Introduction

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports earnings this week and the shares appear to be priced for perfection.

That said...there are certain stocks that you just don't sell!

NVIDIA certainly falls into that category. If any company deserves a high multiple today, it's certainly NVIDIA. The company has its hands (and chips) in three of the biggest growth segments in technology: Gaming, cryptocurrency, and 5G (not to mention its importance in auto/self-driving!).

In fact, it's a stock that you should probably ADD to your position on any meaningful pullback.

Which makes it a great stock for a cash-secured put strategy. Get paid to set a downside limit order on a stock that you want to buy (or add to) on any dips!

In the video below, we break down our fundamental analysis and the whole trade for you (listen to this first as the commentary is a great introduction for the rest of the article).

Valuation

As we head into earnings this week, let's take a look at valuation.

High-growth technology companies are always tough to value as they tend to trade at really high (current) multiples based on future growth projections.

Yes, 45.8x forward earnings is a healthy multiple, but if any company deserves a high multiple today, it's certainly NVIDIA (given the importance of its chips in the major growth areas in technology).

NVIDIA's historical sales and EPS growth charts have always been a thing of beauty!

Although some sales were certainly pulled forward during the pandemic, the company is expected to earn $3.95 per share in fiscal 2022 (129% increase over 2021). However, NVDA expects earnings to grow even further in 2023 and 2024 to $4.36 per share (10% growth) and $5.04 per share (16% growth), respectively. Note that NVDA's fiscal year-end is January.

The company's balance sheet also is extremely strong with $12.7 billion of cash/short-term investments and management is producing a great return on invested capital of 23.6%.

The "N" in FAANG?

One could argue that NVIDIA should actually replace Netflix (NFLX) as the "N" in FAANG.

NVIDIA is currently the 9th largest weighting in the S&P 500 (SPY).

And the 8th largest weighting in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ).

Could NVIDIA also be the next addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (replacing International Business Machines (IBM) at some point)??

All the more reason to not sell any time soon...

Buy The Dip! (Through Cash-Secured Puts)

Cash-secured puts are a great way to add to your long-term position on a stock that you like.

From a short-term perspective (especially as it's related to selling cash-secured puts), estimating a good "strike zone" is key to our analysis. Our strike zone takes into account (1) the stock's volatility, (2) recent performance (i.e., how much has it already pulled back from its recent highs), (3) near-term EPS risk, and (4) the overall volatility of the market (i.e., VIX level).

As shown in the table below, our strike zone for NVIDIA currently is $149.00-$173.00, representing a required minimum margin of safety of 13.0%.

NVIDIA has historically been a volatile stock (42% Implied Volatility), as highlighted by its low Volatility/Risk rating of 4. However, the stock is in a very strong uptrend (so its Pullback Indicator of 2 also has a negative effect on minimum required margin of safety, which is currently at 13.0%).

NVDA also reports earnings this week, so that will need to be on our radar for the option analysis.

As shown in the chart below, the stock is still in a very strong uptrend with its 50-day moving average (blue line) trading above its 200-day moving average (red line). We now have a few good levels of support to watch:

50-day MA (~$193.00) Low from July 2021 (~$181.50) Breakout level from May 2021 (~$161.00) 200-day MA (~$152.50)

There appears to be some decent technical support in our strike zone of $149.00-$173.00, which obviously makes us feel relatively good about selling a cash-secured put around the strike zone if we can.

Cash-Secured Put Analysis (Premium Yield, Margin-of-Safety, Delta)

We primarily trade an income strategy that we call the Triple Income Wheel, which starts with writing cash-secured puts on high-quality stocks that you would like to own at a lower price. We won't go into full detail here, but the diagram below is a good summary of the strategy.

Ideally, when we sell a cash-secured put and start the Triple Income Wheel process, our put is in our "Strike Zone" for that stock. In our opinion, that puts the odds of long-term success in our favor.

The three main data points we look at when analyzing a cash-secured put trade are:

Premium Yield% (or Average Monthly Yield%): Measure of expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money). Assumes that the option is fully cash secured.

Margin-of-Safety %: Measure of downside protection or the percentage that the underlying stock could decline and would still allow you to break even on the option trade.

Delta: A good proxy for the probability that the put option will finish in-the-money.

Note that there is always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

An investor should always be honest with themselves about their risk tolerance. The Triple Income Wheel can be adapted to suit your needs.

Now let's look at the cash-secured put analysis for NVIDIA. We're focused on the August monthly contract that expires on 9/17/21.

We have highlighted three levels of trades based on various risk profiles: Aggressive (-A-), Base (-B-) and Conservative (-C-). Please listen to the video above for further details.

Ideally, we like to stick with our target levels for our Base portfolio:

Average Monthly Yield % (AMY%): 1.0%-1.5%

Strike price that is in the strike zone (i.e., margin of safety above the required minimum)

Delta < 30

The NVDA Sept 17th $175.00 put option @ ~$1.81 meets all of our criteria with an AMY% of 1.0%, a Margin-of-Safety of 12.3%, and a Delta of 13.

Again, based on your risk tolerance, you could choose a strike price that is more aggressive ($185.00 strike) or more conservative ($170.00 strike) than the base trade.

Downside Considerations

Assuming we sold the NVDA Sept 17th $175.00 strike put option @ $1.81, we would collect $181.00 of premium for each option contract sold. In return for this premium, we agree (and are obligated) to buy 100 shares of NVDA stock for each contract sold at the strike price of $175.00.

If the stock stays above $175.00 between now and expiration (9/17/21), the option expires worthless and we keep the premium of $1.81.

However, the downside of this trade comes into play if the stock closes below $175.00 on expiration (9/17/21). Since we're obligated to buy the stock at $175.00, we would have a potential unrealized capital loss on our hands (depending on how low the stock closed on expiration). We do get to keep the premium either way though, so our breakeven cost basis would be $173.19 ($175.00 - $1.81).

All that said, I think it's a win-win at this point if you can add to your NVDA position with a cost basis of $173.19.

Conclusion

Based on our long-term and short-term views on NVIDIA, we believe that a cash-secured put strategy makes a lot of sense right now for investors interested adding to their position (or starting a new position). The NVDA Sept 17th $175.00 put option would generate an average monthly yield of 1.0% (or 1.0% over the next 31 days) with a margin-of-safety of 12.3%.

Assuming you could continue to roll this position every 45-60 days with similar risk/reward parameters, you could manufacture 12%-plus annualized income from NVIDIA over the next 12 months (while you patiently wait to add to your position).

