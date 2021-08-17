Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Despite a strong rebound in traffic and advertising demand, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) failed to sustain a rally following Q2'21 earnings. The stock is perpetually cheap, so a struggle to break free of recent strong resistance around $42 wasn't a huge surprise. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the cheap consumer review site looking for an eventual breakout.

Full Recovery

Yelp reported Q2'21 results and strong guidance for the rest of 2021 suggesting the company has fully recovered from the COVID-19 shutdowns last year. In the process, Yelp has stripped out millions from the operating expense bucket to improve probability going forward.

Q2'21 revenues surged 52% off the shutdown lows from last year to reach $257 million compared to only $247 million back in 2019. Yelp had peak revenues of $262 million back in Q2'19 and $269 million in Q4'19. The company guided towards Q3 revenues of $260 million and $1.02 billion for the year suggesting operations have fully recovered from 2019 levels, though the company originally had expectations for 10%+ growth.

These numbers are right in line with the related 2019 numbers, but Yelp has a recent history of some rather large revenue beats. Pre-virus, Yelp would miss revenue estimates randomly with minimal beats. Since the virus crisis started in Q1'20, Yelp has beaten quarterly revenue estimates by $10 million in 4 out of the 6 quarterly reports.

In the last couple of years, Yelp has innovated via opening up the platform to contract-less advertising increasing the percentage of companies willing to engage on the site. The company now has rebounded to 528K advertisers after only reaching 549K back in Q2'19 before a substantial amount of restaurants and small businesses went out of business.

The consumer review platform boosted these paying advertiser locations from just 503K in the prior quarter in a sign that small businesses continue to return to the platform as the economy reopens. Yelp now has 17% of revenues from self-serve customers which allows the small businesses to move away from the prior complaints of high pressure sales reps from the platform.

So while the paying advertisers weren't exactly back to normal levels yet, Yelp grew adjusted EBITDA from $55 million back in Q2'19 to $64 million in the last quarter. The big EBITDA boost came from keeping operating expenses under control. Yelp grew revenues by $88 million in Q2'21 YoY while operating expenses were only up $54 million. The operating expense boost was even smaller when stripping out prior restructuring costs and SBC expenses. In the process, the adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded from 22% back in Q2'19 to 25% now.

Yelp is much more profitable now heading into a period where the company should return to the 10%+ growth rates forecast prior to the covid shutdowns. The consumer review site should only generate higher margins as self-serve and contract-less ad programs drive additional paying advertising locations for a marketplace very under-monetized.

Perpetually Cheap

Despite all the improving trends in the business, Yelp has a recent history of trading at a perpetually cheap valuation. The company ended the last quarter with a cash balance of $588 million with strong cash flows, yet the stock trades at an EV/S multiple below 2x.

The amount is incredibly low considering the solid growth trends pre-covid. Just as a comparison to the perpetually cheap nature of the stock is Angi (ANGI) recently trading at multiples double that of Yelp.

Angi focuses more on the home services market where Yelp saw solid growth throughout the crisis. In the services category, Yelp reported Q2'21 revenues of $153 million, up from just $124 million during Q2'19. The consumer review site saw a major dip in services revenues for one quarter, but the business immediately rebounded to record levels last Q4.

Angi saw more consistent revenue growth during the 2020/21 period, yet the stock still trades at a relatively cheap 2.6x forward EV/S target. If anything, Angi is too cheap even trading at a higher multiple.

Yelp has an EV in the $2.1 billion range with 2021 adjusted EBITDA targets in the $210 million range. In essence, the stock trades at only 10x EV/EBITDA targets for this year.

Based on just 15% annual EBITDA growth, Yelp would generate just shy of $250 million in 2022 EBITDA. The stock is incredibly cheap based on these targets and highly unlikely to continue trading below $40 in the near future despite the current weakness following the Q2'21 earnings report as some traders fear more lockdowns.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp remains far too cheap, yet the stock has been perpetually cheap for years. Investors should use any weakness on further lockdowns as an opportunity to own this stock.