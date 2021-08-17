Nick_Thompson/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I think Wereldhave (OTCPK:WRDEF) offers an attractive investment opportunity due to its focus on convenience, grocery-anchored shopping centers which were proven resilient in the pandemic. The low valuation per square meter gives Wereldhave an advantage compared to peers when it comes to transformation projects away from retail use. The 10.58% short interest will create buying pressure as operations stabilize and dividends are increased. The booming housing market in the Netherlands creates an excellent backdrop for residential transformations. Decreased loan to value (LTV) against higher than industry-average net initial yields offers room for property valuation increases in the years to come. Last but not least listed majority-owned (64.8% stake) subsidiary Wereldhave Belgium provides tangible means to decrease LTV should valuations take a hit.

In this article, I will expand on these points as well as explore the risks related to Wereldhave's common stock.

The French Transaction

Certainly the big news out of the semiannual results in the agreed sale of 4 of the 6 French centers:

Source: Wereldhave Half-Year Results 2021 Presentation

The first thing to note is that rather large discount of 39.5% compared to the June 30th, 2021 valuation of 504 million EUR for the 4 assets:

Source: Wereldhave H1 2021 Earnings Press Release

However, the discount is largely due to the fact that the French centers are valued at an EPRA Net initial yield (NIY) of 4.9% as of June 30th, 2021:

Source: Wereldhave Half-Year Results 2021 Presentation

Furthermore, if you look at the stock price of Wereldhave - around 15 EUR prior to the H1 results announcement - and apply the formula:

Market-implied net initial yield = Valuation net initial yield / Division factor where:

Division factor = Price/Book Ratio * ( 1 - Loan-to-value ratio) + Loan-to-value ratio

with the H1 2021 parameters, namely:

1. IFRS Net Asset Value (NAV) = 26.41 EUR

2. Loan-to-value = 46.1%

3. Valuation net initial yield = 5.8%

3. Closing price of 15.28 EUR on July 26th, 2021 prior to the announcement

You get a P/B Ratio of 15.28/26.41 = 0.58, a division factor of 0.76 (0.58 * (1-0.461) + 0.461 ) and a market implied net initial yield of exactly 7.5%.

All in all, I look at the transaction as a capital raise at the prevailing market price of the time, i.e. just a change in the capital structure without a huge amount of significance. However, what I think is important is that the sale removes a possible future catalyst for a price increase, if for example the sale was executed at a future date at a NIY lower than the market implied NIY at the time.

Another thing to note is that the NIY of 7.5% is based on annualized Net operating income (NOI) as of June 30, 2021, while the buyers at Lighthouse Capital project a yield of 8.1% for the year ending 2022. To sum up, I think that it would have been wise to wait a bit more for the disposal unless pressure from the lenders to reduce the LTV was insurmountable. That said the stock has had a good run this year (up 35.2% with the gross dividend of 0.50 EUR) so management did avoid selling during last year's distressed NIY levels.

The Residential Opportunity

With the majority of the French centers sold I think the only differentiating factor that could meaningfully boost Wereldhave above its peers is the residential development program:

Source: Wereldhave Half-Year Results 2021 Presentation

The forecast 1.60 - 1.85 EUR/share is quite significant given the current share price of around 14.05 EUR. I think this is mostly ignored by the market as the stock is trading around 10 times the management projected 1.40-1.50 EUR/share direct result for 2022.

While residential redevelopments are nothing new for property investors Wereldhave is ideally positioned given the lower level of its rents compared to competitors:

Source: Wereldhave New Strategy Announcement Presentation February 2020

The lost income for peers operating centers with higher rents may make it unfeasible to pursue residential opportunities.

Another tailwind, albeit outside of Wereldhave's control, is the strong Dutch housing market, with prices rising 20% Y/Y in Q2 2021.

Q3 Forecast

Management disclosed that the negative result of the sale of the 4 French assets starting in Q4 2021 would be 0.13 EUR in direct result per share. Therefore my forecast for direct result for Q3 2021 is 0.5 EUR/share. It is based on the midpoint of the annual 1.75 - 1.85 EUR forecast, i.e. 1.80 EUR/share, minus the H1 2021 result of 0.93 EUR, minus the 0.13 EUR impact, divided by two as we have two quarters until year end, plus 0.13 EUR as the impact is not visible in Q3 2021.

With transaction costs of 4 million EUR and 5 million EUR in capex obligations the net proceeds of the French deal, before working capital settlement, should be 296 million EUR. Against a book value of 504 million EUR this should result in a decrease in NAV of 5.17 EUR/share.

The combined effect (5.17 - 0.5) should be a 4.67 EUR reduction in IFRS NAV from 26.41 to 21.74 EUR/share.

Net debt is a bit tricky to forecast as it is unknown how uncollected rents due to COVID-19 for prior quarters will be accounted for upon the deal finalization. The French government has promised to implement a compensation program which will help cover retailers' rents in the lockdown period. The direct result should generate some 20 million EUR, which coupled with around 295 million EUR after working capital settlement should result in a net debt of 790 million EUR (1105 - 315).

The loan to value should drop to around 42% as disclosed by management after taking into account a 504 million EUR drop in investment property value due to the sale.

The net initial yield should end up at 6.05%, broken down as:

826 million EUR of Belgian centers valued 5.6% - Unchanged

175 million EUR of French centers valued at 4.9% - down due to disposal

840 million EUR of Dutch centers valued at 6.7% - Unchanged

90 million EUR of Belgian offices valued at 6.4% - Unchanged

If you want to be really precise and account for the fact that Wereldhave only holds 64.8% of the Belgian assets the NIY would be 6.13%.

Risks to the Investment Case

The most obvious risk to shopping centers for the foreseeable future remains COVID-19 and the restrictive measures associated with it. The good news here is that 71% of the Dutch and 78.8% of the Belgian adults have been vaccinated.

Given the France transaction, one may assume it is smooth sailing from here. Unfortunately, it is not. Wereldhave already did a big transformational disposal back in 2018 when it sold its shopping center Itis in Helsinki. The LTV was reduced all the way down to 37.5%. However, the previous management team kept the payout ratio high, which coupled with a property devaluation in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020 lead to the current LTV of 46.1%. Management now forecasts 1 EUR dividend for 2021, a sensible level given the projected direct result of 1.75-1.85 EUR/share.

Another red flag is that current development projects are with IRRs below the market-implied NIY of 7.76% at the current share price of 14.05 EUR:

Source: Wereldhave H1 2021 Earnings Press Release

In my opinion, the best use for excess capital given the circumstances remains debt reduction unless these projects have external benefits not captured by the IRR, such as increased footfall.

Finally, it is always possible that the finalization of the French disposal program does not bring LTV in line with the 30-40% target. However, I do not think this would be a big problem as Wereldhave Belgium is a separately listed company with a LTV of just 29.9% and a market capitalization of around 415 million EUR. Wereldhave's 64.8% stake is worth around 269 million EUR, which coupled with the deconsolidation of Wereldhave Belgium's debt of 265.7 million EUR in a hypothetical sale will significantly reduce Wereldhave's debt in even the most direst of circumstances:

Source: Wereldhave Belgium H1 2021 Financial report

The above scenario is just to illustrate the options available to Wereldhave. Management has said that should the French disposal program, coupled with residential gains, fail to bring the LTV in line with target they will explore the sale of 1-2 more Benelux assets.

One last point - some analysts and fellow shareholders have noted that Wereldhave reports LTV after fully consolidating Wereldhave Belgium while at the same time only holding a 64.8% stake. Given Wereldhave Belgium's lower LTV this has a beneficial effect on the LTV of Wereldhave. While this is, by all means, a legitimate argument I think that the above hypothetical Wereldhave Belgium sale should calm their anxiety. Even if a 10% discount is applied to Wereldhave's equity stake in Wereldhave Belgium, net debt would be reduced by over 500 million EUR, resulting in a LTV below 30%.

The Bottom Line

I think that valuations for Wereldhave's centers are bottoming out. While it is certainly possible that rents fall further alternative uses which trade at lower NIYs should keep values in check. And with inflation back, small increases in value may be around the corner, at least for the most conservatively valued Dutch centers with a NIY of 6.7%.

The 1 EUR dividend is below the lower end of the 75% to 85% pay-out ratio policy to which the company plans to return in 2022:

Source: Wereldhave H1 2021 Earnings Press Release

I reckon that a successful execution of the Full Service Center transformation (current Benelux mixed use is 10.3%), coupled with realization of the residential projects, will compel the shorts to cover in the next couple of years.

Although the NAV is set to fall to around 20 EUR following the finalization of the French disposal program (management has stated they will aim for a smaller discount to book value on the remaining two French assets) the stock price should converge with the NAV somewhere in the 18-19 EUR area, offering a decent medium-term upside and a dividend while you wait.