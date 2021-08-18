kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

There are many objectives that draw investors to equity markets, but when it comes to those reviewing Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), it would almost certainly be the appeal of their high 9.55% distribution yield that jumps out. Whilst their income potential is certainly appealing, when looking ahead, it begins diminishing because sadly their distributions are too big and thus makes them vulnerable for a reduction.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

The biggest difference during 2021 versus 2020 has been their massive capital expenditure reductions, which helped their free cash flow surge to $397m versus only $3m during the first halves of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Although despite this help, their distribution coverage remains only 99.25%, and whilst this is almost adequate, it was boosted by a $22m working capital draw. If this temporary benefit was to be removed, their underlying free cash flow was only $375m, and thus only provided insufficient weak coverage against their $400m of distribution payments.

The core issue stems from their distributions being too big versus their operating cash flow, such as during the first half of 2021 when the former amounted to $400m and thus consumed a burdensomely large 77.97% of the latter that stood at $513m. There are three paths to take when it comes to improving distribution coverage with the first being to grow their operating cash flow and thus decreasing the burden of their distribution payments, but this does not seem likely to eventuate, as per the commentary included below.

So this year, I think that maintenance capital budget is $135 million or so. And I don't anticipate that being dramatically different as you look into future years, the growth capital this year, the budgets $165 million. That's as there's more limited opportunities than we've had historically or in the earlier years of the MLP and that probably continues to be relatively low compared to historical levels. - Phillips 66 Partners Q2 2021 Conference Call.

It can be seen that management was quite straight to point that future growth opportunities are relatively low, which makes sense given the clean energy transition and thus does not create a supportive background environment to outgrow their distribution burden. Whilst the growth portion of their total capital expenditure remains at $165m, this obviously will not produce any material growth. Their capital expenditure was over $750m per annum during 2018-2020 but has not seen their operating cash flow grow significantly, as evident by their $513m result during the first half of 2021 still only broadly equal their $1.016b full-year result during 2019 if annualized.

This situation actually follows into the second path of improving their distribution coverage, which would entail further capital expenditure reductions but these are not safe to count upon. Whilst they claim that $165m relates to growth and not maintenance and thus theoretically could be further reduced to improve their free cash flow, in reality the division between growth and maintenance may not be so clear in the medium to long term.

To provide a simple conceptual example, imagine a company that owns and leases cars that currently has a fleet of ten cars. If they were to buy a new car, it would be considered growth capital expenditure because they now have eleven cars in their fleet. Although what happens if one of their old cars is retired and scrapped two years later and they are now back to ten cars, was that previously brought car actually growth? Not in my view because a portion of its useful life will subsequently be spent replacing an older asset.

Due to this dynamic and their already massive capital expenditure reductions, it would be dangerous to assume that they could reduce it further in the medium to long term without causing issues given the high capital intensity of their industry. This means that the only remaining path left to improve their distribution coverage is through reducing their distributions, whether this is an immediate risk depends upon their financial position.

Whilst their distribution coverage remains questionable, at least their capital expenditure reductions have seen their net debt slow its rise to now sit at $3.908b after steadily increasing across the previous years. Whether they can afford to lean upon their financial position any further to continue bridging any possible gaps in their distribution coverage will depend upon their overall leverage.

Thankfully, with their net debt slowing its rise, it also helps to see their leverage follow suit with their net debt-to-EBITDA now at 3.53 remaining broadly unchanged versus their result of 3.60 by the end of 2020. Whilst their latest result of 3.53 is still technically just above the upper threshold of the moderate territory of 3.50, it seems more reasonable to still judge their leverage as only moderate due to their strong interest coverage of 7.48. If required, they could still afford to fund more distribution payments with debt; but in my view, distributions cannot be considered safe without adequate free cash flow coverage, especially after their capital expenditure has already been reduced significantly.

When it comes to financial analysis, interpreting a situation such as these can sometimes be part science and part art. On one hand, their current ratio of only 0.24 is very weak and shows severe financial distress, but this stems solely from $465m of debt maturities within the next year which, if removed, would see their current ratio improve to an adequate 0.93.

Generally speaking, it would be dangerous to exclude these since it could signal refinancing issues, but given their large operational size, only moderate leverage and $734m available under their credit facility, they should have no issues with refinancing, and thus their liquidity appears adequate. Thankfully, once passing this short-term debt maturity, they do not face any others until December 2024, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Phillip 66 Partners Q2 2021 10-Q

Conclusion

Whilst the massive reductions to their capital expenditure have certainly helped the safety of their distributions, sadly they still appear too big relative to their operating cash flow to be considered safe given the lack of future growth. Their healthy financial position could still possibly see their distributions sustained but they will continue being vulnerable and skating on thin ice well into the future, and thus I believe that only a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Phillips 66 Partners’ SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.