Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) is a newly offered closed-end fund. We first covered the fund previously before it was even publicly traded. With some information on the fund now we can take a look at the holding and how the fund is positioned. Overall, this fund piques my interest, but I believe we can remain patient before jumping on the fund.

The fund launched on May 26th, 2021. The fund is a "non-diversified, limited-term closed-end management investment company focused on next-generation mobile network connectivity and technology." They have no focus on U.S. or non-U.S. companies - instead, they are investing where they see fit. This also includes any capitalization rate. Although, they do limit themselves to mostly equity investments.

This type of focus ultimately tilts them towards a tech-oriented portfolio. But it is definitely more interesting than what we see in most other tech portfolios. Enough so that it can provide a good amount of further diversification if one is looking for that. The launch also put the fund into a better time for growth. At the beginning of 2021, tech wasn't struggling really - but it was seemingly going sideways relative to more value-oriented positions.

At the time of writing, we are looking at the price trading near par at a 0.05% discount. Although the fund had a discount as the NAV rose, over the last several weeks, the fund's NAV has come down a bit.

In the past, we have taken a look at funds' performances after IPO. It was a rather mixed bag but favored slightly the fact the hold off investors until after the first year. It really was case by case though - where the overall investing landscape does more for the potential outcome than just the IPO.

A bit of an example of correlation versus causation. Meaning, those funds we looked at probably fell because of the causation of the underlying holdings. The correlation was that it just so happened to happen after their IPO.

This is something that I want to revisit when even more funds are launched, as that prior piece was published looking at the last 30 funds launched before May 2021. A larger sampling will give our findings more concrete evidence. Until then, it is what we have to work with.

About The Fund

The fund raised $1.5 billion selling 75 million shares at $20 per share, but the underwriters had the option to sell up to around 10.75 million more. Ultimately, it would bring the fund to a capital raise of $1.715 billion. Quite the sizeable fund as it appears there was a lot of appetite for this time of exposure. It isn't really clear what they were able to accomplish. Their website is poorly laid out compared to other fund sponsors. This makes it harder to find some simple information. It also doesn't appear that a Fact Sheet is available yet either.

Besides their investment strategy laid out above, they will also be looking to write options to generate "current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns." They specify that the options strategy will be approximately 10 to 40% of the fund's total assets. This is laid out in their Prospectus.

The Fund considers NextGen Companies to be those that,

... in the Adviser's view, demonstrate significant growth potential from the development, advancement, use or sale of products, processes or services related to the fifth generation mobile network and future generations of mobile network connectivity and technology ("NextGen Connectivity"). In selecting companies that the Adviser believes are relevant to the Fund's investment theme, the Adviser seeks to identify companies that demonstrate certain economic characteristics, including: growth of earnings and/or sales, increases in research and development budgets, and increases in other operating expenses (e.g., sales, general and administrative expenses) related to NextGen Connectivity. In seeking to identify NextGen Companies that use NextGen Connectivity, the Adviser seeks companies with products, processes or services that enable or are enabled by NextGen Connectivity (e.g., connected healthcare, including remote care and surgery, real-time automation of factories and product distribution centers, virtual reality enabled e-commerce, gaming and other media applications, autonomous vehicles and related connected mobility applications and smart home technology).

They also don't intend to leverage up their portfolio. Instead, just sticking to the options-based strategy to potentially drive further returns. But, they leave the wording in there that they may borrow up to 33.3% of assets at any time, along with up to 50% with preferred issued leverage. Those are the limits that all CEFs are allowed to go up to when issuing debt.

As is the case with all CEFs being offered these days, NBXG is a term fund that will be set to be liquidated around May 26th, 2033. They may extend this up to a year, and then can do so for another 6 months after that. This would happen if the market was down significantly, and it seemed as though waiting to liquidate would be more beneficial.

Additionally, they will provide for a potential tender offer to switch to perpetual. This isn't required. If done, it would be for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. That means any investor that wants out, can get out. The threshold for switching to perpetual is having a minimum of $200 million in total assets after the tender. This is similar to a lot of other funds being offered these days as the cutoff.

The estimated expense ratio of the fund is 1.30%. This seems to be generally low as a globally focused fund. It will also include some private investments, which can typically increase costs as well, but this is subject to change as it is only an estimate.

Distribution - Initial Distribution Announced

The initial distribution they have started is $0.10 paid monthly. This works out to 6% of their initial $20 share price offering. This also seems to be a fairly standard amount to initiate a distribution at as we have seen several other new BlackRock funds launch at this rate as well, such as BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) and BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ), to name a couple.

As is typical with an equity fund, they will pay a lot of the distribution in the form of capital appreciation. However, this first year will presumably show a lot of either return of capital or ordinary income. The reason for this is that in order to achieve long-term capital gains - the fund needs to own positions for over a year, just as one has to do within their own portfolio to qualify for long-term capital gains. The ordinary income could come from the fact that they will be realizing a lot of short-term capital gains.

Unfortunately, it can go either way in the first year. Return of capital could be a benefit in a taxable account as it lowers an investor's cost basis. Thus, it can "backdoor" a way to earn long-term capital gains. On the other hand, if they are generating short-term capital gains and distributing these out - that means a higher tax bill for investors. Ordinary income, of course, gets taxed at the highest rate for most investors.

That's just another reason that holding off on the investment could make a lot of sense.

Holdings - Lots Of Cash

They have posted their holdings for the end of 06/30/2021. At that time, they have nearly $161.5 million in cash. That could be roughly 9-11% of assets depending on how much they ultimately raised in the end. If you scroll down the full holding list, you will see another roughly $6.355 million included in other money market funds.

From there, we can see the other top 10 holdings following the cash allocated to money market funds.

NB Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. 06/30/2021 Security Description Shares Market Value SSC GOVERNMENT MM GVMXX 86,493,351.53 86,493,351.53 SSC GOVERNMENT MM GVMXX 75,129,920.00 75,129,920.00 ANALOG DEVICES INC COMMON STOCK USD.167 298,712.00 51,426,257.92 T-MOBILE US INC COMMON STOCK USD.0001 340,165.00 49,266,096.95 MAXSCEND MICROELECTRONICS A COMMON STOCK CNY1.0 579,561.00 48,211,165.84 SNAP INC A COMMON STOCK USD.00001 675,978.00 46,061,140.92 CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC A COMMON STOCK 172,409.00 43,328,105.79 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP CL A COMMON STOCK USD.01 80,951.00 42,862,744.99 MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC COMMON STOCK USD.001 99,768.00 37,258,359.60 ZENDESK INC COMMON STOCK USD.01 255,342.00 36,856,064.28 KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON STOCK 231,099.00 35,683,996.59 DEERE & CO COMMON STOCK USD1.0 93,383.00 32,937,117.93 VERTIV HOLDINGS CO COMMON STOCK USD.0001 1,184,581.00 32,339,061.30 II-VI INC COMMON STOCK 441,497.00 32,048,267.23

At a quite large position, we see Analog Devices (ADI). They are a fairly large semiconductor company, but the company isn't really top of mind and gets left out of the likes of NVIDIA (NVDA) or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Instead, they are similar to Texas Instruments (TXN) in the semiconductor space. So they aren't the "sexy" products that NVDA and AMD are making chips for.

But that doesn't mean that there isn't any excitement with this company either. They are working on a merger with Maxim Integrated (MXIM) that hit a speed bump. It is reported that China's review is taking longer than anticipated.

I'd also argue that, despite being a slower growth in the space, it is quite attractive for its dividend as well - providing over 11% CAGR of the dividend for the last 10 years now.

Following ADI, we have T-Mobile (TMUS) - no doubt a direct play on the 5G environment by buying one of the fastest-growing mobile carriers at this time. Though, with no dividend, it is not a particular position that I would usually be tempted to hold. It is one that makes it perfect for CEF exposure, however.

I would warn that TMUS is seemingly quite overvalued now too, especially now that the merger of TMUS and Sprint is in the books. I suspect their growth will slow down a bit now that we are approaching the 1-year mark. Meaning, that most of the synergies are in place. The revenue growth should go back to "normal" now as well. Any investors in the last few years would certainly appreciate the gains that TMUS has provided them though.

In the third spot for NBXG is Maxscend Microelectronics. This is a Chinese company with no ADR in the U.S. That means we have limited financial information, but what I was able to see is that it is a semiconductor company. This again highlights the strength of CEFs and this fund in particular. This isn't something that I would be buying myself. Instead, it puts us in a position of trust with the management at Neuberger Berman to be making the right positioning here. This company also doesn't appear in the other tech-oriented CEFs I follow. This is the type of security that can typically run up expenses as more research and costs can be involved to invest in the position.

Conclusion

NBXG is certainly an interesting fund. Now that we are seeing the way they are positioning, we are one step closer to being able to make it a possible investment. My reservation is that I'm less familiar with Neuberger Berman in the CEF space with a more tech-oriented portfolio. They are certainly a large operation, but my familiarity with them just isn't as clear as it is with something like BlackRock (BLK).

With BlackRock, I'd typically give the benefit of the doubt. For NB, I would feel more comfortable giving it a longer trading history. I would also like to see more information on the fund as well, such as something that an Annual or Semi-Annual Report could give us. Of course, that will all come in time as well.

That being said, I also believe a lot is going for the fund. The fund is basically at par with its NAV, at a time when the whole CEF space is getting more expensive. The portfolio provides plenty of added diversification for investors who are already diversified - noting several names that aren't common in other funds available. The performance since launch is also encouraging and they have a healthy amount of cash still on the sidelines to invest in pullbacks.