Investment Thesis

Looking at traditional price multiples like P/E, Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is at historical lows and offers an attractive 8.5%+ starting dividend yield. The risks that the company is facing include a negative investor sentiment due to a recent dividend cut, the notion around a “dying tobacco industry” and the risk of increased regulation. As we discuss below, we do not see the tobacco industry as a dying industry, instead if the decline is managed properly, IMBBY can be a cash cow, and at current levels it is a strong buy. We like the currently safe high dividend yield, management’s steps to focus on combustibles stability before growing next-generation products and the historically low price multiples.

Tobacco – The dying industry

Let’s address the first risk for IMBBY, that the tobacco industry is a dying industry. Sure, smoking is not as popular as it used to be; however, the pricing power and margins of the tobacco companies allow them to manage this decline. This is seen in top and bottom lines of IMBBY below.

Source: Own Analysis

Over the period 2017 to 2020, revenue grew by 2% year on year, operating income by 6% and profit by 2%. Both top and bottom lines grew so the notion of a dying industry can be challenged. Instead tobacco companies need to manage the volume decline and find new areas to grow. In the H1 2021 results, IMBBY reported a volume decline of 3.3% whilst increasing its market share in 3 out of the 5 priority markets. This translated to H1 2021 year-on-year growth of 3.2% for Tobacco products and 16% for next generation products (NGPs). Listening to the H1 2021 results (transcript here), the current CEO is focused on combustibles in order to reverse the market share decline and then invest in NGPs. Even though we are at early stages, the management team seems to be stabilising the market share and aims to capitalise on local favourites and build brand loyalty. Finally, PM announced that they will stop selling tobacco in the UK within the next 10 years. PM is the third largest UK market shareholder after IMBBY and Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCPK:JAPAF). We do not expect all PM consumers to switch to NGPs, hence some additional market share will be up for grabs.

Next Generation Products - NGPs

Even though we believe IMBBY is behind competition on NGPs, the company does have a strategy and, if successful, it can prove a growth and profitable area. Management seems to be taking a more focused approach as it exits markets and focuses on its strong brands. IMBBY currently holds leading market share positions in Spain in Vapour with 69% market share, exited Japan with heated tobacco and increased its oral nicotine volume by 50%. NGPs revenue grew by 15% year on year from £83m to £95m. Given the combustibles are in a decline, we see NGPs as the market to counterbalance that decline; however, management needs to remain disciplined and focused on consumer insight. At the moment, NGPs should not be the priority for IMBBY management; however, NGPs will play a role in expanding price multiples in the future.

Dividend

For the year 2020, IMBBY paid a total dividend of £1.38. This was 33% lower than the dividend paid for the year 2019, which was £2.07. A conservative dividend payment that we expect for this year is £1.38-£1.39. The H1 2021 dividend increased by 1%, so if we assume the same for the H2 2021, then total dividend would be £1.39. This is a very attractive starting dividend yield of 8.7%. The pay-out ratio is less than 50% and the cash dividend pay-out ratio is 37%.

A no growth dividend discount model with a 7% discount rate shows that IMBBY’s fair value is in the region of £19.9 and has an upside of over 25%. In addition, management did confirm that the target is a progressive dividend payment hence factoring in a 1% growth calculates a fair value of £23.9 or an upside of 47%. Following the cut in 2020, the dividend seems to be well covered from earnings and cash, hence we expect IMBBY to continue to pay progressively higher dividend.

Relative Valuation

Data by YCharts

As we mentioned above, the market is currently pricing IMBBY with a negative market sentiment. As the relative valuation below shows, we think that the company is oversold, and correct management execution could lead to price multiple expansion and price appreciation.

IMBBY BTI MO PM P/E TTM 5.5 10.0 19.9 17.9 EV/Sales TTM 1.6 4.0 5.5 6.1 P/Sales TTM 0.9 2.4 4.3 5.3 P/Cashflow TTM 4.0 7.2 14.7 14.6

Source: SEEKING ALPHA

Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) both seem to be relatively overvalued to their UK counterparts. Comparing IMBBY with BTI, IMBBY is undervalued by a minimum of 45% and a maximum of 62.5%. We do expect IMBBY to trade at lower multiples than BTI, MO and PM for example due to lower NGP presence or potential - however, these multiples are very low. When comparing IMBBY with PM, the market leader in NGPs, IMBBY is undervalued on average by 75%.

Data by YCharts

In addition, IMBBY’s P/E multiple is at historical lows highlighting the negative sentiment in the market. As the graph suggests, a more normal P/E ratio would be at least 10x. The low single mid-digit EPS growth and potential multiple expansion to 10x offers a significant potential upside. Management’s renewed focus on consumers and strong markets alongside a progressive dividend payment could lead to price multiple expansion that will unlock value for shareholders.

Share buybacks can unlock value

Tobacco stocks are not favoured by investors, fall outside ESG focused funds and operate in a declining industry. This led to low price multiples, high dividend yields and continuous negative sentiment. However, IMBBY and other tobacco firms are well aware of the situation and we expect IMBBY to be able to manage these challenges. For start, management is deleveraging and strengthening the company’s balance sheet. Adjusted net debt declined by 23%, from £13,476 in H1 2020 to £10,328m in H1 2021. Management stated that they remained focused at lowering leverage to 2x-2.5x. We expect the deleveraging to provide more capital allocation flexibility, and given the depressed stock price, there is the possibility of share buybacks.

To illustrate the effect that share buybacks could have, let’s assume that dividends are suspended and instead are used for share buybacks. As we mentioned above, the company is expected to pay £1.39 per share. The current number of shares outstanding stands at about 946.41m. This means that the company is expected to pay dividends of around £1,315.5m for the year 2021. Assuming a market cap of £15,048m and current price of £15.9 to remain stable (keep in mind that if the dividend is suspended the share price will tank), IMBBY could purchase 100% of its shares back in approximately 11 years. With the company deleveraging, a cost of debt of 3.4% in 2020 and dividend yield of 8.7%, management might consider buying back shares using its own cashflow or by borrowing. We believe that share buybacks could be on the table for IMBBY for years to come alongside dividend payments and shareholders stand to benefit.

Risks

The greatest risks for IMBBY are the NGPs and regulatory threats. Even though we believe that if combustibles are managed properly, there is a lot of value to be created, NGPs seem to be a strong determinant in multiple expansion. In other words, competitors that are better positioned in NGPs are priced with higher multiples. It is a growing market, and given people’s perception, we expect the adoption of such products to increase. For now, we do not see IMBBY’s management to be focused on NGPs and rightly so. However, this comes at a cost to investors as the company is priced at historically low multiples. Over time, and once market share in key combustible markets stabilises, we expect management to shift their attention to NGPs and exploit markets where they have strong consumer insight. Secondly, IMBBY will face increased regulatory threats globally moving forward. For example, in the US, the FDA announced that they were planning to ban menthol flavours in cigarettes and regulate nicotine levels. Increased regulatory intervention is bad news for IMBBY which can push prices lower or price multiples at historical lows. However, the company and industry in general showed that they can challenge decisions in courts and delay implementations for many years. This should provide IMBBY with enough time to manage changes and, in turn, drive shareholder value.

Conclusion

IMBBY offers a safe 8.5%+ starting dividend yield and is relatively undervalued. Management is focused on the combustibles and early signs showed that they seem to be stabilising their market share on key markets. Even though IMBBY is not at the forefront of NGPs and there is increased regulatory risk, the risk-return profile is skewed on the upside. At a P/E ratio of 5.5, 45% relatively undervalued and an 8.5%+ dividend yield, IMBBY is a strong buy. We also expect management to continue to strengthen the balance and we monitor the possibility of share buybacks, which can unlock shareholder value.