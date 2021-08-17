matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

Global oil prices continue to be whipsawed by bearish demand concerns over the Delta Variant spreading. Despite many indicators that Delta Variant will be a transitory event and policymakers are responding to it much more rationally this time around, market participants are very fearful that this may lead to inventory builds.

The issue of inventory building concern is further compounded by the fact that China continues to play the game of chicken with oil markets as evidenced by the West African crude grades.

Teapot refineries are not buying crude which has resulted in the physical oil market weakening. While we know that Chinese refineries are simply drawing down crude inventory as opposed to buying, the traders don't see it that way and they perceive it as bearish.

On the other side of the globe, OPEC+ has rejected any attempts made by the US to increase oil production. Reuters cited 4 OPEC sources that OPEC+ is not interested in increasing production above the guided amount. Based on Jorge's tanker tracking, this appears to be the case with Iraq and Saudi sending the lowest amount of VLCCs ever to the US for the month of August.

So while COVID fears rage on, the fundamental trend for the oil market is still clear cut. We would, however, argue that the previous assumption of ~3 million b/d deficit in Q3 2021 won't materialize, which is what's causing the softness we are seeing in the oil market today.

Whatever is the case that's causing skittishness in the market today, it likely won't be resolved until 1) clear indication COVID cases have peaked (early September according to Open Square Capital) and 2) China's crude buying returns (late September).

We suspect the rest of Q3 from a fundamental perspective will not provide the bullish catalyst needed for us to catapult higher. But again, the fundamental trend of global inventory draws will continue. It's the pace of the draw that has traders feeling really skittish over.

As for energy stocks, for every passing day, oil prices remain close to this level, record cash flows are being generated. At the end of the day, these are hard asset businesses with real cash flow generating abilities. If you can overlook the transitory nature of the Delta Variant, you should realize that 1) companies will reward shareholders for staying put, and 2) the valuations remain very cheap.