Yelp: An Incredible Gift
Summary
- Yelp smashed Q2'21 earnings estimates as the business recovers to pre-covid levels.
- The company is now more profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis than back in 2019.
- The stock trades at less than 9x '22 EV/EBITDA targets.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
Despite a strong rebound in traffic and advertising demand, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) failed to sustain a rally following Q2'21 earnings. The stock is perpetually cheap, so a struggle to break free of recent strong resistance around $42 wasn't a huge surprise. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the cheap consumer review site looking for an eventual breakout.
Source: FinViz
Full Recovery
Yelp reported Q2'21 results and strong guidance for the rest of 2021 suggesting the company has fully recovered from the COVID-19 shutdowns last year. In the process, Yelp has stripped out millions from the operating expense bucket to improve probability going forward.
Q2'21 revenues surged 52% off the shutdown lows from last year to reach $257 million compared to only $247 million back in 2019. Yelp had peak revenues of $262 million back in Q2'19 and $269 million in Q4'19. The company guided towards Q3 revenues of $260 million and $1.02 billion for the year suggesting operations have fully recovered from 2019 levels, though the company originally had expectations for 10%+ growth.
Source: Yelp Q2'21 shareholder letter
These numbers are right in line with the related 2019 numbers, but Yelp has a recent history of some rather large revenue beats. Pre-virus, Yelp would miss revenue estimates randomly with minimal beats. Since the virus crisis started in Q1'20, Yelp has beaten quarterly revenue estimates by $10 million in 4 out of the 6 quarterly reports.
In the last couple of years, Yelp has innovated via opening up the platform to contract-less advertising increasing the percentage of companies willing to engage on the site. The company now has rebounded to 528K advertisers after only reaching 549K back in Q2'19 before a substantial amount of restaurants and small businesses went out of business.
The consumer review platform boosted these paying advertiser locations from just 503K in the prior quarter in a sign that small businesses continue to return to the platform as the economy reopens. Yelp now has 17% of revenues from self-serve customers which allows the small businesses to move away from the prior complaints of high pressure sales reps from the platform.
So while the paying advertisers weren't exactly back to normal levels yet, Yelp grew adjusted EBITDA from $55 million back in Q2'19 to $64 million in the last quarter. The big EBITDA boost came from keeping operating expenses under control. Yelp grew revenues by $88 million in Q2'21 YoY while operating expenses were only up $54 million. The operating expense boost was even smaller when stripping out prior restructuring costs and SBC expenses. In the process, the adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded from 22% back in Q2'19 to 25% now.
Yelp is much more profitable now heading into a period where the company should return to the 10%+ growth rates forecast prior to the covid shutdowns. The consumer review site should only generate higher margins as self-serve and contract-less ad programs drive additional paying advertising locations for a marketplace very under-monetized.
Perpetually Cheap
Despite all the improving trends in the business, Yelp has a recent history of trading at a perpetually cheap valuation. The company ended the last quarter with a cash balance of $588 million with strong cash flows, yet the stock trades at an EV/S multiple below 2x.
The amount is incredibly low considering the solid growth trends pre-covid. Just as a comparison to the perpetually cheap nature of the stock is Angi (ANGI) recently trading at multiples double that of Yelp.
Angi focuses more on the home services market where Yelp saw solid growth throughout the crisis. In the services category, Yelp reported Q2'21 revenues of $153 million, up from just $124 million during Q2'19. The consumer review site saw a major dip in services revenues for one quarter, but the business immediately rebounded to record levels last Q4.
Angi saw more consistent revenue growth during the 2020/21 period, yet the stock still trades at a relatively cheap 2.6x forward EV/S target. If anything, Angi is too cheap even trading at a higher multiple.
Yelp has an EV in the $2.1 billion range with 2021 adjusted EBITDA targets in the $210 million range. In essence, the stock trades at only 10x EV/EBITDA targets for this year.
Based on just 15% annual EBITDA growth, Yelp would generate just shy of $250 million in 2022 EBITDA. The stock is incredibly cheap based on these targets and highly unlikely to continue trading below $40 in the near future despite the current weakness following the Q2'21 earnings report as some traders fear more lockdowns.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Yelp remains far too cheap, yet the stock has been perpetually cheap for years. Investors should use any weakness on further lockdowns as an opportunity to own this stock.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a Limited 30-day Money Back Guarantee to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YELP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.