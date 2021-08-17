Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has struggled since the middle of July, rising by around 2% despite a solid earnings season, which has not been strong enough to offset the ETF and the broader indexes' high PE multiple. The ETF still trades at the upper end of its historical valuation going back nearly 40 years.

Additionally, this earnings season has been so strong that it has pulled growth rates for the S&P 500 forward. As a result, growth for 2022 and 2023 is expected to be dramatically slower than in 2021. Typically as growth rates slow, PE multiples fall to reflect the slower growth rate. Additionally, economic growth has been slowing, which could put pressure on earnings growth rates for 2022, and in 2023 should that slowing grow more persistent.

EPS Growth Rates To Fall Dramatically

The S&P 500 is expected to grow earnings by 9.1% in 2022 and 9.8% in 2023. The earnings growth rate for the next two years has been steadily declining. It isn't because earnings aren't going to grow. They are, to an estimated $214.64 per share in 2022 and $235.55 in 2023, from $196.62 in 2021. The problem here is that much more growth is expected in 2021, helping to push earnings estimates for this year up faster than in future years. That's causing the growth rate for future years to drop.

Typically, as growth rates fall over time, the PE ratio follows that growth rate lower. Still, that's yet to happen here in 2021, but as the calendar continues to push forward and we enter the late stages of 2021, forward growth rates should start to weigh heavily on the overall S&P 500. One can easily see in the chart above that the PE ratio of the S&P 500 has remained relatively flat around 21 times 12-month forward earnings estimates for some time, with no further multiple expansion since the middle of 2020.

So, 12-month forward earnings growth estimates are now beginning to reflect that slowing growth rate, and once we get to the end of 2021, it should reflect the 9% to 10% expected growth rate that 2022 earnings estimates reflect. Over the past five years, it's easy to see the relationship between the direction of the expected forward earnings growth rate and the rise and the fall of the PE ratio of the S&P 500.

PE's Follow Growth

Over time, the PE ratio for the S&P 500 should begin to contract and fall to reflect a more appropriate level that's in line with the lower expected growth rates. This will weigh heavily on the S&P 500 overall because the rate of change in earnings estimates has not been enough to support the S&P 500 at its current levels. The rate of change for earnings estimates over the next 12 months has been grinding lower and diverging from the rising S&P 500, something that hasn't happened since the middle of 2019.

For the S&P 500 to maintain its current value of around 4,470, with a PE multiple that is more reflective of something historically in line with the index and ETFs forward growth, the PE ratio would have to fall to somewhere between 16 to 17. But at 17 times 2022, earnings estimates of $214.64, the S&P 500 index would be valued at 3,650 or $365 on the ETF, nearly 18.5% below its current value. To maintain its current value at 4,470, the index would need to earn $262 per share in earnings or nearly 22.5% more than its current estimates. That also would assume the index and ETF do not rise any further. But currently, the rate of change in earnings revisions is slowing, making it unlikely that earnings revisions will be strong enough in the future for the index to maintain its current levels.

A Technical Turning Point

Additionally, there are indications that the SPY ETF may be at a turning pointed based on Elliot Wave analysis. The SPY appears to have reached two levels of significance when counted out using Fibonacci relationships.

One could count the current move higher since the fall of 2020 as either a 3-wave or 5-wave pattern. The current price of $447 makes a match for an important inflection point. Using a three-wave ABC count, we find that wave A and wave C have a strong Fibonacci relationship with wave A equal to the length of wave C.

In the next example using a 5-wave impulse count, we find that wave 1, wave 3, and wave 5 all have strong Fibonacci relationships assuming wave 1 began on Oct. 30. In this case, wave 1 is equal to wave 3, while wave 5 is equal to 1.618% of wave 3.

It presents two different ways of counting the rally over the past nine months, with both cases resulting in the completion of the final wave higher at the current levels on the SPY ETF. Based on this, there's a good chance the ETF falls back to levels in the $360s region, which would amount to a roughly 61.8% retracement of the rally.

The S&P 500, from a fundamental standpoint, remains at extremely elevated levels. With growth rates expected to plunge going forward, it would only make sense for the market to start to correct for that slowing, and it would seem that the technical charts agree that the time may have only arrived.