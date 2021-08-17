xijian/E+ via Getty Images

Company Details and Business Model

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was founded in 1997 and is a leading provider of infrastructure services for the electric power, pipeline, and communications industries. The company has an interesting business model, serving its clients during the whole process, from design, installation, upgrade to the maintenance of the infrastructure. The company operates under two reporting segments, namely Electric Power Infrastructure Services and Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services which account for 59% and 41% respectively of the total consolidated revenues for 2019.

Some interesting facts about the Electric Power Infrastructure division:

This segment supports the development of renewable energies among others (solar, wind and hydro power). An investor looking to gain exposure to this market can gain it through an investment in Quanta Services.

This segment also provides services to wireline and wireless telecommunications companies, including services in connection with 5G technology. It is again a different way for investors to benefit from the emergence of 5G.

Although the firm generated $ 12.11 billion in 2019, 34% of its revenue depends on the impeccable business relationship with its top 10 clients, as well as on their financial health. The following list details some of the largest names to which the company provides its services:

Lastly, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the US and Canada.

The Fundamentals of the Business

Revenue growth is by far the main driver of value and Quanta Services is an interesting play for investors who want to combine a value investment opportunity with a growth stock. As per the chart below, PWR has delivered in the past 15 years an annual average revenue growth in the double digits. While the nature of the business appears to be cyclical - mainly because its customers are slashing nonurgent capital expenses during downturns - the company has offered much more upside in previous years than downside to investors.

After reading the Q2 2021 earnings call transcript, I am confident that the growth in revenue will continue for the following reasons:

The company had, at the end of the second quarter, a record project backlog of USD 17 billion. To put the amount into perspective, this represents an increase of 12% since FY 2020 and an increase of over 22% vs Q2 2020.

The bipartisan infrastructure deal will strongly support the growth of the business. Infrastructure modernization is necessary for the US to improve safety and reliability for a cleaner environment. One very interesting detail highlighted by management is the fact that the infrastructure deal will only add to the current growth, however, the company is not dependent on this deal as they are already working on multi-year programs that are already in place to modernize the existing power grid and to increase renewable generation capacity.

One detail that I particularly like about management is that they bought large quantities of shares when the stock was trading at its lowest P/E ratio during the 2015-2019 period. Unlike many other companies which have purchased shares at the top of their valuation, PWR's management shows the willingness towards shareholders' value creation.

Moreover, if we look at the firm's historical Z-score, we can see that the firm has always been above the 2.6 limit which differentiates financially safe companies from distressed ones. This metric also indicates a low probability of bankruptcy for this company.

If we test the company's main profitability and debt ratios relative to its peers, PWR has a strong position in its industry. The table below shows that the company lags on its SG&A expenses relative to the competition, as well as on its return on equity. However, it is important to note how leveraged MTZ and PRIM are compared to PWR, which shows how they use the leverage to achieve superior ROE.

Company Valuation

We will use PWR's guidance for FY 2021 to build a discounted cash flow model (DCF) to value the business. During the last earnings call, the management gave the following guidance:

Revenues between USD 12.2 and USD 12.45 billion

Free cash flow between USD 400 and USD 600 million

Diluted GAAP EPS in the range of USD 3.4 and USD 3.76 per share

In our DCF model, we have assumed a short-term growth of 7% until 2024, and a long-term growth rate of 3% in the subsequent period.

Our model returns an intrinsic value of close to USD 11 billion, which is roughly 20% under the current market price of USD 13.6 billion. The stock is a hold in my opinion at the current price.

Conclusion

Given the above valuation, PWR appears to be a hold. Yet, the situation can rapidly change if the company reports better than expected results in subsequent quarters and manages to capitalize on the infrastructure spending. Even though the company does not have an economic moat, I find the business model very interesting. The emergence of 5G technology and the growing importance of renewable energies could only accentuate the positive trend for the firm, and the company remains well-positioned to capitalize on the growth in order to deliver positive returns to shareholders in the long run. I have added PWR to my watchlist, but in my opinion, there are currently better risk-reward stocks available.