While disappointed in the valuation Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) obtained in the deal to be acquired by DraftKings (DKNG), the stock market always provides more opportunities for alert investors. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH) provides such an opportunity to roll over profits into another promising SPAC in the online gambling market. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the sector and the opportunity to invest in the owner of Betway.

Attractive Deal Value

The interesting part of the Super Group business combination with the Sports Entertainment Acquisition SPAC is the size of the current business. Super Group, led by the Betway global online sports betting business, generated $1.1 billion in 2020 net gaming revenues and is targeting $1.5+ billion in 2022 NGR.

The company already has a large business and isn't as reliant on opening up new markets such as was the case with Golden Nugget Online. Also, Super Group is already highly profitable with adjusted EBITDA targets at $350 million this year and growing at a 20% clip in the future.

Super Group operates in 23 jurisdictions throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa with wagers topping $42 billion. The company has a deal to acquire Digital Gaming Corporation to bring the Betway online sports betting brand to the U.S. markets and is already operating in Colorado and Indiana with Pennsylvania going live shortly.

Digital Gaming Corporation was very similar to Golden Nugget Online with two operating markets quickly moving towards 10 markets though DGC is more focused on sports betting while GNOG was focused on iGaming. The key is the same with the investment thesis based on market access. In addition, Betway has 60 sponsorship deals including ones with the NHL, ATP tour events and several professional sports teams including West Ham United in the English Premier League to market the brand around the globe.

The stock trades at a very attractive valuation compared to other online gambling stocks. The recent deal for Golden Nugget Online was done at a ~7.6x EV/S target and billionaire Tilman Fertitta was willing to accept his nearly 50% position in DraftKings. The stock trades at a substantial premium to other stocks in the online gambling market, yet the business leader was willing to remain invested for at least a year.

Wait For SPAC Close

Similar to a lot of other SPACs lately, Sports Entertainment trades slightly below $10 now. The biggest risk to the valuation at deal close are shareholders redeeming shares for $10.

A lot of stocks have collapsed following this scenario. One recent contrary move was Joby Aviation (JOBY) surging 40% on closing their SPAC deal, yet even this has fallen back below $10. Most other SPACs have fallen suggesting a potential investor wait for any dip.

The one main problem with waiting is the attractive valuation. The pro-forma implied EV is only $4.6 billion. The stock trades at close to 10x EV/EBITDA targets for 2022, or half the prescribed growth rate of the company.

Regardless though, the market should already know these financial targets and investors weren't that interested in a stock such as Golden Nugget Online that had traded near the post-SPAC closing lows of $12. The biggest risk to Super Group in the short term is a large wave of redemptions hitting the sentiment in the stock. With the deal being announced on April 25, Sports Entertainment should be looking to close the deal within the next month or so.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the Sports Entertainment Acquisition SPAC has a very attractive deal to acquire Super Group in the online gambling space. The company already has sizable operations around the globe and an attractive deal to enter the U.S. market with expanding access.

The biggest risk is that the online gambling market is increasingly competitive with a firm like DraftKings willing to spend billions on customer acquisition costs in order to snap up market share. The Super Group faces a tough challenge, but the stock is too cheap to ignore for the market opportunity ahead considering the past success of the company. Investors should look to snap up the stock on any further SPAC related weakness.