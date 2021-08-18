Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

Introduction

I'm writing this article because of two reasons. First of all, I got requests after covering a number of aerospace companies over the past few weeks. The second reason is that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is a fascinating company worth exploring further. This aerospace supplier has exposure in all major aerospace programs and the ability to generate significant free cash flow. While its dividend yield is low, management has the opportunity to achieve strong long-term dividend growth even based on current financials. The only problem is that Woodward has a total return similar to the aerospace ETF (ITA), which I think won't change anytime soon. Nonetheless, there is a lot of good news, which I will address now.

Woodward - All-Round Supplier

Woodward has a $7.5 billion market cap and roughly 7,200 employees. The company was originally founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The company produces control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial market. On a full-year basis (2020), the company generated roughly 64% of its sales in aerospace. In this segment, 60% of sales are original equipment sales. 40% comes from aftermarket parts. Additionally, commercial and defense sales were roughly 50-50%. In other words, roughly 30% of the company's full-year sales came from defense sales.

The most important thing - also the best thing - about suppliers is that investors get exposure to a wide variety of aircraft without having to buy the original equipment manufacturer. In this case, the company has significant exposure in the two most successful narrowbody airplanes in the world, the Boeing 737 (Max) and the Airbus A320(neo). On top of that, the company services widebody aircraft like the 777(x), Airbus A330(neo) a wide variety of other models. Interestingly enough, the company has roughly $430 thousand worth of content in the new 777X (expected). 747-8 content is even higher at $800 thousand.

The best thing about its narrowbody exposure is that this segment is recovering much faster than widebody (long-haul) aerospace because of the pandemic.

The company's most successful defense programs are the F-35 with $300 thousand worth of content and the F/A-18 with $335 thousand in content value. The vertical liftoff Boeing V-22 Osprey has lower build rates but close to $650 thousand in content value.

In this case, 'content' includes a wide variety of aircraft parts. For example, the company produces parts for all major engines including the large GE engines, LEAP engines, and advanced Geared Turbofan engines used in regional and narrowbody jets. These products are categorized as integrated propulsion systems and include fuel systems, fuel injection, and oil & air management tools. In addition to that, the company produces throttles, pedals, flap levels, and a wide variety of sensors and precision motors.

The best thing about producing OEM and aftermarket parts for advanced aircraft is the fact that the company benefits from a rising installed base. This means demand for new products and maintenance demand. In 2018, the company had 50% more parts in commercial service compared to 2013. In 2024, this number is expected to be 150% higher. That's a CAGR of close to 9%.

With that said, in its industrial segment, the company produces reciprocating engine parts and industrial turbomachinery. Its customers are Caterpillar (CAT), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Cummins (CMI), MAN (OTCPK:MAGOY), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and GE (GE) (among others). In other words, a lot of major industrial players will let the company benefit from higher transportation demand and/or higher energy prices.

There's Value!

Operating in high growth (excluding the pandemic) industries with exposure in the right places is one thing. Actually generating value is a totally different story. I define value as the ability to generate free cash flow as that's cash companies can use to pay dividends, repurchase shares, and enhance their balance sheets - among other things.

As the graph below shows, the company has steadily improved its EBITDA thanks to higher margins and an increasing installed base. Headwinds are visible in weaker economic years like the housing recession, 2016, and the pandemic in 2020/2021. However, if analysts are right, we are looking at a significant upswing in EBITDA next year with both EBITDA and EBITDA margins coming close to pre-pandemic peak levels. Even more important is that the company is generating free cash flow ("FCF"). We're at a point where the company can easily generate more than $300 million in annual FCF. That's roughly 4% of the company's market cap (FCF yield).

One of the reasons why FCF is up is the fact that its business is booming. The other reason is lower capital expenditures. In 2020, the company spent only $47 million on CapEx. All of it was equipment and maintenance. That's down from $100 million in 2019. Prior to 2019, the company also invested in new facilities, which boosted CapEx to roughly $150-200 million.

After hiking dividends by 100% in February, the company now pays a 0.56% dividend. That's way below a potential 4% FCF yield. That means there is a lot of room to grow dividends. One of the reasons why investors should hope for hikes in the near future is the company's healthy balance sheet. There is no need for the company to prioritize balance sheet health as that's already taken care of. The company's debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.8x in 2020. When accounting for cash (net debt instead of gross debt), we could be looking at a net leverage ratio of less than 0.4x in 2022. That is as healthy as it gets and allows the company to spend its cash on other things like buybacks, dividends, and acquisitions - if it decides to do so.

And speaking of dividends, the graph below shows the long-term dividend chart. 2020 was the first year in recent history that saw a dividend cut. On a full-year basis, investors received roughly 4% lower dividend payments. This was caused by a 71% dividend cut in April of 2020 to protect the company's liquidity against the pandemic. This cut was partially offset by the aforementioned 100% hike on February 1, 2021, which resulted in a 4% full-year decline. Overall, dividend hikes aren't bad as we're dealing with double-digit hikes most of the time. On the flip side, the company's yield is less than 1%, which almost forces a company to aggressively hike dividends to remain an attractive investment opportunity for income-seeking investors.

With this in mind, over the past 10 years, Woodward investors have generated below-average returns when compared to the S&P 500 and the Aerospace ETF - on a total return level. While that's not bad news as we're dealing with minor underperformance, I cannot say that I'm surprised. The stakes are extremely high. The S&P 500 is overweight tech stocks, which have done so well. Meanwhile, the most successful aerospace companies also achieve high dividend growth and have, in a lot of cases, a higher yield than WWD. That's why it's so hard for WWD to beat its peers.

Valuation

WWD has a $7.5 billion market cap. Next year, we're looking at roughly $200 million in net debt. Including all pension and post-retirement benefits, we get roughly $300 million in net debt. That gives us an enterprise value of $7.8 billion. This is 15.5x next year's EBITDA.

That is a fair valuation given the company's EV/EBITDA history and the fact that aerospace suppliers tend to be valued close to 13-14x EBITDA. The dividend yield is also close to its long-term average. The same goes for the company's FCF yield.

Takeaway

Woodward is a great company for a number of different reasons. This aerospace supplier has both aerospace and industrial exposure. Its products are part of almost all modern airplanes - both commercial and defense. It has content in various 'parts' of airplanes including engines, the cockpit, and sensors. Thanks to its business model, the company is set to achieve pre-COVID EBITDA in 2023 while FCF will remain steadily above $300 million.

This allows the company to further boost dividends as its balance sheet is already healthy. On top of that, it gives the company room to look for attractive acquisition targets to complement its own business model. I'm also not ruling out that competitors will try to buy WWD in the future after a failed acquisition in 2020 (it was canceled).

The only reason why I'm not buying WWD is that its dividend yield is low and because there are so many good alternatives. Right now, aerospace & defense is the largest industry in my dividend growth portfolio. I'm looking to add to those (see all holdings in my Seeking Alpha bio) and some outliers that have either very high growth or higher dividends.

Other than that, I think WWD offers long-term opportunities for a wide variety of (income-oriented) investors.

