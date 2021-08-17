JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

We’re in the dog days of summer. In normal times, everyone would be traveling locally or internationally, getting away from their screens just a little, and zoning out from the markets. The recent market action gives off that sense. Earnings season is over, indices are drifting off of all-time highs, and trading volumes seem to be drifting lower.

The abnormal part of our times, or at least the biggest abnormal part, remains the COVID-19 dynamics. The delta variant’s emergence in the U.S. may have been fairly predictable, but its impact is still not clear. We know that a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is coming, but it doesn’t seem like serious restrictions are coming back (reporting in from the Midwest, masks and any sort of acknowledgement of the pandemic feel like a faint notion). And yet, people are modifying their behavior, it seems.

Which leaves us questions around the fabled reopen trade from earlier this year, or more specifically the travel sector. Q2 earnings season gave us a lot of data on whether the traveler will come back and how. That data has to be triaged and compared to the COVID data, and oh don’t forget that a lot of the extraordinary stimulus measures are starting to fade, and some of the exuberance from 2021 is leaking out, at least if we look at some of the recent IPO and SPAC blow-ups.

Still, I’ve been long the travel sector in various names for a while and have added this year, and Akram’s Razor has come back into the sector via Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Boeing (NYSE:BA). It seems counterintuitive in the current news flow, and yet as we parse the data and think to the medium and long term, we think there’s an opportunity. Today’s podcast breaks that down, with a few divergences to the macro environment, Axie infinity, and the sneaky "no bueno" turn our market has taken. Check it out by clicking play above.

Topics Covered