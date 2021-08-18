matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article, I argue that the recent drop in Cigna Corporation's (NYSE:CI) quotes was really a consequence of market overreaction, due to which the stock is now trading at just 10.36x forward P/E multiple.

However, going LONG now is still quite risky since the number of new COVID cases and hospital patients are sharply increasing since the beginning of the 3rd quarter. Therefore, I would recommend holding Cigna and waiting for the development of events.

Why the stock has plummeted

On August 5, the company reported its 2Q 2021 results, after which the stock fell by 10.92% - from $231.48 to $206.21 for 1 trading day. Today the price is gradually recovering, but remains well below the levels before the correction:

Data by YCharts

The reason for this price decline is the market reaction to the increase in the medical care ratio (MCR) - total medical expenses over total insurance premiums, which increased to 85.4% in the 2nd quarter (from 70.5% a year earlier). This is quite a lot compared to what this value has historically been for the company:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data and CI's fillings

Cigna also raised the forecast for the MCR for the full year 2021 from 81-82% to 83-84%, explaining it by ongoing "COVID-19 related impacts and the repeal of the health insurance industry tax". Now Cigna estimates that these impacts are going to hit FY2021 EPS by $2.50 - twice more than predicted earlier, as Reuters states.

Why do I think that 11%-drop was an overreaction?

Despite the gloomy news, I continue to believe that Cigna's future is much more colorful. In the 2nd quarter of 2021, despite such a high MCR, the company beat analysts' revenue and EPS estimates by 4.71% to 5.43%, respectively. At the moment, the company is earning record revenue and EPS, while the share price fell below the 2019 highs:

Data by YCharts

The high MCR is a really bad sign for Cigna, but we need to understand how the company's revenue structure is changing in order to correctly assess the impact of this ratio:

Source: Author's calculations based on SA data

Revenue from premiums ceased to be the main component for the company's total revenue in 1Q 2019. It is this component that is most susceptible to the influence of high MCR value - this follows from the very definition of this ratio.

Non-insurance activities currently account for 69.57% of total revenue. Roughly speaking, this is pharmacy revenue CI receives from "Evernorth". And this segment was not so badly affected in the last reporting quarter:

Source: From Cigna's 10-Q (2Q 2021)

As you can see, another important metric, the generic fill rate (GFR), was indeed lower, but that was incomparably better than MCR. Pharmacy script volume increased by 13%, pulling up the total adjusted pharmacy revenue by the same amount. That growth in pharmacy scripts volumes was mainly driven by organic business growth of the segment and vaccine volumes in 2Q.

The 2Q 2021 for the company ended on June 30, and since then the number of fully vaccinated people in the US has increased from 46.31% to 50.34%:

Source: From Our World in Data

I expect this pace to continue in the future, which will lead to more revenue for this segment in FY2021.

Why I don't recommend buying right away

First, the quarterly report was really weak. Although the company beat analysts' expectations, its operating performance was hit significantly in the second quarter of 2021:

Data by YCharts

Both quick and cash ratios decreased, while the Financial Debt-to-Equity ratio could not catch up with the levels of 4Q 2020:

Data by YCharts

In addition, I mentioned the revenue structure without mentioning the net profit structure - the basis for calculating the EPS figures:

<...> Second quarter 2021 adjusted revenues grew 14% to $32.6 billion, and adjusted pre-tax earnings grew 13% to $1.4 billion compared to the second quarter of 2020. <...> Turning to U.S. Medical. Second quarter adjusted revenues were $10.5 billion and adjusted pretext earnings were $1 billion. <...> In our International markets business, second quarter adjusted revenues were $1.6 billion and adjusted pre-tax earnings were $234 million. Source: Brian Evanko, CI's CFO, [2Q 2021 Earnings Call]

From this point of view, apart from losses from "Corporate and other operations", Cigna's earnings are almost 38% dependent on "U.S. Medical" - that's why there was such a significant effect from the growth of MCR:

Source: Author's calculations

Secondly, the number of cases is growing stronger now than during 2Q 2021. The same is true for hospital patients. For instance, this is how these two metrics looked like during 2Q:

Source: From Our World in Data

And this is how they look at the moment:

Source: From Our World in Data

The spread of the Delta variant, to which people are most vulnerable, is intensifying across the US at a staggering pace, most likely destroying Cigna's chances to reach its quite optimistic 2021 outlook:

Source: from CI's 8-K

The widespread vaccination of the population certainly bears fruit, but it is far from the fact that the company will be able to cope with the tasks set concerning MCR levels and revenue (since the expectations of the street, in my opinion, are also quite high).

The management said Cigna is going to generate at least $170 billion in revenue and $20.20 of EPS for 2021. However, since the company regularly beats consensuses, the current expectations are 0.27% and 0.64% higher (respectively):

Source: Seeking Alpha - Earnings Estimates

So I doubt that these expectations can be met as the situation with the spread of the virus is getting worse since June 30.

Valuation

Cigna's stock has been clearly underperforming amid its main peers since the beginning of 2021:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

For the last year, CI's P/E (TTM) decreased by >29%, while the peers' multiples got up by 1.11% (on average):

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

I think that the multiples contractions we observe are justified by the weaker-than-average business growth of Cigna:

Data by YCharts

Therefore, the lag in P/E or other valuation multiples is likely to continue for as long as the company can actually confirm market expectations.

Takeaway

Many investors bought out Cigna's 11% drawdown in early August, making a few percent in profit. Now the stock is sluggishly trying to climb up, not having sufficiently strong catalysts for that.

The second quarter of 2021 turned out to be mixed, but still not in favor of Cigna: the key profitability and liquidity ratios fell sharply, and the MCR contracted more than expected. In the 3Q, the probability that history will repeat itself and the company won't be able to please us with a strong report is quite high - the current situation with a sharply growing number of new Covid cases and hospital patients in the United States is exaggerating. Of course, it is too early to talk about the possible results of the 3rd quarter. However, if the coronavirus situation does not improve, one should not expect a rapid recovery of Cigna.

The management promises a lot:

When you combine this compelling growth potential, along with our significant operating cash flow generated by our service-based capital light model, we have confidence in our ability to meet our long-term targets by achieving differentiated results, which include average annual revenue growth of 6% to 8%, average annual EPS growth of 10% to 13% and continued to pay an attractive dividends, all while producing cumulative operating cash flow of approximately $50 billion through 2025. Relative to 2021, we remain committed to delivering full year EPS of at least $20.20. Source: David Cordani, CI's CEO, [2Q 2021 Earnings Call]

The keyword in the CEO's quote is "average" - I'm sure Cigna will be able to grow revenue by 6-8% and EPS by 10-13%, but when we're at the middle of the distribution. Now we are at the far left end, and until the situation clears up, I see no reason to take this risk.

In the long term, I think management will handle the situation. When it becomes obvious, then CI will become a strong buy. Therefore, I recommend holding and waiting.