First Majestic Silver: After A Major Pullback We Like Starting To Buy
Summary
- We think you have to have exposure to precious metals.
- Stock is down nearly 50% from recent highs.
- Just reported earnings show solid performance and we like where the company seems to be heading with project investment.
- We cannot predict exactly where precious metal prices will go, but the landscape right now certainly supports better pricing in the near future.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is a silver mining company that we have not discussed in quite some time. Over at the service we have talked quite a bit about the need to have some silver and gold exposure for the long-term, and in the medium-term presently given that inflation threats are everywhere. We believe that First Majestic Silver, after pulling back nearly 50% from its 52-week high of $24.01 is a buy. The just reported earnings has some positives that we think merit discussion and also provide evidence that the stock is now buy.
Above you can see the simple chart in our interface with some simple zones we have outlined for the trade that we think works here.
The play
Target entry 1: $12.40-$12.60 (50% of position)
Target entry 2: $11.25-$11.50 (50% of position)
Target exit: $14.50+
Stop loss: $10
Discussion
We believe that you need to have some precious metals exposure in your portfolio. While we prefer physical holdings, followed by the ETFs that track them, and then the streaming and royalty companies, the miners can make you some solid money if you time your entry efficiently. Market timing is never easy, but the key is simple. Buy low, sell high. We are approaching a buy low situation for AG stock here, with silver and gold having retreated in recent months as the immediate inflationary pressures have abated at least in commodities, but make no mistake, inflation is still around the corner. Whether it is transitory or something deeper remains to be seen. That said, we think AG stock makes for a fine option in the space as a levered play on a rally in metals prices when the next wave of inflation fears hit which we expect is shortly around the corner.
In the just reported quarter, improved production rates and much higher metal prices during the quarter relative to 2020 lead to record revenues. Obviously, metals prices matter tremendously to miners in the space. The higher the pricing, the better the margins on ounces produced. Revenues totaled $154.1 million compared to $34.9 million in Q2 2020. Now, that said, keep in mind last year there were mine shutdowns as a result of the COVID. With the no production during COVID in Mexican mines, there was a 199% increase in payable silver equivalent ounces sold year-over-year. Solid.
Metals prices were up big year-over-year, and stable from Q1 2021. First Majestic realized an average silver price of $27.32 per ounce, a 58% increase compared to Q2 2020 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter. This price increase was coupled with a solid increase in production. Total production was 6.4 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 46,544 ounces of gold. These were also big increases representing an increase of 13% and 95%, respectively for silver and gold. They were helped by more mines being online.
If we had one item that we would like First Majestic to improve on it would be costs. Cash cost for the quarter was $13.89 per silver equivalent ounce, compared to $12.61 per ounce in the previous quarter. There were higher ore costs and costs with getting new mines going. That said, AISC in the second quarter was $19.42 per ounce and in-line when compared to $19.35 per ounce with the previous quarter. The slight uptick was a result of mine development costs in Mexico.
Overall the company posted solid earnings on these results due to strong margins, but they missed estimates due to higher CAPEX spending than expected. Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $12.7 million or EPS of $0.05. This was much better than the loss of $20.7 million a year ago.
Of course, it matters where a company is going. We cannot predict exactly where precious metal prices will go, but the landscape right now certainly supports better pricing in the near future, especially after a recent decline in commodity pricing as a whole. Now, First Majestic will also be pumping a good amount of cash flow into project development. This will help the medium-term and longer-term performance of the company. In the release:
The Company has identified numerous projects that will be implemented over the next 12 to 24 months at Jerritt Canyon to improve production and reduce costs at the mine and processing plant.
This means we may see near-term EPS pressure depending on the impact to CAPEX, but even with metal prices pulling back, they are still elevated. Further, AISC should improve, and we expect production to remain elevated. When we factor in the dividend the company pays, we like a buy here.
We turn losers into winners
Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing.
We're available all day during market hours for investment assistance. We no longer publish regularly on the public site. We are instead focused on helping you make money
- You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours
- Rapid-return trade ideas each week, with 6 different chat rooms
- Crystal clear target entry prices, profit targets, and stop losses
- Unlock immense reward opportunity through lower risk with our system
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends and portfolio reviews
This article was written by
We have turned thousands of losing investors into WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing trading service BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and a politician.
The BAD BEAT Investing service launched in 2018 and is a top performing Marketplace service relative to market returns. It is focused on extreme value, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, cryptocurrencies, REITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, blue chips and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make money, sign up to BAD BEAT investing today.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.