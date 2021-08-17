davit85/iStock via Getty Images

PAR Tech's (NYSE:PAR) software business, Brink, is growing very quickly and its restaurant cloud-based Point of Sale software is deployed over multi-brands with over 1,000 restaurants. These customers are mainly high-quality tier-1 Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) with stores all across the country and with strong balance sheets. Brink counts Restaurant Brands International, Dairy Queen, Smoothie King, Arby's, Five Guys, Popeyes as its customers. During the 2020 COVID-19 restaurant lockdown, PAR's software business saw < 5% churn from their customers. This is a further testament to the resiliency of PAR's base of customers. PAR is also building a strong pipeline of predictable and recurring streams of high-margin revenues. Despite under-investment relative to well-capitalized competitors, PAR has attained a position of market leadership among cloud-based restaurant management Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions.

Brief History

PAR was founded 53 years ago, originally off of a US Air Force Base, on the idea that I.T services would be a big part of the government spend going forward. The company was called Pattern Analysis, Recognition, or PAR. On the 10th anniversary of the company, one of the mothers of the founders ended up franchising a McDonald's (MCD) store, and she wanted a better system than the cash register and paper tickets. Her son and partner built her a Point-of-Sale terminal and that product took off, it went from being installed in just their mother's store to dozens of other McDonald's stores.

So much so that in 1980, McDonald's approved that product as a McDonald's approved product. And then in 1982, the company went public, on McDonald's effectively mandating that every store in the USA by a PAR system. PAR took off for the next 10 years, as a very large hardware and service provider, by far the biggest Point of Sale company. But unfortunately, for the next 30 years, the company really struggled. And it struggled because it got stuck as a hardware and services company and not a software business.

And so, as customers realize that the more important product in your Point of Sale terminal is your software inside, not the hardware, they started buying great software and then attaching PAR's hardware to it. And so PAR became almost a secondary sale and attachment sale.

To rectify that, at the end of 2014 PAR bought a small SaaS product called Brink. Brink at the time was not really a business, more of a product, it was installed in a few 100 stores. And under PAR's stewardship, the product's growth exploded, it went from 300 stores to 10,000 five years later.

The Arrival of a New CEO

Almost 3 years ago, PAR suffered a series of unfortunate events. There was an SEC investigation, a DOJ investigation, the prior CFO had gone to jail, and there were two activist shareholders. The product was growing so fast that the company couldn't keep up with it, as a result, customers were angry. The company's culture was misaligned. Mr. Savneet Singh joined PAR as a member of the board in April of 2018. He was brought on because the board wanted someone with software experience and with a growth mentality. The board was looking for someone but couldn't find anyone to take the job. Eventually, Mr. Singh decided to become the CEO of PAR. Within a couple of months, he and his team were able to get a lot done. They were able to restructure the balance sheet, restructure the organization, start putting a vision and strategy together and planned how far they can take this company. Mr. Singh then realized that he can make this into something special and build this enterprise platform to help F&B operators.

Software-as-a-Service and Beyond

The crown jewel of PAR is Brink - the point-of-sale (POS) software. Brink is in the middle of this gigantic cloud transition happening in the restaurant industry, where restaurants were being eaten by software, and restaurants were becoming technology companies. To do that, restaurants effectively needed an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, they needed their version of that, and that version was the Point of Sale. PAR stumbled onto Brink that's already in this very large industry that is about to take off.

As the restaurant industry is undergoing this massive wave of cloud transition, F&B operators are facing a huge pain point. The restaurant technology companies have won by selling software to restaurants, but the restaurant operator has not.

Restaurant operators are inundated with software and tablets. The software that is sold to the restaurant operators is siloed, which makes innovation a huge pain point and a lot of efficiencies is lost in trying to manage these separate pieces of software. Instead of focusing on what's important such as food and guest experience, restaurants are distracted by these separate systems

PAR is here to help change that. Mr. Singh was not content with Brink software, he set out a vision to be the largest hospitality technology company and started to build a platform where F&B operators can control their innovation and digital future.

During his short tenure as CEO, he made 2 synergistic acquisitions (Data Central and Punchh) to start building this platform that he envisioned.

This helps to piece together Mr. Singh's vision of a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform so that QSR operators have an easier job running their operations.

Mr. Singh's obsessive focus on the customer has paid off. Back in 2019, Brink was growing so fast that the company could not keep up with it. Many promises made to customers were not delivered and customers had lost their trust in PAR. When Mr. Singh became CEO, he deliberately slowed down sales and invested in Brink's software development to ensure that Brink could deliver what it promised. A lot of goodwill was built during those trying moments and we could see that paying huge dividends for shareholders today.

As shared by Mr. Singh during the Q2 FY21 earnings call:

Important to note, the current industry-wide challenges such as supply chain constraints, price inflation and significant increases to freight and logistic costs require ongoing management vigilance.

PAR's margin was impacted negatively due to the increased cost in supply chains and shipping charges.

To mitigate this pain, PAR put through price increases and other addressable actions and are already seeing margin improvements in Q3, PAR's customers have stayed committed to them and allowed PAR to pass on parts of these price increases to them.

The Addressable Market for Brink

Back in Q4 FY2018, for Brink, the annual recurring revenue (ARR) per site was about $1,400 a store. Fast forward today, it is around $2,100. It has grown over time. But since FY2018, PAR has only sold one software product which is Brink. Today, PAR sells 3 products - Brink, Data Central and Punchh. Data Central is about $1,500 ARR, and Punchh is between $1,200 to $1,500 ARR.

PAR has grown its TAM with new products. With roughly 700,000 restaurants in the United States that use a Point-of-Sale system, half of them are roughly PAR's addressable market. Assuming the number of stores remains flat, PAR's TAM could continue to grow, because the number of products being bought by their customers is growing. As of the Q2 FY2021 press release, Brink is currently installed in 13,234 active stores. With 300,000 stores in Brink's addressable market, Brink has only penetrated less than 5% of its addressable market.

At the same time, PAR is building 2 brand new products now and Mr. Singh shared in a recent podcast that, he is on the lookout for synergistic M&A opportunities.

By creating more products in the future, Mr. Singh is expanding PAR's TAM significantly. PAR's TAM is in the multi-billions and as of Q2 FY21, PAR's ARR is only at U$76.7m.

Punchh Acquisition

Punchh is a customer engagement platform that provides software applications, including loyalty, promotional campaigns, and marketing artificial intelligence for restaurants in the retail industry.

Punchh powers mobile apps and loyalty programs for many of PAR's largest customers. Combining Punchh's loyalty data with Brink's transaction and back-office data gives PAR almost complete data across the entire restaurant from guests to fulfillment.

PAR acquired Punchh for U$500M in April 2021. It was funded through debt and issuance of equity to ACT III Holdings.

ACT III Holdings deserves a mention because it is helmed by Ron Shaich. Mr. Shaich is the founder and former Chairman & CEO of Panera Bread, a restaurant brand that today has more than 2,400 bakery cafes and nearly $6 billion in annual systemwide sales. Under Mr. Shaich's leadership, Panera generated annualized returns in excess of 25% over the last two decades of Mr. Shaich's tenure and delivered a total shareholder return 44 times better than the S&P 500 from July 18, 1997 to July 18, 2017 (when Mr. Shaich led a $7.8 billion sale of Panera in what is the largest U.S. restaurant deal at among the highest multiples.)

Mr. Shaich is first a customer of PAR as ACT III Holdings investment portfolio of fast-casual restaurant brands which are growing incredibly fast such as CAVA Grill is a customer of PAR before Mr. Shaich became an investor. While Mr. Shaich was building Panera Bread, he knew the desperate need for a unified commerce platform to help F&B operators compete more efficiently. He believed in the vision PAR's team had and saw an opportunity to join PAR as a shareholder. ACT III Holding has an investment portfolio of roughly U$300m and made an investment of U$43.5mil (73,730 shares of PAR at $68 and a warrant to purchase 500,000 shares with an exercise price of $76.50 a share) which makes up around 14% of their portfolio. To hear more from Mr. Shaich himself, click here.

At the end of Q2 FY21, Punchh product line added 2,774 new live sites, and now has a total of nearly 48,400 sites at the end of June, a 56% increase in live sites over the last 12 months. Punchh's ARR at the end of Q2 was reported at $40.3 million with a year-over-year growth of 61%. Contracted ARR totaled $60.5 million.

With a proven track record, we believe that Mr. Singh will continue to make synergistic acquisitions with high returns on capital to further strengthen PAR's competitive advantage and grow the business's intrinsic value. Mr. Singh has also reiterated in earning calls that PAR is evaluating potential M&A opportunities. Mr. Singh reminds me of Mark Leonard from Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) on how disciplined capital allocation and smart M&A could grow shareholder value. Under Mark's stewardship, Constellation Software compounded shareholder's value by more than 35% over the past 15 years.

Brink's Improving Unit Economics Is Happening

The nature of a good software business is its scalability, recurring subscription and low churn, it could grow the earnings of the business rapidly. Software revenues would be able to grow much faster than costs which leads to software margin expansions. This is why we are focusing on the gross profit margin. The current service gross margin reported by PAR is only 40.8% (excluding amortization expense of Punchh acquisition) in Q2 FY21 while most SaaS businesses such as Lightspeed (TSE:LSPD) are having gross margins north of 70%.

Over the last 2 years, none of the management's focus was on improving margins. It was spent on improving the products, building a product roadmap and a strong engineering team. During the Annual General Meeting 2021 of PAR, Mr. Singh shared that Punchh has a high gross profit margin of 60% and it is heading towards 70% as it scales further. Combining Punchh with Brink, Mr. Singh believes there is a strong path to a 70% gross profit margin as Brink gains scale and improves its unit economics.

In the Q2 FY 2021 earnings call, Mr. Singh shared that in the first half of 2021, Brink activated a decent number of stores, however, those stores are priced at lower historical pricing. They were not Brink's highest-priced customers and for the second half, the customer mix would be very positive for Brink.

We have been tracking Brink's monthly recurring revenue (MRR). On average, Brink's customers are paying $175 a month. A $175 MRR translates to an ARR of $2100 (175 * 12) per store. We did some checks on fddexchange.com to track the customer mix and pricing of Brink.

Source: Personal record of using PAR's publicly disclosed ARR and active site numbers from the earnings calls divided over 12 months to derive MRR per site.

Charleys franchise documents that were dated 1st April 2020 had an MRR of $150 to $190 depending on the number of POS terminals and kitchen video displays. This contract was signed a while ago as we can see from PAR's press release that they signed Charleys as a customer in September 2018. However, due to COVID-19, which caused a delay in site activations, some of these older contracts with lower pricing were just reflected in the 1H FY21.

Five Guys franchise documents that were dated 30 April 2020 had an ARR of about $5,000. Although the exact amount in annual payments made to PAR is not disclosed, we could see material growth in annual payments from $2,100 a year ($175*12) to about $5,000.

Scooter's Coffee franchise documents that were dated 22 March 2021 had an annual payment made to PAR in the range of $1,000 to $10,000.

Arby's franchise documents that were dated 25 March 2021 had an annual payment amount ranging from $1,200 to $4,200.

Source: Personal record of using PAR's publicly disclosed ARR divided by active site numbers from the earnings calls

As of Q2 2021, the ARR per site for Brink is $2,086. It is in line with what we see from Charleys franchise documents with MRR of $150 to $190. We believe that from these franchise disclosure documents, Brink's ARR per site for the 2H of FY21 would see some material improvements.

We are seeing a twin engine of growth. With accelerating site activation and growing ARR per site, software revenue would grow significantly along with higher gross margins as Brink gains scale.

Risks

Firstly, the delta variant. If nationwide lockdowns are imposed again to curb the infectious delta variant, PAR would see their site activations slow down dramatically, resulting in delayed backlog being unable to be converted into revenues. Investors are particular about this risk as Brink requires onsite installations before software revenue can be billed. Most other SaaS businesses do not require onsite installations like PAR and they are still able to rapidly grow their recurring revenues in 2020 despite nationwide lockdowns.

Secondly, PAR is still having operating losses and negative cash flow from operations. We believe this would continue into the foreseeable future as PAR should continue to reinvest into the business to grow. Although PAR currently has a strong balance sheet with convertible debt expiring in FY2026 and more than U$80m cash on hand, investors need to be mindful of the cash flow to ensure that the business can continue to grow.

Lastly, PAR needs to execute fast, leverage its decade-long relationship with QSR customers and continually stay ahead in this ever-changing and highly competitive software space. In this software business, the only constant is change. The growth trajectory can be impacted greatly if the management fails to execute or fails to keep up with customer needs.

Valuation

Note: We will only be valuing PAR's software business because we think that will be what makes up most of PAR's intrinsic value going forward.

In the Q2 FY 2021 earnings call, PAR reported ARR of $76.7m. The ARR consists of Punchh and Brink with Data Central. Adjusting for Punchh's Q2 2020 contribution, Punchh grew its ARR by 42.5% in Q2 FY21 to $40.3m. Brink grew its ARR by 29% in Q2 FY21 and with Data Central, the combined ARR is $36.4m. For our valuation, we projected a forward growth of 40% knowing that the momentum going into 2H FY21 is strong based on Q2 FY 2021 earnings call.

Source: Author

PAR is currently trading at around $1.6b market cap and that implies a forward Price to Sales ratio of 15x. We believe there is considerable upside from here if PAR's software gross margins start to expand. A multiple re-rating can potentially happen when PAR is able to prove that they can expand their gross margins. Lightspeed (TSE:LSPD) currently has a Price to Sales of more than 30x with a Revenue CAGR of 52% over the last 5 years. If PAR trades at 20x Price to Sales, we can immediately see a 34% upside at $84.5 a share. We believe PAR will continue to grow over the next few years with such an underpenetrated (<5% as explained in our T.A.M write up above) addressable market.

Closing Thoughts

We believe PAR is in a dominant position to win in the enterprise F&B QSR space led by a visionary and talented CEO with rigor around capital allocation, a culture of putting customers first and empowering their digital future by developing a unified commerce platform that can help F&B operators win in this digital age. Despite the threat of the Delta variant and highly competitive software industry, we believe PAR's risk/reward ratio is skewed favorably to investors who are in it for the long haul.