NIO (NYSE:NIO) reported a mixed Q2 earnings report late last week. Its revenue of $1.308 billion during the period topped the Street's estimates. But scratch the surface a little and its future prospects seem a little murky. The company's management issued a muted delivery guidance for Q3 and also announced their plans to enter the mass market segment which could hurt its profitability and delay its breakeven point. Let's take a closer look at its Q2 results.

The Goodies

Let's start by discussing the positives of NIO's Q2 results. In a prior article, yours truly had forecasted NIO's Q2 revenue to reach record levels at $1.297 billion. The company topped this estimate by roughly 0.8% and its revenue for the period came in at $1.308 billion. This marks a sequential and a year-over-year growth of 5.8% and 127.2%, respectively.

NIO's management is forecasting their Q3 deliveries to come in between 23,000 and 25,000, sequentially up around 9.6% at the mid-point. This may seem like a massive achievement but it's really not. The guided delivery growth rate is more or less in-line with the Q2 FY21 figure and significantly lower than its Q4 FY20-levels.

Besides, NIO's management guided their Q3 revenue to come in between $1.38 billion and $1.49 billion, which would mark a sequential increase of 9.7% at the mid-point. The convergence of delivery and revenue growth projections for Q3 implies a static blended average selling price (or ASP) in Q3. Many were concerned that NIO might succumb to intensifying market competition and its ASPs would shrink, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Also, in my prior article, I had hypothesized that NIO could delay, or maybe limit, its expansion into Norway if it's facing an acute semiconductor supply shortage. While its management reassured investors on their earnings call that their expansion plans for Norway are progressing as per plans, they acknowledged that this launch won't drive their overall sales just yet.

On the front of the global market, the Norway market entry has been progressing as planned. The first batch of ES8 has been shipped and expected to arrive in Norway in mid or late August to be ready for the preorder and delivery in September…Regarding the delivery in Norway, we believe for this year, the contribution is not going to be that significant because all of our priority is to make sure we can ensure high user satisfaction in the Norway market by building of our brand, expanding of our sales and the service network.

Lastly, NIO's management disclosed that their upcoming vehicle models manufactured on the NT2.0 platform would have gross margins of around 25%, as opposed to 20.3% in Q2. So, we can expect a significant increase in the company's gross margins in the coming quarters. That's certainly a big positive for NIO and its investors, but as we'll see in the next section of this article, the automaker's net margin profile could remain stressed nonetheless.

The New-Brand Risk

NIO's management disclosed that they're entering the mass market with two new models under a new brand, sometime in the future. The brand positioning and the launch timeline isn't decided yet but it's something they're working on.

At the same time, we have also stepped up our mass market entry preparation. We'll enter the mass market with a new brand. The quoting of the new brand has been assembled, marking the first step of the strategic initiative of NIO... But regarding the specific timing under the launch cadence of those products under the mass market brand we can still have time to decide based on the market conditions and the R&D progress of those products. So we believe it's still too early for us to share those information for now.

This looks like a positive development at the first glance. NIO's foray into the lower-priced EV market can boost its delivery volumes. Also, NIO should, in theory, be able to use its components across more of its models, increase its inventory purchase volume and provide it with more negotiating power over its suppliers, which can boost its per-unit gross margin. However, things won't necessarily be this straightforward.

The words "launch a new brand" are fraught with complexities in the automotive world. If NIO follows the conventional model of multi-model automotive manufacturing (like Audi and Volkswagen, Lexus and Toyota, Maruti Suzuki and Nexa) then it'll be investing in R&D, marketing campaigns, setting up new retail outlets, service centers and logistics for its new mass-market brand. Even if these business functions are outsourced or franchised, it'll still be a capital-intensive activity, that can weigh down on the company's net margins and delay the company's breakeven point. Not to mention, these investments won't guarantee success for this new brand.

This may not sit well with NIO's existing shareholders who were expecting the company to hit breakeven ahead of its mass-market peers such as Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV), and have a healthy margin profile.

If the company struggles to find a market fit with this new brand for an extended period of time, then it might also have to raise fresh funds from debt or secondary markets, to support this expensive operating structure. NIO has already diluted its shareholders significantly in the past and another round of an equity offering can deter new investments in the name.

Besides, venturing out to launch a new brand may also imply that NIO is probably close to hitting a demand saturation point in the luxury EV market that it currently operates in. All this should encourage the automaker's investors to rethink their investment thesis in the name.

Final Thoughts

The point that I've tried to make here is that investors shouldn't underestimate the risks associated with launching a new brand. The mass-market segment is already facing intense market competition and NIO might take a while to establish its footing in the space. This could subdue its profitability, delay its breakeven point and weigh down on the stock price in the near future. As a result, I'm neutral on the stock for now. This article, however, should not be construed as a call to short the stock. Good Luck!