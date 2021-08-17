Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News

About two weeks ago Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), the second-largest Swiss bank, reported its second-quarter results. The stock market got disappointed and is still pessimistic about the stock since the figures were significantly worse than they had been for the same period a year ago. But the disappointing earnings can be attributed to the Archegos scandal that happened earlier this year. In my previous article, I wrote about the effect this event had on Credit Suisse. However, the third-quarter results will not be affected by this scandal, the management says. In my view, large influential banks like Credit Suisse are worth considering by value investors when they trade at a substantial discount.

Second-quarter earnings

Quite briefly, the reported net income attributable to shareholders totaled CHF 253 mn and the reported pre-tax income was CHF 813 mn. The CET1 ratio, meanwhile, totaled 13.7%. It is worth noting that the net profit figure takes the Archegos scandal into account. The loss relating to Archegos totaled almost CHF 600 mn. So, if it were not for Archegos, the bank's pre-tax profit would have totaled CHF 1.3 bn.

The impact of Archegos was, indeed, huge. At the same time, we can clearly see that the effect of the scandal was much worse in the 1st quarter of 2021 than in the 2nd quarter of 2021. Had there been no Archegos scandal, the first half of 2021 would have been an extremely successful one in terms of the profit before the tax. This is especially true of the first quarter of 2021 but the second quarter would have also been extremely good.

The financial impact of Archegos

Of particular interest was the bank's CET1 ratio. Due to the sale of the notes to liquidate the effect of Archegos, Credit Suisse managed to boost its financial stability in the second quarter. The bank's leverage exposure fell from CHF 968 bn in Q1 2021 to CHF 917 bn in Q2 2021. Between the first and the second quarters of 2021, the CET1 ratio rose substantially from 12.2% to 13.7%. In Q2 the bank's risk-weighted assets, meanwhile, declined from CHF 303 bn to just CHF 284 bn.

However, quite disappointing was the fact the net revenues declined. At the same time, it could be easily explained by the fact the bank's management has become quite conservative after the first quarter's scandal.

It might seem disappointing that the adjusted pre-tax income, excluding significant items and Archegos, of CHF 1.3 bn, was 11% lower than it had been in 2Q20.

At the same time, most of the company's earnings decline was due to the investment bank division. In plain terms, the management decided to decrease the bank's risk exposure, which led to a significant fall in this division's revenue.

Meanwhile, the wealth management, the asset management and even the Swiss Universal Bank's results were quite encouraging. But let me dig a bit deeper.

Investment Bank

The investment bank's adjusted pre-tax income, excluding Archegos, totaled USD 601 mn, down 39% year-on-year. The resizing and derisking of the Prime Services business had a significant effect on the bank's revenues. The net revenue fall was also a direct result of a reduction in the trading revenues compared to the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 had been an extremely successful one-off due to high volatility and trading.

Asset Management

In spite of the perceived reputational loss, incurred as a result of Archegos, the asset management division did a great job. Its adjusted pre-tax income, excluding significant items was CHF 106 mn, a year-on-year 26% rise, driven by higher net revenues, partly offset by higher adjusted operating expenses. The net revenues reported by the asset management division totaled CHF 404 mn, a 12% rise year-on-year. This was driven by management fees, up 14%, on stronger asset base, as well as performance and placement revenues which rose by 38%. Net new assets totaled CHF 1.3 bn, mostly driven by inflows from traditional and alternative investments. This simply means the number of clients and assets under management increased.

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Asia Pacific division showed a rise in the net revenues of 4%, totaling USD 874 mn. However, the unpleasant part of the division's earnings results was a decrease in the adjusted pre-tax income. Excluding significant items, it totaled USD 178 mn, down 13% year on year. Much of this was due to the fact the adjusted operating expenses went up mostly due to the bank's continued investment and growth in the region, including continued relationship manager hiring. The APAC department and China in particular play a strategic role for Credit Suisse. So, this investing for the future may well lead to this division's much higher returns in the next several quarters.

International Wealth Management

The division's assets under management totaled CHF 853 bn. That is a record high level. The recurring fee growth was 19% year on year. The adjusted income before the tax, excluding significant items, totaled CHF 569 mn, a 3% rise year on year. The pre-tax profit rise was mostly driven by the bank's continued cost discipline. Excluding significant items, the operating expenses were down 8%. The adjusted net revenues, excluding significant items were CHF 1.7 bn, down 10% year on year. This was a result of lower net interest income, partly due to low USD interest rates. The transaction and performance-based revenues were also down due to less volatile markets. So, the trading volume was significantly lower. However, this was partly compensated by higher commissions and fees. Finally, as I have mentioned before, the assets under management were also significantly higher, which was also a big positive for the division's revenues.

Swiss Universal Bank (SUB)

The Swiss Universal Bank's (SUB) performance was excellent. The adjusted pre-tax income, excluding significant items, rose by 13% year on year totaling CHF 592 mn. However, much of this rise was also due to the bank's cost discipline. The division's adjusted cost/income ratio, excluding significant items, was just 57%. There were plenty of contributions from corporate and institutional clients. These totaled CHF 1.5 bn. The outflows were CHF 0.9 bn and were mostly due to private clients. So, the net new assets totaled CHF 0.6 bn, a brilliant result if we consider the Archegos failure in the first quarter of 2021.

Outlook

The Swiss bank took plenty of measures to derisk the business. Namely, Credit Suisse dismissed many employees working in the risk management department. Some top managers also lost their jobs. What is more, the bank, as I mentioned before, improved its cash cushion by issuing notes. Credit Suisse continues improving its cost controls by investing in digitalization and reducing the number of offices held. What is more, in spite of the reputational hit, the number of Credit Suisse's clients did not fall. As the management mentioned during the press conference, the third quarter will not be affected by Archegos. If it were not for Archegos, the earnings results would have been pretty much in line with what they used to be or even better than average.

Stock valuation

At the same time, Credit Suisse's stock does not seem to take these positives into account. The investors are pessimistic about the bank's future, it seems.

It is quite understandable that the stock does not seem as attractive because the first quarter of 2021 was loss-making, whilst the second quarter was not as profitable as it could have been.

However, if we look at the price-to-book value history graph, we will see that the stock is really cheap now. The current stock price can only be compared to the levels seen during last year's stock market crash. The same is true of its price-to-book value.

So, it seems to me that the stock is quite undervalued right now.

Conclusion

Credit Suisse's stock has been trading down since the end of the first quarter. In my view, if nothing unexpected happens, the third-quarter results will be much better than the second-quarter results. That is why the stock market is now giving value investors a very good chance to buy the stock before its recovery. I fully understand that buying a bank sometime after such a scandal might feel risky. The health of the global economy might get worse now since we are facing the dangerous Delta variant. However, I see CS stock as a value opportunity right now and confirm my buy rating.