Brian Kinstlinger

That was today not at quarter end?

Russ McMeekin

No, quarter end, at the end of June 30, yes.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes. Right. I'm wondering mid August. Where are you? Can you provide that?

Russ McMeekin

No, it's not a published number. I actually I don't even have it close to me. But Alberta would continue to be near zero. So it's where we picked up is some in the US for sure. In New York, not in California, yet some in Asia and none yet in the Middle East, but soon in the Middle East. But we're really relying on the back half of August, but more importantly, September.

Brian Kinstlinger

Got it. And then, in terms of Asia Pacific and Middle East again, sorry, but can you provide the percentage backlog that you have there? And are you already delivering on getting those assets live? Or does something need to happen between now and some point in time to start picking that up?

Russ McMeekin

So 20% is Asia Pacific to answer your question; the offshore platforms are proceeding without any challenge because we're doing it remotely regardless so pandemic restriction doesn't really apply. A portion of that backlog is connected worker, Brian. So that is kind of less of a problem. So 20% of it is Asia Pacific. And we're less impeded certainly than we are in Alberta and North America with the customers we have in Asia Pacific.

Brian Kinstlinger

And Middle East?

Russ McMeekin

We're just signing PCBs now. So there's no -- the reason we're not connected is not due to any impediment is just you got to sign the contracts before you start, but I would expect something by September, and definitely nice activity in the fourth quarter. That's not a pandemic issue because their policies are pretty clear. If you have a vaccine, you can do pretty much anything so and you can't get into the country without a vaccine. So it makes it pretty simple.

Brian Kinstlinger

And your workers are they coming from North America to the Middle East into Asia Pacific to do the installations or they are local.

Russ McMeekin

Local, very local.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes. Okay. And then last quarter, you talked about three new partnerships, Con Edison, Brazen Automation, BC Hydro, can you talk about how you -- do they connecting assets or do they adding and signing assets to backlog?

Russ McMeekin

No, Con Edison definitely connecting. And I think you'll see some of that discussion at AssetCare or mCloud Connect and BC Hydro starting to connect likely some discussion at mCloud Connect, but definitely that connection not just signing TCB.

Brian Kinstlinger

Right. And then lastly, in terms of I thought I heard the debenture are going to convert, so well the short and long term debentures go to zero if not what portion and then what will be the total shares added to the second quarter share count.

Russ McMeekin

So we added in yesterday's or Friday's conversion about 6.4 million shares. So we were at 34.7 at 6.4 gives you the share account in treasury. The $23.5 million debenture that which is due next year, this time next year or actually May next year are not in -- not yet converted that we will likely deal with on an EBITDA in the second half or in 2022 as we pick up EBITDA, our ATB facility and other facilities we have is designed to be sized up to take out that debenture next summer.

Brian Kinstlinger

So just to be clear, the $23 million of the $32 million is what you're saying will still be there.

Russ McMeekin

Yes, sir.

Your next question comes from Martin Toner with ATB Capital Markets.

Martin Toner

Can you guys hear me? Oh, okay. Well, sorry about that. And thanks for taking the question. Just in the PR, it mentioned some collections issues. And I see that long term portion of trade receivables went up just wondering what was going on there. Can you kind of explain that a little bit?

Russ McMeekin

Yes, Chantal, go ahead.

Chantal Schutz

Sure. Thanks for the question, Martin. It's just simply a slowdown in collections. There are no collectibility issues. A lot of companies have just extended the period over which they are paying their bills. And primarily that's happening in Alberta.

Martin Toner

Okay, thanks. Just to confirm this 70,000 connected assets level, that's where you're kind of roughly breakeven on an EBITDA or a cash flow before interest kind of basis.

Russ McMeekin

Correct. Standard operating, we've heard of the term as you see in -- in our investor presentation, we depicted it very clearly. So if you go to our website, you'll see the impact of 70,000 why that's meaningful. You'll see the operating so you'll see the revenues the gross margins and its resulted impact operating EBITDA.

Martin Toner

Perfect. So the asset you connect at various ARPUs if I'm right, just wondering, do you think that the ones you guys connect from here to 70,000 will be kind of higher on that ARPU number about what you've been doing in the past or something else?

Russ McMeekin

No, there'll be -- they're mainly industrial, and there are a lot in Alberta as Brian asked. So those by definition are higher blended value, or higher value periods. So there'll be a skew towards higher monthly recurring value per asset based on what's in that backlog.

Martin Toner

Got it. Great. It sounds like the 1,000 or so connected assets result was mostly a function of lock downs and inability to reach customers. But what was it -- was there any churn of note in the quarter?

Russ McMeekin

No, we didn't have any churn, no churn, the answer is zero. So we remain very highly sticky, no churn. And on the other hand, we didn't add many new logos to our portfolio in the second quarter, but as I mentioned, with the Middle East and Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific, you're going to see a lot of customers with, in one case, Aramco, you're looking at millions of assets, we will have maybe several hundreds of million. So our ability to penetrate a logo and then scale within the logo will be beyond massive, right? So these are big, big logo, big asset customers, that will be signing up in the second half.

Martin Toner

Got you, interesting. So that sounds great. And I was just wondering, it sounds like the growth in the next couple quarters is going to come more from the industrial side. But just wondering about the state of the buildings --

Russ McMeekin

Not really, on connected assets, so indoor air quality. So you asked me the value the ARPU value of an industrial asset is $200, right, and ARPU value of an asset and buildings is closer to now, actually we're getting away with or I shouldn't say, getting away with, we are getting higher pricing than $50. So we're seeing good pricing around indoor air quality, I wouldn't, if you look at the distribution in buildings is still a pretty sizable component. And that's driven largely by indoor air quality. So if you had to, if you haven't, if you weren't at a screen where you're able to see the QR code, you'll see offices in Alberta, offices here in BC, offices in the US soon to have school districts where and I believe with this QR code becoming a reality of, the question will become if you're able to see the state of the quality of air in the building, as a policymaker why in the hell wouldn't we do it to all our buildings? So I think that you will see some pretty if you attend, mCloud Connect, you'll see what I mean.

Martin Toner

Lastly, I pulled up the QR code, that's really cool. So it sounds like you guys are still very bullish on the buildings opportunity. Just wondering if you have any thoughts on the pace at which that business will reopen?

Russ McMeekin

I think it'll be big because they are big footprint customers, right? We're not dealing with any customer that only have five buildings that I know of, or two or three buildings are all in many, many buildings. So it will be a nice pace. And because it's distributed, Brian asked the question are you stuck with one central groups flying around the world? The answer is no. It's regional; in building it's even easier because it's regional. And it's not that complex to add the indoor air quality sensors or off the shelf capable things, the synthesis technology, most mechanical contractors can do pretty easily. So I think the ability to do and you're talking about California, which is bigger than Canada, talking about New York State, so there is a big geographies big pull. And we're not at the mercy of any kind of special knowledge to do it. Because this retrofitting of a building to be indoor air quality or demand response energy efficient, this tech, this IoT technology is pretty straightforward for these mechanical contractors to do, which we don't do. I think at this point, we don't have any more questions, right.

Yes, no further questions at this time indeed. Mr. McMeekin, you may proceed.

Russ McMeekin

Yes. So we thank everyone. We'll see you in the third quarter and we look forward to a very positive and high growth second half. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating. And ask you that please disconnect your lines.