Booking And Boeing Are Back On The Runway (Podcast)
Summary
- Our second pandemic summer has come with a predictable wrench to the reopening story in the form of the delta variant.
- The Q2 earnings season provided plenty of data points supporting a return to the air, the sea, hotels, and so on.
- But questions about whether the pandemic is truly on its last legs (at least in the west) have caused a pullback in the travel sector.
- There's also a lurking macro headwind as stimulus fades and the new budget hits road bumps.
- So where does all this lead us? Back to travel stocks as an opportunity. We make the case, at least.
A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor
We’re in the dog days of summer. In normal times, everyone would be traveling locally or internationally, getting away from their screens just a little, and zoning out from the markets. The recent market action gives off that sense. Earnings season is over, indices are drifting off of all-time highs, and trading volumes seem to be drifting lower.
The abnormal part of our times, or at least the biggest abnormal part, remains the COVID-19 dynamics. The delta variant’s emergence in the U.S. may have been fairly predictable, but its impact is still not clear. We know that a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is coming, but it doesn’t seem like serious restrictions are coming back (reporting in from the Midwest, masks and any sort of acknowledgement of the pandemic feel like a faint notion). And yet, people are modifying their behavior, it seems.
Which leaves us questions around the fabled reopen trade from earlier this year, or more specifically the travel sector. Q2 earnings season gave us a lot of data on whether the traveler will come back and how. That data has to be triaged and compared to the COVID data, and oh don’t forget that a lot of the extraordinary stimulus measures are starting to fade, and some of the exuberance from 2021 is leaking out, at least if we look at some of the recent IPO and SPAC blow-ups.
Still, I’ve been long the travel sector in various names for a while and have added this year, and Akram’s Razor has come back into the sector via Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Boeing (NYSE:BA). It seems counterintuitive in the current news flow, and yet as we parse the data and think to the medium and long term, we think there’s an opportunity. Today’s podcast breaks that down, with a few divergences to the macro environment, Axie infinity, and the sneaky "no bueno" turn our market has taken. Check it out by clicking play above.
Topics Covered
- 2:30 minute mark – The travel sector’s air pocket
- 7:00 – The delta factor
- 12:00 – The contrasting set-up between travel stocks and COVID winners this earnings season
- 15:30 – Booking Holding’s relative advantages in travel
- 22:00 – Thinking about Booking’s valuation
- 27:00 – Boeing’s situation and the 737 MAX and so on
- 30:00 – Portfolio positioning at this stage in the market
- 33:30 – Resetting on the macro outlook
- 40:30 – The deflation in inflation talk
- 43:30 – The importance of focus with more public names out there
- 47:30 – The lurking presence of the crypto trader
- 53:00 – The incremental news flow for travel
- 1:02:00 – The Covid market pendulum
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKNG, AER, PD, TWTR, SFIX, DBX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Daniel is long BKNG, AER, PD, TWTR, SFIX, and DBX.
AKram's Razor is long BKNG, BA, TWTR, and WDAY.
Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.