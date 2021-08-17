Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images



I've learned trading even if you're right about something, it's best to wait until you see the writing on the wall to precisely time the initiation of a trade. Gold's weak performance this year and Sunday night flash-crash were exactly what I wanted to see to confirm it is time to be short precious metals.

Gold can trade as a risk-on or risk-off asset depending on the rate of change between inflation expectations and nominal UST bond yields rather than any inherent flight to safety hedge that is commonly spoken of in markets.

For example, in a risk-off environment, when declining nominal yields, due to a recession and large QE/rate cutting from the Federal Reserve, outpace the rate of change lower in inflation expectations, gold would rise because *real* yields would still be declining. In the same risk-off environment, gold could fall if declining inflation expectations outpace the rate of change lower in nominal yields.

The test I use for this is easy. I use the hypothetical tail-risk scenario that both 10-year inflation expectations and the nominal 10-year yield go to zero due to a global recession per example or similar type event. I ask, what would happen to the real yield? Well, given the nominal yield on 10-year UST bonds, is 1.326% (red line below) currently and inflation expectations (blue line) over that period are around 2.37%, there is simply more room for inflation expectations to decline. So, if both go to zero in a downturn, *real* yields (which drive gold prices inversely) would still rise close to 105 basis points - pushing gold down. Essentially, the safe-haven demand is a myth.

Going into Spring 2020, nominal yields were significantly higher than inflation expectations (shown above) and the Fed had plenty of policy accommodation space above the zero lower interest rate bound and room to ease. This was due to having already wound QE down and raised rates multiple times in 2017 and 2018. This setup allowed yields to drop at a faster pace than inflation expectations as the pandemic shutdown ended and the Fed kept the Fed Funds Rate at 0% and ramped up bond buying (QE).

The Federal Reserve cannot do that now even if there were to be a significant global downturn again. There is an effective zero lower bound on the Fed Funds Rate, unlike Europe or Japan, which implement negative rates. Feasibly, they could ramp QE in response to a financial downturn, but rising US inflation has tied their hands and will likely make them unwilling to do so even in an adverse scenario.

I believe the Fed is in a bind, in the sense, they cannot keep yields down even if they wanted to. They realistically have three options to keep yields down - which has been supportive of gold prices. These are a 2012 operation twist repeat, which involves shifting maturities of bonds being purchased under QE to focus on the longer end of the yield curve (7 year UST+), increasing total QE (bond-buying) and lastly yield curve control where the Fed decides to buy as many bonds as necessary to keep yields at a specified level.

First I will dispel the chance of a yield curve control policy which is the most extreme option. It is ineffective and unsustainable on the middle to long end of the curve, which is the problem, not short-end bond yields which are fairly anchored and close to zero already. According to Ben Bernanke, former Fed chair:

Targeting very long-term interest rates (say, ten years or more) is considerably more difficult than pegging a medium-term rate (two years, say). Suppose for example that the FOMC proposed to target ten-year rates, enforced by an offer to buy securities at fixed prices for two years following the announcement. During the period of purchases, economic information that significantly shifted the path of short-term rates expected over any part of the ten-year horizon could destabilize the peg and lead investors to sell massive amounts of securities to the Fed. For this reason, I expect that the FOMC would not consider trying to target rates on securities of more than two to three years maturity.

Secondly, regarding more QE, which would, in my opinion, be the Fed's standard go-to option, would also likely fall flat in keeping yields down. The reason is inflation has proved to be more persistent and significant in the United States post-pandemic than most expected. More QE would further fuel inflation expectations. US inflationary expectations are a component in the nominal UST yield, and therefore, could have the opposite effect of contributing to a large bond sell-off and moving yields higher, not lower.

If the Federal Reserve tried to pull an operation twist in the event of an unruly bond sell-off, it would likely be too small and insignificant. The curve would likely just bear-flatten with long end yields still rising but the short-end could then also rise at a faster pace because the shifting of maturities being purchased, so there's a risk to it. The Fed has the front-end fairly anchored, so they may not want to change that. Some will say well it worked in 2012, but we didn’t have the same type of UST supply issuance then, and also, the Euro area debt crisis hit - pushing yields lower.

The point I am making is the only way yields can decline would not be due to Federal Reserve policy as in the past, but rather quickly declining inflation expectations, which have more room to fall than nominal yields and would be negative for gold. This is all very hypothetical, but I want to consider all potential outcomes.

Another scenario that is more applicable to the current environment is a monetary policy tightening (taper) in response to strong US economic data that contributes to lower inflation expectations causing expected-real-yields to rise sending gold lower. This is the scenario I am leaning right now, but it could quickly degenerate into a global downturn (see 2013 taper tantrum + extremely elevated current valuations) which is why I already have ran through the first flight to safety myth scenario.

The global economic recovery is very uneven. The United States is excelling, while emerging market economies face risks from rising yields and a Fed taper leading to capital outflows, which threaten to short-circuit the emerging market recovery. Japan and Europe are seeing no comparatively significant inflation either. Many of these global downshift risks are covered more in depth in the linked article here.

Whether gold longs know this or not, they are investing in a synchronized take-off in global growth and inflation - the ultimate risk-on scenario. The key is though, this cannot be only US-centric. It must be synchronized and global - otherwise, it just pushes the USD and US yields up relative to global peers. I view this synchronized recovery as a pipedream as I already witnessed it fall through in 2017/2018 when the global economy was a lot stronger. Recently falling oil prices, EUR/USD rate and Chinese bond yields are sending slowing global growth signals and this is a problem for gold longs.

This article was originally published August 9th, 2021 under Tri-Macro Research. Tri-Macro Research, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace Subscription Service, is launching in late August or early September. Tri-Macro Research attempts to generate returns non-correlated to the S&P. In other words, the service not only tries to outperform the market but also to differentiate from the market. This allows increased potential for success in all environments, including large equity market drawdowns. Understanding financial market, central bank policy and global economic interconnectedness are vital to making directional macro trades. I factor in global bond, commodity, FX and equity markets, yield differentials, capital flows, economic data and policymaking into a cohesive decision-making process.