Introduction

Target (NYSE:TGT) successfully upgraded its business model from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer to an innovative company across multiple channels. In addition, the company invested in its platforms by improving its websites and mobile apps while keeping pace with the changing customer behavior.

In the first quarter of 2021, Target's sales surged 23.4% year-over-year, reaching $23.88 billion, continuing its stellar performance and beating analysts' estimates for the fifth consecutive quarter. In addition, on the bottom line, its diluted EPS skyrocketed 643% to $4.17. As a result, the company's stock price is in a sustained uptrend reaching new all-time highs.

Business Is Booming

Target posted impressive results in 2020, despite being a difficult year with many business disruptions. As a result, its revenues increased 19.8% last year. As we advance to 2021, Target's management provided strong Q2 2021 guidance with mid-to-high single-digit comparable sales growth and a positive single-digit comparable sales growth in the last two quarters of 2021.

It is clear from the company's filings that shoppers turned to Target's alternative shopping platforms. The company is gaining market share by meeting demand across its different delivery channels. Target's e-commerce channels mainly saw tremendous growth rates during the pandemic, with strong adoption, especially with the younger generation.

Due to the company's ability to constantly adapt and stay relevant, Target continues to emphasize small-format stores targeting urban and suburban areas. This strategy helps the company increase sales while keeping capital investment low. For example, during the fiscal year 2020, Target opened 30 stores, of which 29 were small-format stores.

Competitive Advantage

To further assess its strategic position within the retail industry and discuss its potential growth opportunities, we will use Porter's five forces as a framework for evaluation.

Competitive Rivalry (High)

There are multiple stores and companies conducting business in the US retail industry. Competition is intensifying as the shift to e-commerce is still emerging following the spread of the pandemic. The competition is not limited to nationwide companies having a geographic presence in the US only, as there is also fierce competition from international players.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low)

Target's suppliers are usually either product manufacturers or traders dealing with specific products. The number of suppliers is high relative to other industries. Usually, suppliers offer different terms to the retailers to get their products sold in their outlets or platforms due to their high traffic. The only major concern is that Target is exposed to reputation risk due to the customer's perceptions and experiences with some of the vendors' products.

Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

Recurring customers and high traffic are the main drivers of Target's top-line outperformance. However, providing outstanding products that meet their demand is crucial for continuously improving the clients' experience while shopping at its stores.

Threat of New Entrants (Moderate)

New stores often enter the industry in the form of small and low-cost operations. Most of them do not present a threat to giant retailers. However, the e-commerce trend created new shopping concepts that threatened the whole retail industry and still threaten traditional retail business models leading to many retailers closing stores or adjusting their physical expansion plans.

Threat of Substitutes (High)

Target's ability to differentiate its offerings from other retailers and provide continuously compelling value to its customers gives the company a competitive advantage in the retail industry. In addition, discounts on nearly all purchases and free shipping via its online portals drive customer loyalty. Keeping similar offerings is critical to stay ahead of its competitors and retain its customer base.

Ranking

Target is among the first decile stocks, part of our US large cap equity strategy, with a relatively high rank of 98.6. Thus, as per our ranking system, which is based on 12 factors distributed across quality, value, and momentum, Target is an attractive investment opportunity. The table below shows the firm's rank for each class of factors.

Ranking (%) Quality (35%) Value (30%) Momentum (35%) 98.6 91.4 86.4 99.8

Each factor contains a curated selection of metrics tailored to the US large cap universe. Next, the ranking system assigns a certain weight to each factor. Finally, the result is normalized to a percentile. Now, let's delve into each factor and discuss the main metrics that led Target to a high rank in our universe.

Quality

Quality metrics usually assess the company's profitability. Two main ratios classified under the quality factor are the Return on Equity (ROE) and the Gross Profitability.

The chart below shows that the twelve trailing months ROE has been increasing steadily, reaching outstanding levels. Moreover, the Gross Profitability ratio, measured as gross profit divided by total assets, improved significantly in recent years, implying increased profitability.

Interestingly, if we check Target's metrics not included in our factors, we can conclude that it is well-positioned in its industry. It has an efficient business model, which translates into better profitability and financial strength metrics. In addition, the stock is trading at a discount relative to its peers.

Value

Regarding valuation, after backtesting hundreds of metrics, we found the (EBITDA – CAPEX + R&D) divided by Enterprise Value is an excellent metric for valuing companies and identifying undervalued stocks. Moreover, this ratio has increased since September 2020, implying more EBITDA is generated for every 1 unit of EV (after adjusting R&D and capital expenditures).

To further analyze the interaction between the company's metrics, we use the QARP (Quality At Reasonable Price) approach to pair quality with value on a scatter plot to identify potential opportunities quickly. For example, on the chart below, The X-axis is the twelve trailing months Return of Equity while the Y-axis is the company's (EBITDA – CAPEX + R&D) / EV ratio.

The chart shows how Target stacks up against its peers in the consumer non-cyclicals industry with high ranks in our system. In addition, Target is among the stocks that present a reasonable valuation level, leaving room for additional price appreciation over the gains it has already made.

Momentum

We like to identify companies experiencing at least a medium-term uptrend. To do so, we measure a slope by using the 63-Day VMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average) divided by the 252-Day VMA. If you look at the chart below, it is clear that the trend may appear to be cyclical, but it is upward.

Target's stock price has increased by 37% since April 2021. Its price is evolving in a tight range. It is currently trading at $253, which corresponds to the low-end of the channel shown below. Around that dynamic support, this is a great entry point to initiate a position before the next upward move.

Underlying Risks

Although Target has an attractive outlook, it is exposed to various risks:

Consumer confidence: Customers are sensitive to macroeconomic factors, and any change in consumer confidence (unemployment, inflation, debt level, etc.) might impact the company's sales, growth, and profitability.

Pandemic-driven demand might fade away: Target benefited from higher demand driven by the pandemic stay-at-home environment. Although this trend will likely remain, the demand might moderate as vaccination rates increase.

Continuous differentiation: Target should always differentiate its shopping experience due to the fierce competition in the retail industry and maintain its market share.

Conclusion

Based on our ranking system and qualitative assessment, Target is an attractive investment opportunity offering a good mix of quality and value factors. After the exceptional year 2020, where earnings soared 47%, Target is expected to post additional growth this year as the US economy recovers. The retail industry is experiencing massive changes. In recent years, consumers' behavior also changed drastically. Nevertheless, Target achieved its transformation and took advantage of its multichannel retailing tools while offering a good customer experience and constant innovation.