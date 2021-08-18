The formula for dividend growth among REITs

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend investing has long been a cornerstone of retirement and rightfully so. Achieving a large and growing stream of dividends allows one to retire comfortably without depleting their assets, ensuring financial wellbeing even if one lives far longer than expected.

Chasing dividend or dividend growth, however, is a dangerous game and no screen or metric can reliably lead one to finding good dividend stocks. This article will discuss some of the pitfalls with traditional approaches to finding dividend income and propose an analytical approach that will more reliably generate dividend growth.

Now is a great time to master the ways of dividend investing because it is an unusually opportunistic period for dividend growth. The resurgence in demand for real estate has facilitated 56 REITs raising dividends year to date.

That is nearly 1 out of every 3 REITs raising already this year and some of the raises are quite substantial. With this backdrop, there are great dividend growth opportunities out there, but finding them can be tricky.

Today I want to address the concept of dividend growth as investment criteria. It is one of the most screened for characteristics of an investment and some even use it as a required desideratum in the decision of whether or not to invest. The ideas behind dividend growth as investment criteria are good. Generally, stocks that grow dividends over time are responsible investments that outperform the market, there are just a few ways to improve upon this approach.

The goal here is to build a structural framework for thinking about dividends such that we can more accurately assess the merits of a dividend stock. Thus, I will begin by highlighting some of the weaknesses of historical dividend growth as investment criteria and follow with a more all-inclusive analytical approach.

Pitfalls of historical dividend growth as investment criteria

Wonky screening

Payout ratio changes

Backward looking - Often historical dividend growth is not repeatable into the future.

Absolute dividend yield - 20% growth to a small number is still a small number

Growth, by its mathematical nature, compares snapshots across time periods. As such, in screening for dividend growth, the results are going to be subject to anything that makes the numbers of either time period wonky.

For example, in screening for dividend growth as measured by this year as compared to the previous year here are the top 10 dividend growth REITs.

CTO Realty (CTO) comes in with an impressive 331% dividend growth rate, but it is clearly not repeatable. CTO was going through a transformation period in which it spun out Alpine (PINE) and dramatically changed its dividend policy. It was formerly a REOC so it didn't have to pay a dividend in the way that REITs do, and that made for most of the dividend delta. As seen below, the dividend went from $0.11 quarterly to $1.00 quarterly.

So while the dividend went up, it wasn't necessarily reflective of underlying growth, but rather a massive change to payout ratio.

The other category of stock I want to point out as somewhat breaking this screen is those with a low absolute yield. As seen above, Rexford (REXR), Invitation Homes (INVH), and Equity LifeStyle (ELS) have phenomenal dividend growth rates of 16%, 15% and 12%, respectively. These are also real growth rates, not the result of wonky data like CTO. That said, the dividend growth is not necessarily all that great because of the way the math works on small numbers.

Each of these stocks has a yield below 2% and when multiplying a number this small by a strong growth rate it is still a fairly small yield. If extrapolated for an extreme duration the low starting point doesn't matter much, but anyone adept at using dividend discount models can tell you that growth rates faster than the discount rate cannot last long. (For those curious, it is an enlightening exercise to plug a number greater than the discount rate into the "terminal growth rate" box of a financial model and watch the present value hit infinity).

The other aspect of low absolute yield that is often ignored in search of dividend growth is that reinvestment should be considered part of the growth. A great example of absolute dividend yield trumping dividend growth is the classic triple net REIT debate of Realty Income (O) versus Gladstone Commercial (GOOD).

5 years ago, O had a dividend yield of 3.52% and was known as a perpetual dividend grower. GOOD had a dividend yield of 8.38% and is often criticized for its flat dividend with no substantive growth for decades.

Well, as it turns out, a growing 3.52% dividend is far less dividends than a flat 8.38% dividend. GOOD shareholders have been able to create their own dividend growth at a CAGR of 8.38% a year by simply reinvesting dividends. With dividends reinvested GOOD grew its dividend by more than O even if O holders were to also reinvest dividends.

As a result, GOOD outperformed.

Dividend growth matters, but absolute yield matters too.

The point of going through all these examples isn't to say that dividend growth is a bad metric. It is a metric I look at every day, it just shouldn't be looked at in isolation.

Rather, I am suggesting to look at it in tandem with other important metrics. Overall dividend income is a composite of the following:

Dividend yield

Forward (not historical) dividend growth

Payout ratio

So what you really want is high dividend yield with a low payout ratio and strong forward dividend growth.

Well, when we boil down these dividend metrics it turns out they are all secondary metrics to FFO/share and FFO/share growth.

Dividend yield is mathematically:

And FFO yield is just:

Similarly, Dividend growth is really just a composite of FFO/share growth and payout ratio.

So at a fixed payout ratio dividend growth percentage would equal FFO/share growth percentage.

Why is it important to look at the FFO and FFO growth rather than dividend and dividend growth?

Quite simply, dividend policy is just an election of a company's board of directors. Overnight, a company can change its policy from a 50% payout ratio to an 80% payout ratio. In doing so, no fundamental value is created or destroyed.

However, if we are looking at dividend metrics directly without the FFO metrics it will look like substantial growth.

If there is a single take away from this article it should be this:

Dividend policy is value neutral. Dividend raises do not create value. The underlying FFO/share growth that facilitates dividend raises is what creates the value. Dividend cuts do not destroy value. The underlying FFO/share loss is what destroys the value.

There is significant benefit to understanding this because it allows one to spot when the market incorrectly trades based on shifts in dividend policy. Stocks seem to drop on dividend cuts whether or not the cuts are related to a drop in underlying fundamentals.

Thus, we can selectively buy stocks that have incorrectly dropped based on a change to dividend policy rather than a change to fundamental value.

Armada Hoffler (AHH) had $1.17 of FFO in 2019 and is now, based on the recent earnings report, at an FFO runrate of right around $1.17 and its portfolio composition has improved from mostly retail to a higher contingent of multifamily. I would therefore suggest that its fundamental value has mildly increased over this time period yet its price has dropped from the mid $19s to the mid $13s.

The fundamental value is up slightly, but the payout ratio is down from 80% to about 50%. And the market traded AHH down just as much as the payout ratio as if a proportional amount of value had been destroyed.

That is why we must look at underlying fundamentals, not just dividend numbers. The fundamental value is there and as the pandemic gets further in the rear view mirror the dividend will come back up to pre-pandemic levels and probably the market price along with it except that we will have gotten in at the discounted price.

AHH provides high dividend yield and high dividend growth (going forward, not historical).

The formula for dividend growth among REITs

A good dividend growth REIT has the following criteria

Low FFO multiple

Moderate to high FFO/share growth

Payout ratio at or below the sustainable level for its vertical

The low FFO multiple is crucial to get a reasonable absolute yield. It is mathematically not possible for a stock to have a high absolute yield and a low payout ratio unless it has a low FFO multiple.

FFO/share growth is ultimately what fuels dividend per share growth.

A low current payout directly improves dividend growth as the portion of FFO not paid out as dividends can be used for reinvestment in growth. It also leaves room for increasing the payout ratio later. The payout ratio should be considered with respect to the industry vertical. Low capex and steadier sectors can have higher payout ratios than higher capex or more volatile sectors

Sector Healthy payout ratio Office Up to 60% Multifamily Up to 80% Triple net 70% to 90% Industrial Up to 80% Data center Up to 50% (lots of growth capex)

If a REIT matches all 3 of these criteria (low multiple, moderate growth and low payout ratio) it will probably be a strong dividend growth REIT with exception of course to companies with idiosyncratic red flags.

Thus, the best way to pursue dividend growth is indirectly. Don't look for dividend growth, but rather look for the underlying factors that facilitate dividend growth.

The opportunity

The market focuses far too much on dividend policy creating significant mispricing based on dividend policy changes. By understanding the fundamentals behind dividend growth one can take advantage. AHH is just the tip of the iceberg. There are close to a dozen REIT opportunities based on similar origins of mispricing.