First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is a silver mining company that we have not discussed in quite some time. Over at the service we have talked quite a bit about the need to have some silver and gold exposure for the long-term, and in the medium-term presently given that inflation threats are everywhere. We believe that First Majestic Silver, after pulling back nearly 50% from its 52-week high of $24.01 is a buy. The just reported earnings has some positives that we think merit discussion and also provide evidence that the stock is now buy.

The play

Target entry 1: $12.40-$12.60 (50% of position)

Target entry 2: $11.25-$11.50 (50% of position)

Target exit: $14.50+

Stop loss: $10

Discussion

We believe that you need to have some precious metals exposure in your portfolio. While we prefer physical holdings, followed by the ETFs that track them, and then the streaming and royalty companies, the miners can make you some solid money if you time your entry efficiently. Market timing is never easy, but the key is simple. Buy low, sell high. We are approaching a buy low situation for AG stock here, with silver and gold having retreated in recent months as the immediate inflationary pressures have abated at least in commodities, but make no mistake, inflation is still around the corner. Whether it is transitory or something deeper remains to be seen. That said, we think AG stock makes for a fine option in the space as a levered play on a rally in metals prices when the next wave of inflation fears hit which we expect is shortly around the corner.

In the just reported quarter, improved production rates and much higher metal prices during the quarter relative to 2020 lead to record revenues. Obviously, metals prices matter tremendously to miners in the space. The higher the pricing, the better the margins on ounces produced. Revenues totaled $154.1 million compared to $34.9 million in Q2 2020. Now, that said, keep in mind last year there were mine shutdowns as a result of the COVID. With the no production during COVID in Mexican mines, there was a 199% increase in payable silver equivalent ounces sold year-over-year. Solid.

Metals prices were up big year-over-year, and stable from Q1 2021. First Majestic realized an average silver price of $27.32 per ounce, a 58% increase compared to Q2 2020 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter. This price increase was coupled with a solid increase in production. Total production was 6.4 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 46,544 ounces of gold. These were also big increases representing an increase of 13% and 95%, respectively for silver and gold. They were helped by more mines being online.

If we had one item that we would like First Majestic to improve on it would be costs. Cash cost for the quarter was $13.89 per silver equivalent ounce, compared to $12.61 per ounce in the previous quarter. There were higher ore costs and costs with getting new mines going. That said, AISC in the second quarter was $19.42 per ounce and in-line when compared to $19.35 per ounce with the previous quarter. The slight uptick was a result of mine development costs in Mexico.

Overall the company posted solid earnings on these results due to strong margins, but they missed estimates due to higher CAPEX spending than expected. Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $12.7 million or EPS of $0.05. This was much better than the loss of $20.7 million a year ago.

Of course, it matters where a company is going. We cannot predict exactly where precious metal prices will go, but the landscape right now certainly supports better pricing in the near future, especially after a recent decline in commodity pricing as a whole. Now, First Majestic will also be pumping a good amount of cash flow into project development. This will help the medium-term and longer-term performance of the company. In the release:

The Company has identified numerous projects that will be implemented over the next 12 to 24 months at Jerritt Canyon to improve production and reduce costs at the mine and processing plant.

This means we may see near-term EPS pressure depending on the impact to CAPEX, but even with metal prices pulling back, they are still elevated. Further, AISC should improve, and we expect production to remain elevated. When we factor in the dividend the company pays, we like a buy here.