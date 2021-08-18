NickyLloyd/E+ via Getty Images

By Valuentum Analysts

The waste management industry is an incredibly attractive one for investors seeking dividend growth opportunities. One of our favorite firms in the space is Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) which operates across 40+ states in the US, as one can see in the upcoming graphic down below. Republic Services has a stellar income growth outlook due to the resilience of its business model, stability of its cash flow profile, and its immense pricing power. Roughly 75% of Republic Services’ revenues come from its collection business, and approximately 80% of its revenue has an annuity-type profile. Shares of RSG yield ~1.5% on a forward-looking basis as of this writing.

Image Shown: An overview of Republic Services' operations. Image Source: Republic Services - August 2021 IR Presentation

Guidance Boost and Dividend Increase

On July 29, Republic Services posted second-quarter 2021 earnings that beat both consensus top- and bottom-line estimates, and its strong performance enabled the firm to raise its full-year guidance (again) for 2021. Please note that Republic Services also raised its guidance during the first quarter of 2021. Furthermore, Republic Services announced it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 8% sequentially on July 29.

For all of 2021, Republic Services is now guiding to post $4.00-$4.05 in non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow of $1.45-$1.475 billion after its latest guidance boost. Back when Republic Services published its fourth quarter 2020 earnings report, the firm forecasted that it would post $3.65-$3.73 in non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow of $1.3-$1.375 billion this year. We appreciate Republic Services’ growing confidence in its near term performance.

Earnings Update

In the second quarter of this year, Republic Services’ GAAP revenues grew 15% due to a combination of pricing strength and volume growth. The company’s recycling business also showed signs of significant improvement last quarter on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. Here is what management had to say during Republic Services’ second quarter earnings call:

Retention on our small and large container business remains that historically high level at 94%. If you further consider all permanent units of service retention is even higher at 95%. As anticipated, the pricing environment was strong in the second quarter, total core price was 5.2% and average yield was 2.6%. This level of core price matches the highest level in our company's history. During the second quarter, we delivered outsized growth in our business as the economy improved. Second quarter volume increased 8.1% compared to the prior year, which exceeded our expectations. The outlook for growth in the remainder of the year, both organically and through acquisitions is strong. --- Jon Vander Ark, President and CEO of Republic Services

A core part of the company’s business model is built upon pursuing bolt-on acquisitions to enhance its growth trajectory. Republic Services sees its acquisition pipeline sitting north of $0.6 billion in 2021 according to recent management commentary. During the first half of 2021, Republic Services spent roughly $0.6 billion on acquisitions.

Economies of scale, pricing strength, and digital initiatives support the firm's margin outlook. For instance, the rollout of its RISE initiative which aims to improve its dispatch platform (this part of the RISE project was largely completed in 2020) and upgrade its in-cab technology (this part of the RISE project is expected to be largely completed by the end of this year) could result in meaningful fuel savings over the long haul.

In the second quarter of 2021, Republic Services’ GAAP operating income rose ~230 basis points year-over-year, hitting approximately 18.4%. Republic Services noted its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin rose ~110 basis points year-over-year in the second quarter, reaching ~30.6% of its revenues. In the upcoming graphic down below, Republic Services provides a snapshot of its digital strategy and what the firm is focused on going forward.

Image Shown: We view Republic Services’ various digital initiatives quite favorably as these efforts support its margin outlook. Image Source: Republic Services – August 2021 IR Presentation

Republic Services posted $1.96 in GAAP diluted EPS during the first half of 2021 (up from $1.47 in the same period last year) and generated $0.9 billion in free cash flow during the first half of this year (up from $0.7 billion in the same period in 2020). We define free cash flows as net operating cash flows less capital expenditures, and please note that dividend obligations are sustainably paid out from these free cash flows. The company spent $0.3 billion covering its dividend obligations during the first half of 2021 and less than $0.1 billion buying back its stock during this period.

We forecast that Republic Services' free cash flows will grow at a brisk pace going forward due to its immense pricing strength, the potential for meaningful margin expansion, and the ongoing though uneven recovery in the US economy. Our free cash flow growth forecasts underpin our expectations that the waste management company will be able to aggressively grow its dividend over the coming years. In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight our annual free cash flow growth forecasts for Republic Services through the middle of the 2020s decade, generated through our valuation model of the firm. To learn more about the enterprise cash flow modelling process, please check out the book Value Trap.

Image Shown: We forecast that Republic Services' free cash flows will grow at a rapid clip over the coming years. Image Source: Valuentum

The company’s free cash flows easily covered its dividend obligations during the first half of this year, and its share repurchases have historically been relatively tame as Republic Services prefers utilizing its “excess” free cash flows (free cash flows after covering dividend obligations) and balance sheet strength to fund bolt-on acquisitions. Management remains committed to investing in the business and rewarding income-seeking investors, and we view Republic Services’ capital allocation priorities quite favorably.

Balance Sheet Update

One of Republic Services’ biggest weaknesses from a financial perspective is its large net debt load, which stood at $8.9 billion at the end of June 2021 (inclusive of short-term debt, exclusive of ‘restricted cash and marketable securities’). We view that burden as manageable considering Republic Services had a well-staggered debt maturity schedule at the end of June 2021 (see upcoming graphic down below) along with an incredibly stable cash flow profile and a stellar business model (waste management is an essential service that is always in demand).

Image Shown: Republic Services had a well-staggered debt maturity schedule at the end of June 2021, and that should support its future refinancing activities. Image Source: Republic Services – August 2021 IR Presentation

As of the end of June 2021, Republic Services had a rock-solid investment grade credit (Baa2/BBB+/BBB) from the “Big 3” rating agencies. We expect the firm will retain ample access to capital markets at attractive rates going forward, aided by the recent technical strength seen at shares of RSG of late.

ESG Consideration

On a final note, Republic Services announced in May 2021 that the firm had “been named to 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021 ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance ('ESG') transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This is the second consecutive year Republic has received this recognition.” During Republic Services’ latest earnings call management had this to say on the topic of ESG (lightly edited):

Next, we believe sustainability is more than environmental stewardship, but also a platform for growth… For example, we are proud to report a 5% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 compared to the prior year, this year, we expanded and converted a landfill gas to energy plant to high BTU and have 15 additional projects in the pipeline. These projects, reduce landfill emissions, generate more renewable energy and improve our economics. We are also making the communities in which we operate better places to live. So far this year, we've supported more than 25 charitable efforts in neighborhood revitalization projects through financial contributions and volunteer efforts. --- President and CEO of Republic Services

We appreciate Republic Services’ commitment to maintaining its ESG standing given growing investor interest in the space. The rollout of its RISE dispatch platform and RISE in-cab technology upgrades, and the targeted fuel savings from these endeavors, ties into the firm's drive to appeal to investors seeking to find firms that comply with ESG standards while also bolstering Republic Services' cost structure.

Concluding Thoughts

Republic Services is a great company with a stellar dividend growth trajectory. The company’s various guidance boosts of late combined with its recent dividend increase highlights the enduring resilience of Republic Services’ business model. We are huge fans of the waste management company.