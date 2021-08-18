grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

There have been about 80 gazillion articles with "My Oh My" titles on this platform. I was stumped for a clever title for this piece and decided to emulate this practice. After all, I figured if some of the most successful writers on Seeking Alpha recycle this snippet, I am willing to take it for a spin. If I pick up a couple of thousand followers after publication, you can expect to see a lot more variants, none of which I will call Delta, of the My Oh My schtick. You've been warned.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) beat on the top and bottom lines when it reported 2-Q results a couple of weeks ago. It was a "tour-de-force" for a company many had consigned to the dust bin a year or so ago. After earnings, the stock seems to have gotten a little ahead of itself as it has sold off since.

We think this represents an excellent opportunity for investors looking for growth to take a position, and will discuss why. As a combination of acreage, their skill at developing it, logistics driving unit costs down relentlessly, and ancillary deepwater and international resources, the company is hard to beat in terms of potential for growth.

Make no mistake, there are still obstacles to overcome for this company, in terms of debt. However, the infusion of the higher oil price regime that has existed for the past couple of quarters, into their balance sheet has improved the outlook for OXY dramatically.

A little history on OXY

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is one of the most written about stocks on this platform. There are good reasons for this fact. One is there are nearly 90K followers of the stock on Seeking Alpha, meaning if you write an article, people will read it. A goal of anyone who pounds on a keyboard for fun or profit.

If you go back a couple of years, most of the articles included a stopwatch theme for when the company would hit a debt wall and go bankrupt. In more recent times, articles have focused on the massive cash flow the company was set to receive as a result of improved oil prices.

I've probably written ten or so articles on OXY in the last three years. Since the Anadarko acquisition, I've always been a believer in the company's potential. It was always about the rock, more specifically the stacked reservoirs that provide multiple horizons from which to extract production. I am not going to bore you with a repetition here. If you are new to my writing and missed those early articles where I went into copious detail about the Permian basin, and the Wolfcamp, and Bone Spring stratas that make it up, please give these a read. If it's been a while since you read them, a refresher look might be in order.

For Those Who Have The Rock, We Salute You

A Hitchhiker's Guide To Tier I Acreage

Playing The Long Game In The Permian

As previously noted, the stock had steadily ramped to the low $30's into early July in anticipation of what were expected to very positive numbers coming out of Q-2. How could they not be? WTI realizations are going to be in the middle $60's at the very least for the quarter, and OXY has done a great job at controlling and driving down drilling costs. The fretting over the new barrels coming from OPEC+ and the cooling effect on the economy of the Delta variant of the Covid virus, has knocked the stock back into the mid-$20's, where I think it represents an asymmetric opportunity for capital appreciation over the next couple of years.

Why this isn't like early 2020

I am not going to write a long dissertation on this topic, but we have to touch on it as it is affecting the recovery directly and oil prices by extension. Everything I've read or heard suggests that the two dominant vaccines are nearly as effective at preventing infection on Delta as it was on the original strain. This situation, while not supportive for oil price gains or stability, is a far cry from the shutdown mentality of slightly more than a year ago. The main danger is to unvaxxed people, who form an increasingly diminishing portion of the population. Government and employers are now heavily incentivizing the vaccines, so this trend should continue. The gurus generally agree that when we approach 90% immunization or antibodies present from past infection, the risk of Covid fades dramatically. I'm not arguing one way or another. A strong case can be made for natural immunity and resistance, and I'll leave that thought there.

In my view, if we can avoid the shutdowns and remain in place rather than adopt the mentality that destroyed the global economy in the second and third quarters of last year, then this new brouhaha is just a bit of kerfuffel that extends the time frame for full recovery, and not another implosion.

A quick word about OPEC+. We largely covered this in an internal article last month, but an update is in order. The cartel decided to ramp production by 400K BOEPD through the end of year, restoring about 2-mm BOEPD of the nine million in cuts put in place last year. A WSJ article sums up their approach:

But the demand outlook remains uncertain. Much of the developing world, where demand growth for oil had been strongest pre-pandemic, is still fighting surging Covid-19 cases. Powerhouses such as India and Indonesia have been ravished by the so-called Delta variant of Covid-19. Even in China, which appeared to be recovering strongly from pandemic-inspired economic shutdowns, economic data has been uneven. OPEC expects oil demand in industrialized nations to increase by 2.7 million barrels a day in 2021, up 6.3%.

WSJ

I think the cartel will keep a keen eye on demand this year and ensure its restored production doesn't degrade the oil prices they are now enjoying.

Update: Since this section was first published in the DDR earlier this month, the Biden administration has beseeched the lovable OPEC sheikhs to open the taps a bit wider, as noted in a recent WSJ article. This is a bit of a flip-flop from the administration's prior focusing on the decarbonizing rhetoric that has been emblematic of the regime since taking office. It is expected this plea will fall on deaf ears in the councils of the OPEC+ mighty. They are rolling in dough and covering their expenses for the first time in a number of years. Saudi Aramco posted a $47 bn net income, nearly 4X their same result a year ago. Why would they go back to having to sell off pieces of their star asset, Saudi Aramco, to make ends meet? They won't.

If one had a contrary nature (and which one just might), the question might arise as to why the good leadership of the U.S. feels it's better for the battle on global warming to drill in the far east, and not here at home. A question for another day and another forum, though. Let's keep our focus on OXY.

OXY Q-2

The company rocked already fairly high expectations for the top and bottom lines with revenues of $6.02 bn and EPS of $0.32. In Q-2, OXY saw OCF of $3.3 bn and free cash of $2.7 including working capital. The company is also seeing efficiency increases driven by the quality of its resource and engineering designs. Cap spending in Q-2 was $698 mm, a rate roughly 4% below their full year $2.9 bn run rate plan. This was accomplished while increasing production QoQ 7%. More oil for less money, get it?

Rob Peterson, CFO comments on adding two rigs in New Mexico:

We have updated our activities slide to include two additional New Mexico rigs. New Mexico activity change will be fully funded through the cost savings and optimization of our capital projects gained through efficiency improvements, but we'll not increase our capital budget. Adding activity to one of our highest return to assets will place us in a strong position as we transition into 2022.

Through a tender offer, OXY cleared out $3.0 bn in debt maturities between 2022-2026, smoothing their debt profile in so doing. Their balance sheet is substantially derisked in this move. OXY has $4.6 bn of unrestricted cash and $5.4 bn of credit line availability. Debt walls are no longer a concern for the company in the present oil price scenario.

Other levers to pull

There is no question that underlying thesis for OXY remains in its ability to rake in profits from its unmatched shale footprint in the Permian basin. But there are other levers to pull as well.

Asset sales

Investors were promised $10 bn in assets sales as part of the Anadarko deal. This took a while thanks in part to the difficulty in assessing valuation over the past couple of years. As the direction for underlying crude oil and gas prices has improved, the skies have cleared and the company has moved closer to that goal. With the asset sale to Colgate Energy, OXY brought the total to $9.2 bn. In the call Vicki Hollub, CEO of OXY commented that another $2.0 bn of divestitures were planned as market conditions permitted.

GoM and International opportunities

GoM

OXY has a big footprint in the GoM with 10-host facilities from which oil and gas is produced and sent toward processing plants onshore. They also have an 800K acres of lease inventory from which new wells can be planned. I've discussed in the past about how aging wells must be replaced that feed into the gathering system. Currently we produce ~1.8 mm BOEPD from the long life, low decline GoM wells. With the infrastructure OXY has, even small discoveries can be economic, and very capital efficient, high rate wells can be brought on line.

I had once thought the OXY's GoM properties might go on the block as the company scrambled to raise cash. I posited this notion in an article last year. OXY pretty quickly put the kibosh to this idea with an aggressive capital program targeted toward the GoM, and highlighted in the slide above.

International

International production makes up about 20% of OXY's total of ~1.2 BOEPD. The company is producing ~234K BOEPD but has plans in place to modestly increase this volume for Q-3. Long term as they begin to develop their acreage concessions in Oman-6 mm acres, UAE-2.5 mm acres, Algeria-which was once on the block, but retained initially due to push back from the Algerian government. With the international footprint they have in place the company could see significant growth in coming years.

The Chemicals business

OxyChem doesn't get a lot of traction in articles on the company and was once considered a candidate for monetization. Not so any longer. The company's position in caustic soda and caustic potash drives a number of initiatives in the pure chemicals side of the business, and dovetails nicely into the DAC carbon capture business as well.

As the slide above illustrates caustics play a role in key industrial materials and OXY participates across the entire value chain.

OxyChem's success is demonstrated by its financial performance and track record of consistent free cash flow generation. OxyChem has been a consistent generator of free cash flow during past downturns. And with the macro environment improving, OxyChem is on track to deliver record earnings this year, even surpassing 2018 results.

Carbon Capture

I put out an article detailing OXY's innovative approach to CCUS last October. It's worth a look if you missed as I went into a lot of detail on how OXY is co-developing this Direct Air Capture facility with technical and commercial partners.

Something I missed was the tie-in with OXY's chemicals business.

OxyChem is a world leader in the customization, handling, and usage of PVC, which will be a major component in the construction and ongoing operation of the Direct Air Capture facility. We're also one of the world's largest leading producers of caustic potash, the key chemical utilized in the Direct Air Capture process to separate carbon dioxide for sequestration for carbon-neutral enhanced oil recovery.

Simply put, caustic promotes separation of the Co2 molecule where combined with a base, it forms a calcium carbonate solution (CaCo3) that sequesters the Co2. A Ca(OH)2 byproduct is then formed at high temps. Co2 removed by DAC can also be used in its EOR operations for permanent sequestration.

With its caustic experience and resource availability this gives OXY a way to win twice in Co2 sequestration.

What do the analysts think about OXY?

The analysts are slowly coming around as noted below. The price ranges for OXY go as low as $24, slightly below current levels and makes me wonder why someone would be so negative on a company that's just turned in the quarter OXY did. On the opposite end a few are expecting a bull run to $45. The mean is $33 and returns to levels of just a few weeks ago, and is probably the most realistic through the end of the year.

Your takeaway

The company is trading at<2X projected OCF for 2021. If you think that makes any sense, I've got a bridge in Brooklyn I'd like to talk about. I am kidding of course, but would a bridge in Mississippi interest you? Ok, I'll stop kidding around. I don't need to tell you that this is better than many competitors including many companies we like. Devon Energy (DVN), for example, trades at nearly 4X OCF, still representing a tremendous value at current prices.

With the improvement in WTI pricing, and the other levers we have discussed, we think OXY represents an asymmetric opportunity for growth in the coming years. The oil industry has been punished for its excesses in the past few years. Valuations are a fraction of what they once were. If you believe that petroleum and derivatives will play a major role in the energy mix for many decades to come, then you must also agree that these low valuations cannot last.

Now I don't want to minimize the debt risk. OXY is still on the hook for $35 bn. If the world energy story turns pear-shaped for any length of time, OXY stock could begin serious cavitation... once again. Fortunately for investors, under the mostly likely recovery scenario, that is an increasingly remote possibility. Their near term goal is to reduce this to around $20 bn with cash flow over the next several years. At current WTI prices, this is eminently doable. This should help drive the stock higher as this happens over the next few quarters.

Debt reduction is and should be their focus. So, unlike some other authors writing on the company, I don't look for a return of a significant dividend anytime soon. Nope, we will have to be satisfied with substantial capital appreciation from current levels. That works for me.