gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) we had a neutral outlook for the stock. The relatively attractive valuation was offset by a modestly large debt load and recent disappointments made it unlikely that the stock would take-off. We had cast a fishing hook with the $90.00 Cash Secured Puts which would either give us a great income return or give us a fantastic entry at an effective price of $84.20. A true win-win. With Q2-2021 results out, we take a look at how the thesis is playing out.

Q2-2021

LDOS beat on revenue estimates but missed on earnings, once again. Investors did not take kindly to the miss and sent the stock down.

Data by YCharts

This was the second large drop in three quarters and clearly there are things troubling the public. That to us is the top to bottom line conversion. Revenues were up 18% year over year.

Source: LDOS Q2-2021 Presentation

Alongside that, non-GAAP EPS was down year over year.

Source: LDOS Q2-2021 Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA margins essentially offset all the revenue gains.

Source: LDOS Q2-2021 Presentation

The big culprit here was the civil segment which showed a 380 basis points of drop.

Source: LDOS Q2-2021 Presentation

LDOS provided the following guidance for the year.

Source: LDOS Q2-2021 Presentation

This was essentially in line with their previous estimates.

Our Thoughts

LDOS has shown weaker margins in the last few quarters and the market is getting a little jittery around the cost pressures. We think that this trend will continue for some time as competition of high quality labor within technology is now getting exceptionally fierce. LDOS needs to focus on retaining its workforce and that along with COVID related expenses will drive costs higher. That said, we don't see the current numbers as worrisome. Even at the low end the 10.5% margins are quite strong and will drive a good EPS improvement year over year. LDOS was at 10.5% margins in 2019 and as long as they can meet these numbers, the market will come around.

Source: LDOS Q4-2020 Presentation

There is also some upside on the health segment which reported some blistering margin expansion. The market is losing sight of this in the overall miss. Earnings estimates continue to be revised down as analysts are rebasing their expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha LDOS Earnings Estimates

But we think this is close to the trough and LDOS should be able to meet these numbers. LDOS is now trading at a 15X forward earnings multiple, something we think is fair for the company and cheap relative to the broader market.

Data by YCharts

LDOS also raised its dividend by 6% to 36 cents a quarter. While the yield is still small, do keep in mind that the payout ratio is incredibly small as well. With a 22% payout ratio, LDOS can comfortably keep raising the dividend and provide investors with a steady and growing dividend yield. Overall, this remains one of the few attractive stocks in the technology sector, despite another miss this quarter.

Conclusion

The key risk factor for LDOS is its large dependency on government agencies and contracts. This is not a minor point by any stretch of the imagination. Government agencies and contracts account for about 87% of total revenues.

Source: LDOS Q2-2021 10-Q

When you combine that with the information that the US is running the largest peacetime deficits in its history, it is easy to get at least a little worried. Any kind of pullback in spending or belt tightening could impact LDOS-like firms disproportionately. While that may seem like a remote possibility at present, investors must keep in mind that that is the reason LDOS likely will always hold a modest multiple.

LDOS also references the possibility of a US government shutdown indirectly in its assumptions.

Source: LDOS Q2-2021 Presentation

We think this is a little larger concern than the markets are actually discounting at this point. But that actually might set up a great opportunity down the line. If we do get some sort of tremors on that, LDOS will likely be disproportionately impacted and that will give us a chance to sell Cash Secured Puts once more at very high premiums. We remain on the lookout for that opportunity on this high quality, growing firm.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.