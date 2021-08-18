Artem_Egorov/iStock via Getty Images

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (NASDAQ:MPWR) struggled to get going for much of 2021. But the stock took off to reach new heights after the release of the latest quarterly report. However, there may still be reason to be cautious when it comes to MPS. Earnings are going up, but so too are the risks. Why will be covered next.

Why MPS took off after the Q2 FY2021 report

There’s a reason why the stock reacted so well to the Q2 report. MPS reached new highs in Q2 FY2021, easily beating estimates. Q2 revenue increased by 57.5% YoY to a record $293.3M. GAAP EPS increased by 81.3% YoY to $1.16 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 67.6% YoY to $1.81. The main difference between GAAP and non-GAAP net income is that the former includes stock compensation expense to the tune of $32.1M and the latter does not. The table below shows the numbers for Q2.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $293.3M $254.5M $186.2M 15.25% 57.52% Gross margin 56.0% 55.4% 55.1% 60bps 90bps Operating income $60.6M $46.1M $28.0M 31.45% 116.43% Net income $55.2M $45.4M $30.2M 21.59% 82.78% EPS $1.16 $0.95 $0.64 22.11% 81.25% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $293.3M $254.5M $186.2M 15.25% 57.52% Gross margin 56.3% 55.8% 55.7% 50bps 60bps Operating income $94.9M $75.8M $53.0M 25.20% 79.06% Net income $86.5M $69.5M $50.6M 24.46% 70.95% EPS $1.81 $1.46 $1.08 23.97% 67.59%

Source: MPS

Guidance calls for Q3 FY2021 revenue of $309-321M, an increase of 21.4% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees non-GAAP gross margin of 57.6-58.2%, an increase of 240 basis points at the midpoint, thanks in part to a one-time benefit of $4M due to a litigation settlement. If the benefit is excluded, then the increase is just 110 basis points for a gross margin of 56.3-56.9%.

Q3 FY2021 (guidance) Q3 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $309-321M $259.4M 21.43% GAAP gross margin 57.3-57.9% 55.1% 250bps Non-GAAP gross margin 57.6-58.2% (56.3-56.9%) 55.5% 240bps (110bps)

While a YoY increase of 21.4% is nothing to sneeze at, it’s much lower than what people are accustomed to seeing from MPS in recent quarters. For instance, revenue grew by 57.5%, 53.5%, 39.8% and 53.7% YoY in the last four quarters. A growth rate of 21.4% is not as nice, but keep in mind that the reason why the YoY increase is smaller this time around is due to the high base in Q3 FY2020, which sets the bar high for YoY comparisons.

Source: macrotrends.net

The chart above shows how growth spiked in Q3 FY2020 and how it has remained elevated ever since. MPS is growing much faster than it used to and quarterly growth has deviated from its long-term trend line. On the other hand, it’s worth reminding that the reason why growth spiked in Q3 FY2020 was not solely due to an increase in real demand. Inventory building played a role as acknowledged by MPS. Growth would not have been as high otherwise. A previous article delves deeper into this issue.

MPS does deserve credit for doing its part. Having its own production facilities helps. Unlike some of its competitors that are fabless, MPS is not limited by capacity constraints. MPS is able to take advantage of the demand out there because it has enough supplies to fulfill orders, something that not everyone in the semiconductor industry can say.

This advantage will not go away anytime soon. MPS will have enough capacity to facilitate $2B in sales by mid-2022. In addition, recent growth has benefited from several other initiatives from MPS. From the Q2 earnings call:

Our sustainable above market growth is based on the following. We have and are continuously investing in the expansion and diversification of our supply chain. We accelerated the release of advanced products and solutions based on our new technologies. Three, we have gained increased acceptance of our solutions with first tier customers globally. And four, we continue to diversify and support a wider number of n product applications.

A transcript of the Q2 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

The stock takes off

The stock has gained 14% since the Q2 report was released. In fact, the Q2 report helped push the stock to new heights after struggling to do so for some time as shown in the chart below. The stock has gained almost 50% in the last three months, but YTD gains stand at a more modest 27%. The stock was actually struggling to stay afloat prior to the Q2 report and it spent quite a bit of time in negative territory. Most YTD gains came after the Q2 report.

Source: finviz.com

If we go back further, we can see that the stock has picked up its pace. The stock has more than tripled in value since the early part of 2020 as shown in the chart below. Similar to revenue growth, the stock has deviated from its trend line, only even more so. In the last 17 months or so, the stock has taken off like a rocket.

Source: finviz.com

Valuations have risen along with the stock

The stock has gone up, but so have valuations. MPS is a supplier of analog solutions, power semiconductors in particular. As such, MPS has to go up against a range of competitors. They include Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM). Note that MXIM is to be acquired by ADI.

The table below shows the multiples for these companies. MPS trades at much higher multiples. For instance, MPS trades at 60 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 111. Its enterprise value of $20.7B is roughly equal to 88 times EBITDA. MPS has grown much faster than its competitors and it trades at a premium for doing so. Lately, growth at MPS has accelerated and the gap with the rest of the industry has gotten wider. With the gap in growth getting wider, so too has the gap in multiples.

MPWR ADI TXN NXPI ON MXIM Market cap $21.35B $62.73B $174.21B $57.07B $18.71B $26.76B Enterprise value $20.68B $66.71B $173.07B $63.98B $20.88B $25.45B Revenue ("ttm") $1.04B $6.20B $16.76B $9.94B $5.92B $2.63B EBITDA $236.27M $2.77B $8.30B $3.14B $1.36B $1.07B Trailing P/E 110.78 40.59 26.31 59.10 35.97 32.70 Forward P/E 60.14 24.37 24.01 20.21 18.81 28.99 PEG ratio 2.24 2.05 2.57 1.25 2.03 1.54 P/S 20.52 10.11 10.39 5.74 3.16 10.17 P/B 19.63 5.16 15.62 7.80 4.94 11.07 EV/revenue 19.88 10.76 10.32 6.44 3.53 9.67 EV/EBITDA 87.53 24.12 20.85 20.41 15.37 23.82

Source: Yahoo Finance

Why risks are rising along with earnings at MPS

However, there are some question marks regarding the quality of recent growth as MPS. Specifically, there are doubts whether real demand is as strong as the sales numbers suggest it is or whether external factors like inventory building are making it seem much stronger than it really is.

As mentioned earlier, MPS has acknowledged that inventory building played a role in Q3 FY2020. Companies in China supposedly accelerated their timetable for orders in order to hedge against trade restrictions from the U.S. government. They basically wanted to make sure they got as much as what they needed in case they’re unable to order more in the future due to sanctions.

Whether it's a coincidence or not, the fact remains that growth is above its trend line since Q3 FY2020 as shown earlier. It's worth wondering if some of that growth was due to double ordering and by how much. If the answer is a lot, then MPS may be a lot more expensive than its multiples say it is.

In addition, the outbreak of the shortage in semiconductor chips, automotive chips in particular, has created another incentive for companies to stock up on semiconductors. This may be part of the reason why, for instance, sales of automotive chips have jumped by 173.9% YoY at MPS.

(Unit: $1000) Q2 FY2021 Share YoY Computing and storage 87,723 29.9% 36.88% Automotive 48,699 16.6% 173.91% Industrial 43,323 14.8% 62.92% Communications 37,459 12.8% 24.47% Consumer 76,113 25.9% 59.71% 293,317

Source: Q2 report

MPS for its part is taking the issue of inventory building seriously.

And again, what we're trying to do here is make sure that we're servicing real demand, and not building up inventory, either in the channel or on our customer shelves.

Nevertheless, it’s possible that recent growth may not be solely due to an increase in real demand. Trade tensions between the U.S. and China, semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 may all be affecting how companies are placing orders. If companies are ordering more than they need for whatever reason, then it’s only a matter of time before future sales take a hit from companies needing to order less because they need to burn through existing stocks. MPS could see its growth slow down, which is bad news since MPS trades at hefty premiums exactly because it's growing much faster than its peers.

Investor takeaways

The latest report from MPS was one for the record books. Revenue, for instance, grew 57.5% YoY to $293.3M in Q2, breaking the old record set in Q3 FY2020. MPS is on pace to grow by 55% in 2021, much faster than the 34.5% the year before. In comparison, the analog market is projected to grow by 21.7% in 2021 according to a recent forecast.

MPS has been rewarded with much higher valuations for its ability to grow at a faster pace than the competition. The gap between MPS and its competitors seems to be widening, which is probably why the stock has taken off accordingly. The charts show that MPS is now growing at a pace way above its trend line, as is the stock which has gained far in excess of what it used to do.

However, there are growing risks associated with a stock flying high. With multiples where they are, the stock could fall hard if growth turns out to be less robust than assumed. A selloff could be triggered if MPS fails to keep up its current pace of growth, which in turn could be triggered by companies turning to destocking and ordering less as a result. It may not happen right away, but it could at some point. MPS deserves a premium for faster growth. Without faster growth, no premium is to be expected.

I am bullish MPS, but longs need to be cautious. True, revenue and earnings are growing much faster than what MPS used to achieve. But this could be both a blessing and a curse. There are questions whether real demand is as strong as it seems or if say inventory building is skewing the numbers.

The stock and MPS itself are way above their long-term trend lines. It's not certain if that is solely due to real growth in demand or whether trade tensions, shortages and COVID-19 supply chain disruptions are juicing up the numbers. The more the stock goes up thanks to increased earnings from growing demand, the greater the risk if it turns out that real demand is less than believed.

Multiples are way up, but that could be a big problem if it turns out that growth would have been much less if it was only driven by real demand. MPS could be a lot more expensive than multiples say it is. Growth is up, multiples are up and the stock is up, but risks are also up. If growth continues, MPS should be fine. If it doesn't, it's a long way down.