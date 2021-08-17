Alfio Manciagli/iStock via Getty Images

We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and the most recent company to report is K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF). While H1 2021 should have been a record period, COVID-19 related headwinds weighed on operations, with H1 production of ~43,700 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) down sharply from the year-ago period. The good news is that production should increase materially, with headwinds easing, and guidance has been maintained at ~125,00 GEOs. Having said that, at roughly 1.0x NPV (5%), I still don't see enough of a margin of safety to invest. So, while I think K92 Mining is one of the best buy-the-dip candidates in the sector, I remain neutral at US$6.25.

(Source: Company Presentation)

K92 Mining released its Q2 results this week and reported quarterly production of ~25,000 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,057/oz. This translated to a ~7% decrease in production and a 64% increase in costs vs. the year-ago period, with ~26,800 GEOs produced in Q2 2020 at AISC of $642/oz. While this is disappointing, especially after commissioning the Stage 2 Expansion, it's worth noting that margins should increase considerably in H2 2021, with higher production and higher gold sales as COVID-19 headwinds have eased. Meanwhile, progress has been made with on-site vaccinations, helping the workforce return to normal, and K92 Mining will benefit from improved operational flexibility ahead with production beginning at Judd in Q4. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, K92 Mining has seen a sharp decline in production from a record output of ~29,820 GEOs in Q4 2020, despite successfully commissioning its Stage 2 Expansion late last year. The tough start to the year was driven by multiple factors which included: temporary travel restrictions, a shortage of bulk emulsion explosives, an incident involving an underground loader, which prevented backfill operations, and short staffing due to COVID-19 related absenteeism. Fortunately, these issues have since been resolved, with the company noting that it is benefiting from Australian travel restrictions being lifted, and onsite vaccinations for the company's workforce are underway.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the unprecedented headwinds, we saw a much softer H1, with the record throughput in Q2 at the plant being offset by lower grades processed. If not for the sharp dip in grades (10.3 grams per tonne vs. 17.6 grams per tonne), this would have easily been a record quarter. Meanwhile, from a cost standpoint, K92 Mining sold significantly less gold in Q2 2021 than it produced, with ~22,200 ounces of gold produced and just ~18,900 ounces sold. The fewer ounces sold combined with significantly higher sustaining capital ($~5.2 million vs. $~1.6 million) led to a sharp increase in costs, with this being a rare quarter where K92 Mining's costs came in above the industry average.

The good news is that twin incline development resumed in late May, with the #2 incline advancing to over 400 meters and the #3 incline advancing to 440 meters as of quarter-end. This project will allow for increased mine production to help fill the new standalone 1-million tonne per annum plant for the Stage 3 Expansion. K92 Mining also noted that production stopping from the Judd Vein (J1) is set to begin in Q4, which will provide a major boost to Q4 production, leaving annual production back-end weighted. With the addition of Judd, K92 will benefit from improved operational flexibility and should be able to meet its guidance of 115,000 to 135,000 GEOs in FY2021, which has been maintained despite the tough H1 performance.

(Source: Company Presentation)

K92 Mining is hoping to release its Stage 3 Feasibility Study before year-end, which should give us a better idea of the economics surrounding this major expansion, with the After-Tax NPV (5%) for the PEA coming in at $1.6 billion at a $1,600/oz gold price. It's worth noting that K92 Mining could increase production above the planned ~300,000 GEO per annum run rate if it can find a way to fill its idle 400,000-tonne per annum mill following the Stage 3 Expansion. This would give the operation a combined throughput of ~1.4 million tonnes per annum at minimal additional cost, translating to the production of more than 350,000 GEOs per annum and assuming grades processed closer to ~5.0 grams per tonne gold-equivalent for the smaller mill. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that K92 Mining's revenue dipped from Q2 2020 levels, sliding from $47.9 million to $35.5 million despite higher metals prices. As noted earlier, this was due to less gold concentrate sold, which fell by more than 20% year-over-year (~27,100 ounces vs. ~18,900 ounces). This was slightly offset by a higher average realized gold price of $1,754/oz. Based on significantly lower gold revenue and a more than 300% increase in sustaining capex in the period, AISC margins dipped 29%, from $989/oz in Q2 2020 to $697/oz in Q2 2021. The good news is that margins are expected to improve materially in H2, as implied by guidance, with FY2021 guidance of ~125,000 GEOs produced at all-in sustaining costs of $850/oz at the mid-point.

It's easy to be disappointed with K92 Mining's H1 2021 and Q2 results, but the higher costs look to be a one-off, affected by less product sold, exacerbated by higher capex in the period. Looking ahead, the company should produce more than 135,000 GEOs in FY2022 at costs below $875/oz and could see production increase to ~300,000 GEOs by FY2024 at costs below $600/oz. This would translate to a more than 200% increase in output vs. FY2020 levels (~98,900 GEOs), with some of the lowest costs in the industry. Given this outlook, there's no reason to be hung up on a softer six-month period that was largely out of the company's control, mostly due to COVID-19, and made worse by transportation restrictions due to the Beirut explosion.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While K92 Mining is one of the best growth stories in the sector, the company is currently valued at ~$1.48 billion as a junior producer, with 237 million shares fully diluted and a share price of US$6.25. This is just shy of the company's Stage 3 Expansion After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$1.6 billion at a $1,600/oz gold price, leaving the stock trading at 0.93x NPV (5%). While the After-Tax NPV (5%) increases to ~$1.7 billion at a $1,700/oz gold price, I believe it's best to err on the side of caution and use a $1,600/oz gold, especially given the recent volatility.

This conservatism is especially important given that the Stage 3 Expansion PEA was completed in mid-2020, and we've seen significant cost increases since on undeveloped projects. This is due to materials inflation and labor inflation in many countries, with upfront capex estimates rising well above contingencies applied to projects previously. So, while the Stage 3 upfront capex of $125 million is modest, I wouldn't rule out an increase to closer to $145 million. Based on what I believe to be a fair value for K92 Mining of 0.90x NPV (5%), I don't see enough of a margin of safety to justify starting a new position here at US$6.25. This is because I typically prefer at least a 20% discount to fair value, even when it comes to high-margin producers like K92 Mining.

(Source: Company Presentation)

K92 Mining continues to be one of the best growth stories in the sector and could become one of the top-10 lowest-cost mines globally by FY2025 if projected costs are correct. However, with K92 Mining being a single-asset producer in a Tier-3 jurisdiction, I believe this offsets some of the organic growth potential and industry-leading costs, which would otherwise command a premium to NPV (5%). So, while K92 Mining has a strong H2 ahead and the potential to increase production more than 40% from FY2020 levels in FY2022, I still don't see enough of a margin of safety to justify a new position here. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher from a current level of US$6.25, but I think there are better opportunities elsewhere in the sector from a reward/risk standpoint.