My Williams Equity Research associate just realized he’s been writing on Seeking Alpha for the better part of seven years. And though much has changed over that time, there have been some constants.

One of them being Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN). For proof of that, let's begin by taking a trip down memory lane.

Here’s an article WER published on July 22, 2015:

“MAIN is internally managed. And unlike PSEC and AINV, (it) trades at a significant premium over NAV (net asset value). MAIN had an IPO in 2007 and, as of Q1, has surpassed its IPO price of $15 in distributions. The firm has never lowered distributions and is rated BBB by S&P. “Unlike the other names discussed in this article and most BDCs (business development companies) in general, MAIN trades at a significant premium to NAV. The company has seen NAV growth of over $9 per share since its IPO… or a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%. It is not easy for debt-focused BDCs to generate NAV growth through investment cycles as MAIN has.”

With sector-leading NAV growth, the lowest cost structure in the business, and an unrivaled dividend track record, we’re probably not going to be able to buy MAIN without paying a premium.

But could it be worth it anyway?

More About Main Street Capital

Here’s some more from WER’s Main Street Capital article all those years ago:

“MAIN's operating performance, management, and distribution sustainability all earn high marks. It does not have as much floating-rate investment exposure as one expecting a rise in interest rates might prefer. But this BDC does not have any material weaknesses. The only problem is that the market recognizes this and has priced the stock appropriately – to the tune of nearly 150% of NAV. “No matter how great a portfolio is managed, I cannot justify this level of premium. The lowest in the past 12 months has been 135%... back in October of last year. I could stomach an absolute maximum of 125%...”

Let's keep these data points in mind as we work through Main Street's Q2-21 earnings that took place a full six years after the article referenced above.

Importantly, WER’s understanding of MAIN's business goes beyond merely analyzing financials and presentations. Many years ago, he performed investment and operational due diligence on its private offering for an institutional investor.

This means meeting with management and spending several weeks analyzing every aspect of the business and track record.

Plus, one of his close friends worked for a company that took a loan and equity investment from Main Street. This gave him yet another intimate look into the company.

It’s uncommon to evaluate MAIN’s process from the perspective of the lender and borrower. Yet we’ve got that exact opportunity here.

And you’d better believe we’re going to take advantage of it so that you can too.

Moving into Main Street Capital’s Portfolio and Strategy

MAIN concentrates its efforts in loaning money to the lower middle market (LMM). That’s defined as companies with revenue between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million.

That obviously distinguishes it from other BDCs that focus on the middle market and upper-middle market. Also, MAIN's efforts are composed of both debt and equity investments.

That’s arguably the most important differentiator between it and its peers.

Many management teams – like those of Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) – are almost exclusively interested in first- and second-lien loans. Their investors generally don't want exposure to riskier levels of the capital structure like equity or mezzanine financing.

Main Street, however, seeks to maximize the value of its underwriting efforts by obtaining interest in companies' debt and equity. That equity may be given to MAIN at no direct cost.

Though common sense tells us its clients likely negotiate lower interest rates and/or comparative fees to a non-equity-including agreement.

That peer-leading NAV growth we mentioned before is derived from this part of MAIN's strategy. In effect, its portfolio is a mix of traditional senior secured loans and a diversified pool of venture capital investments.

This also explains the logic behind its monthly dividend policy, which it’s never decreased despite its presumably riskier strategy.

It accomplishes that by:

Setting its dividend based on cash flow from the stable loan portfolio. Using special distributions to pass through profits from its equity investments.

Therefore, investors who only evaluate MAIN's common dividend yield – like what's shown on Yahoo Finance and Seeking Alpha – are doing themselves a disservice.

Picking up a Piece of the Main Street Capital Pie

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

The pie graph above shows how industry exposures are almost indecipherable in their breakdown. Which, oddly enough, is the point.

MAIN's portfolio is heavily diversified into over 25 sectors and includes minimal exposure to cyclical industries.

Construction and engineering, the largest segment, accounts for 7%. And the two least durable areas – specialty retail and hotels, restaurants and leisure – are at 4% and 3%, respectively.

And even then, a loan’s underwriting quality is far more important than what sector it’s associated with. The best lender can consistently make money on airplane loans, which are historically the most cyclical with the greatest losses in economic downturns.

Yet a mediocre lender can experience frequent losses on loans to food distribution companies or enterprise software, two sectors that tend to perform well regardless.

The left-hand portion of this next chart shows the capital investment’s purpose from the borrower’s perspective. A solid 46% of the proceeds are for recapitalization or refinancing. And an almost as solid 40% assists in leverage or management buyouts.

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

Since these are obscure terms to many, let’s run through an illustration.

Imagine a private company whose senior management wants to take over from the retiring family founders. Without a partner like MAIN, they could find it challenging to properly incentivize the current owners to do so.

Meanwhile, the founders face a challenge too. They cannot truly retire until they’re at least partially separated financially from the company’s economics.

Again, MAIN can and does assist in issues like that.

Growth Capital and the Rest of the Main Street Portfolio

Interestingly, only 3% of MAIN's investments are for growth capital. This makes sense given how this type of transaction arguably has the highest risk.

The success rate on well-underwritten growth capital expansions is extremely favorable. But it’s not difficult to imagine what occurs when an aggressive expansion coincides with a recession.

One final factor to point out in the last chart is the diverse geographical exposures. That certainly doesn’t hurt either.

Digging deeper, we see that the LMM portfolio’s leverage ratio on MAIN's senior position is 2.7x EBITDA. Interest coverage is a little better at 2.9x. But MAIN's average LMM investment is $19.4 million at fair value.

In other words, the average loan represents less than 1% of the total portfolio.

A simple, valuable way to evaluate how a BDC loan portfolio has performed is to compare fair value to cost. Cost is what’s originally paid for an asset/loan, and fair value represents the current value.

In which case, MAIN has a fair value equaling 121% of cost. Its loans have increased in value since origination. And if we separate out the equity component, that figure climbs to 176%.

Now, all other things equal, a BDC's loans do become less risky over time. Since those directly originated offerings are generally in the senior position of the capital stack, they can dictate whether a company can incur debt equal to or above them in priority.

Moreover, each payment reduces the principal balance while leaving the borrower's cash flow and liquidation value unchanged.

It’s like an amortizing mortgage on a real estate property that hasn't changed in value. Each payment means there’s more equity supporting the (shrinking) loan balance. So the end of the loan is much less risky from a debt-to-equity perspective.

Debt Investments Only and Other Points of View to Consider

Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation

If we look at debt investments only, MAIN's approach is as conservative as any peer with 99% in first lien loans. The weighted average yield on this sleeve of 11.9% is above average for the typical quality first lien loan.

This is, in part, due to MAIN's focus in the lower middle market compared to Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) and Owl Rock's focus on much larger loans associated with much larger borrowers.

Looking at this data alone, there's no indication that MAIN is earning less interest as a result of often being awarded an equity position. From an equity perspective, MAIN has an average ownership position of 39%. Just under a third (32%) represent control positions with 50.0% and greater ownership.

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

Most of Main Street Capital’s or any other BDC’s loans are originated with medium-length terms of five years. This provides low duration risk independent of the degree that floating rate loans are utilized.

But MAIN stands out in that 65% of its debt investments are fixed rate. As noted in the excerpt from WER’s 2015 article, that’s been a constant for this company.

Most BDCs try to target at least 75% floating rate exposure to hedge against rising rates. Their loan terms already provide adequate inflation protection, as 20%-33% are repriced each year.

So it would take a hyper-inflationary period to really throw the average BDC for a loop.

That said, a BDC with primarily fixed-rate investments would need to structure its debt the same way to avoid trouble. Fixed-rate investments with floating-rate debt used to purchase them are a recipe for disaster.

But we'll touch on that shortly.

Another Beautiful Pie Chart for Main Street Capital’s Investors to Appreciate

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

The other tranches of MAIN's business are in the private investment (PIP) and middle-market investment portfolios.

As shown above, diversification by industry is like the larger LMM portfolio. The PIP division contains 69 loans equating to $863.6 million in fair value. Their average investment size is $12.8 million. And 94% and 97% of these loans are secured debt and first-lien term debt, respectively.

Also, 94% of these loans bear floating rates with a weighted average yield of 8.4%. That’s considerably lower than the LMM's 11.4%.

The middle-investment portfolio, meanwhile, has very similar characteristics. Except that its yield is even lower at 7.7%.

Altogether, these loans are matched to MAIN's floating-rate credit facility for a net cash interest margin of roughly:

550 basis points for PIP

475 for middle-market investments.

Traditional lenders would kill for those kinds of margins. (Though they make up for the lack thereof with 10x-20x more leverage.)

If you’re now wondering why MAIN bothers expanding beyond the LMM portfolio with its higher yields, remember: Yield isn’t everything.

The other divisions provide unique benefits like greater liquidity, varying interest-rate sensitivities, and improved diversification. The key is their long-term risk-adjusted return profiles.

In many cases though, the lower-yielding parts of the portfolio are less volatile and easier to manage (e.g., more liquid) than those in the LMM portfolio.

Main Street Capital’s Cash Flow and Dividend

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

MAIN's total investment income and distributable net investment income (DNIV) both took dives in 2020. But much of that was from accounting losses rather than actual reductions in cash flow.

In reality, very few of MAIN's loans paid less interest in 2020 than 2019. But reserves for future losses did take a bite out of various cash flow measures.

Fortunately, this BDC’s year-to-date (YTD) 2021 performance is on track to more than compensate for 2020. Note the green-columned 20% and 19% increases in TII and DNII, respectively in the above chart.

WER, who predicted this, aggressively purchased MAIN in March of 2020.

(Source: WER & TD Ameritrade. All purchases of MAIN by WER, 2020-2021.)

He might not have the benefit of precognition. But he did have a structured plan going into the crisis. So he began purchasing MAIN at the initial target entry point around $27 and continued buying in small tranches.

This defined strategy – developed far before 2020 – permitted him to make the largest investment on March 18 at $18.05.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance, six-month chart of MAIN, 1/1/2020 through 6/30/2021)

Excluding $3.485 in regular dividends over the period, that position just recently hit about a 100% capital gain!

WER sold roughly 15% of his WER position at $43 and intends to sell another tranche around $44.50.

Admittedly, excluding dividends, Main Street Capital has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since March 16 by 4%-5%. Including dividends – which we find far more relevant – the situation basically reverses though.

Remember that $15 in total distributions mentioned in the 2015 article? As of Q2-21, total distributions are now $32.705 per share.

In other words, the regular base dividend has increased 91% since MAIN's IPO. That’s an incredible statistic on both an absolute and relative basis.

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

As of today, the current base dividend equates to a 6% yield. And Main Street announced an increase in the common monthly distribution rate from $0.205 to $0.21.

That's only a 2.4% increase. But we've seen how much incremental growth adds up over time.

Plus, it was powered by many income metrics that are now performing above pre-pandemic levels. Its $0.66 in Q2 distributable net investment income per share not only surpassed Q2-20's $0.52 per share by 26.9%...

It also beat analyst estimates of $0.57.

In addition:

Total investment income of $67.3 million rose 29% year-over-year and beat the $62.1 million consensus estimate by 8.4%.

Interest income grew 11% to $45.9 million.

Dividend income rose 139% to $18.6 million.

Admittedly, fee income rose only 4% to $2.7 million. However, that income metric is among the least important.

And return on equity of 24.2% on an annualized basis for the quarter and 20.8% for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021, also are excellent numbers.

A WER Evaluation of Main Street Capital’s Balance Sheet and Risk

Main Street's net asset value per share increased 3.4% from $22.65 to $23.42 as of June 30, 2021. That continues a trend of modest quarterly improvements for all Tier 1 BDCs since Q3-20.

This is primarily driven by low portfolio losses coupled with continued improvement from temporary write-downs in 2020.

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

Also as of June 30, Main Street had nine investments on non-accrual status. This comprised approximately 1.2% of its fair value and 3.9% of its cost.

Looking back to the end of last year, the firm had seven investments on non-accrual status, which comprised approximately 1.3% of its fair value and 3.6% of its cost.

In other words, not much has changed in recent quarters.

BDCs are ultimately high-yield lenders. So we should expect 1%-2% of their portfolios to be on non-accrual, even in healthy markets.

MAIN would have to go way down on the risk spectrum to reliably achieve less than 0.50%. That would be less than one out of 200 evenly sized investments.

It’s also good to see MAIN’s leverage has remained in check, helping it maintain its stable BBB- investment-grade credit rating.

In Conclusion…

(Source: Main Street Q2 2021 Presentation)

As noted before, MAIN trades at a premium, which makes sense given its high-quality assets. Plus, the size of its asset pool and cash flow per share are significantly higher than in 2019.

WER’s 2015 article mentioned that a 125% premium to NAV was buyable. And something as high as 135% potentially might have made sense.

But as it stands today, MAIN trades at a staggering 79% premium. Even the 2%-5% quarterly improvements we expect can’t save it there.

Assuming NAV per share rises to $25 and we apply a 150% premium… we land at $37.50 per share – the upper end of what we consider reasonable.

We’d also advise buying in tranches if you’re willing to initiate a position at that price. Remember that we bought in from $18 to $27 last March.

While we don’t expect another such crisis, buying in bits enables us to take advantage of selloffs.

For more conservative investors, our recommended entry point is $31.75. That may seem far away, but it did trade there this January.

