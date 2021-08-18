hroe/iStock via Getty Images

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is a great defensive business that is built to weather the economic storms that will inevitably arise. Waste Management is the largest waste management business in North America with operations in both the United States and Canada. They provide waste collection, disposal and recycling services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers.

Waste Management has the largest network of landfills which puts them in great position to capitalize from NIMBY while collecting disposal fees for other waste collection services that require use of their landfills. Waste Management has a solid track record of meeting the environmental and sustainability needs of the jurisdictions in which they operate which gives them a leg up on competitors and new entrants that seek to gain approval for new landfills.

Dividend History

The dividend growth strategy is very straightforward and one that made the most sense to me when I began investing my own capital years ago. The strategy boils down to find great businesses that generate plenty of excess cash flow and that have a history of sharing that excess cash flow with investors.

According to the CCC list, Waste Management has increased dividends for 18 consecutive years giving them the title of Dividend Contender. Waste Management hasn't been the fastest dividend grower; however, the stability of the business has allowed them to give raises even during the worst times for the economy including the Great Recession and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dating back to 2004 there has been 17 rolling 1-year periods with annual dividend growth ranging from 2.7% to 12.5% with an average of 6.9% and a median of 6.7%.

Over that same period there's been 13 rolling 5-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 3.7% to 9.5% with an average of 6.% and a median of 6.4%.

There's been 8 rolling 10-year periods since 2004 with annualized dividend growth ranging from 5.4% to 7.2% with an average of 6.1% and a median of 5.9%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates from Waste Management since 2004 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year 2004 $0.75 2005 $0.80 6.67% 2006 $0.88 10.00% 2007 $0.96 9.09% 8.58% 2008 $1.08 12.50% 10.52% 2009 $1.16 7.41% 9.65% 9.11% 2010 $1.26 8.62% 9.49% 9.51% 2011 $1.36 7.94% 7.99% 9.10% 2012 $1.42 4.41% 6.97% 8.14% 2013 $1.46 2.82% 5.03% 6.21% 2014 $1.50 2.74% 3.32% 5.28% 7.18% 2015 $1.54 2.67% 2.74% 4.10% 6.77% 2016 $1.64 6.49% 3.95% 3.82% 6.42% 2017 $1.70 3.66% 4.26% 3.66% 5.88% 2018 $1.86 9.41% 6.50% 4.96% 5.59% 2019 $2.05 10.22% 7.72% 6.45% 5.86% 2020 $2.18 6.34% 8.64% 7.20% 5.64% 2021 $2.30 5.50% 7.33% 7.00% 5.39%

The dividend payout ratio can be used as a quick gauge to determine how safe a dividend payout is versus some form of profits or cash flow. All else being equal the lower the payout ratio the better as that signifies the dividend is well covered by profits for potential business fluctuations and there's also room for the dividend to grow faster than the underlying business if the payout ratio expands.

Waste Management's net income payout ratio has fluctuated greatly across the last decade although the free cash flow payout ratio has been much more stable. The 10-year average net income payout ratio, excluding FY 2013, is 61% with the 5-year average at 51%. The average free cash flow payout ratios are 54% and 45%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

While I prefer the businesses that I own to have a lengthy history of rising dividend payments that's just one piece of the puzzle. I like to examine a variety of financial metrics to see how the business has evolved over time and to get more comfortable with my perception of the quality of the business.

You'd be hard pressed to confuse Waste Management as a rapidly growing business although the industry is very stable. Over the last decade, Waste Management has grown revenues 14% in total or just ~1.4% annualized. Gross profits rose 21% in total or ~2.2% annualized over that same period.

Operating profits tracked gross profits climbing 21% in total or ~2.1% annualized although operating cash flow rose 38% in total or ~3.6% annualized. Most importantly free cash flow growth has outpaced the other metrics increasing 55% in total or ~5.0% annualized.

The rolling 5-year CAGRs for revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow for Waste Management can be found in the following chart.

Waste Management's gross profit margin has been very stable while trending higher over time. The 10-year average gross margin works out to 36.9% with the 5-year average at 38.1%.

When investing my capital in a business I want to make sure they are able to convert an adequate level of revenues into free cash flow. I prefer to see free cash flow margins greater than 10% which Waste Management has accomplished every year starting with FY 2015. The 10-year average free cash flow margin for Waste Management is 10.2% with the 5-year average improving to 12.2%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the annual return of excess or free cash flow compared to the capital, accounting for both equity and debt, currently invested in the business. I prefer to see a FCF ROIC of at least 10% over time.

My expectation is that quality businesses will show stable or increasing FCF ROIC's overtime as the business flexes its proverbial muscle. Waste Management has improved FCF ROIC over the last decade although it has only surpassed the 10% threshold 4 out of the last 10 years. The 10-year average FCF ROIC is 8.8% with the 5-year average at 10.3%.

To understand how Waste Management uses its free cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

High quality businesses should generate rising FCF over time which can then be used for other purposes such as dividends, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions or reducing debt. Ideally the business would show strong levels of FCFaD. I'm not concerned about the levels in any given year as opportunities and therefore uses for cash flow can be fleeting; rather, I focus on the trend over time.

Waste Management has done an admirable job growing FCF in light of the lackluster revenue growth. In total Waste Management has generated $14.6 B in FCF over the last decade and returned $7.4 B to shareholders via dividends which puts the cumulative FCFaD at $7.1 B.

Waste Management is not afraid to spend on share repurchases spending $4.8 B in total over the last decade. The 10-year cumulative FCFaDB is a healthy $2.4 B.

If management teams are going to pursue share repurchases I'd much rather see them be lumpy in nature as that is a signal that management is paying attention to the intrinsic value in the buyback decision. In FY's 2011 and 2014 through 2018 Waste Management spent nearly all of the FCFaD repurchasing shares. With FY's 2013 and 2019 to 2020 seeing most FCFaD retained.

Waste Management's shares outstanding were 471.4 M for FY 2011 and by the end of FY 2020 they were 425.1 M. That's a total decrease of 9.8% or ~1.1% annualized.

As an investor in the equity of a business I want to make sure that my claim to the profits and cash flow aren't unduly at risk due to excessive debt levels. The first thing I look at is the debt-to-capitalization ratio.

Waste Management's debt-to-capitalization ratio has been very consistent across the last decade. The 10-year and 5-year average ratio has been 63%.

I place more emphasis on net debt levels versus a variety of income and cash flow metrics. I believe that these metrics give a better idea of the leverage the business has and lets you know how quickly the business could de-lever should the interest rate environment change assuming the business is not significantly worsened.

Waste Management's debt ratios are higher than I'd like; however, given the stability of the business they are still quite reasonable and secure. The 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-operating income, and net debt-to-free cash flow ratios are 2.7x, 4.2x and 7.2x, respectively. The 5-year averages are 2.6x, 4.0x and 5.8x as well.

Valuation

For valuing potential investments I like to utilize a several methods in order to determine a range of prices that I would feel comfortable purchasing shares at. The methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis, dividend yield theory, and a reverse discounted cash flow model.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce. You then apply a reasonable expected multiple after a given period of time and determine what the expected return would be. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate you can feel free to invest in the business.

Analysts expect Waste Management to report FY 2021 EPS of $4.98 and FY 2022 EPS of $5.58. Analysts also expect Waste Management to show 12.5% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years. I then assumed that Waste Management would be able to obtain 5% annual EPS growth for the following 5 year period. Dividends are assumed to target a 45% payout ratio.

To determine a reasonable expected multiple I like to see how market participants have historically valued Waste Management. As you can see in the following YChart, Waste Management's TTM P/E ratio has ranged from ~12.5x to its current ~30x+ For the MARR analysis I'll examine terminal multiples spanning that range.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Waste Management could generate provided the assumptions noted above are reasonable estimates of how the future plays out. Returns are calculated assuming dividends are taken in cash and with a purchase price of $151.70, Tuesday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 13.1% 9.1% 25 8.6% 7.2% 20 3.4% 4.9% 17.5 0.4% 3.6% 15 -2.9% 2.1% 12.5 -6.6% 0.3%

Alternatively, I have calculated at what price I could pay today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Waste Management I'll also examine 8% and 9% IRRs.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 8% Return Target 9% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $171 $142 $185 $167 $178 $154 25 $144 $122 $156 $143 $150 $132 20 $118 $102 $127 $119 $122 $110 17.5 $104 $92 $112 $107 $108 $99 15 $91 $81 $98 $95 $94 $88 12.5 $77 $71 $83 $83 $80 $77

Dividend yield theory is a valuation method built on reversion to the mean and is best suited for stable businesses with a history of paying dividends. The idea is that without a substantial change to the underlying business' fundamentals market participants will typically value the potential dividends around a "normal" yield level. For Waste Management I'll use the 5-year average forward dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value of the business.

Image by author; data source Waste Management Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Waste Management shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 1.52% compared to the 5-year average yield of 2.05%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to determine what the current market valuation implies about shareholder expectations for the future cash flows of the business. I used a simplified DCF model built on revenue growth, an initial EBIT margin of 17.7% that expands by 10% to 19.4% across the forecast period, and a tax rate of 22%. To discount the future cash flows back to the present I used a WACC of 6.7% derived with a cost of equity of 7.5% from the dividend capitalization method. Under those assumptions Waste Management needs to show 4.1% annual revenue growth across the forecast period to justify the current market valuation.

Conclusion

Waste Management is a solid business although I'd hesitate to put it in the very high quality camp. Waste Management has struggled to grow revenues, although estimates are for higher sustained growth in the 5%+ area. Additionally while Waste Management generates plenty of cash flow to continue running the business and return cash via dividends the margins are a lot tighter than I would expect given the local monopoly structure of the industry. On top of that FCF ROIC's are barely meeting the 10% threshold that I like to see.

A back of the envelope calculation for the compounding rate of the business using estimates for reinvestment rate and returns on incremental invested capital come in around 4.5%.

Dividend yield theory suggests that Waste Management is trading well above fair value and puts the fair value range between $102 and $125. The fair value range based on the MARR analysis assuming a terminal multiple between 17.5x and 22.5x at the end of 2025 puts the fair value range between $104 and $131.

Waste Management is a fantastic defensive business and one that will surely be around and running decades from now. However, the current market price appears very richly valued with returns likely to disappoint given the likely multiple compression investors are likely to see.

Unfortunately in the chaos of the COVID crash last year I had completely overlooked Waste Management despite it crossing into my buy zone. That's a mistake that I'm likely to continue to regret and one that I hope to get another opportunity to remedy at some point in the future. I would feel comfortable initiating a position in Waste Management at share prices <$130 which is ~15% lower than current prices.