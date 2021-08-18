da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

If you think that people will continue to drive cars in the foreseeable future and that cars will continue to be fixed every once in a while, Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is a stock to have in your portfolio.

Snap-on is a leading global innovator, manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. While the company was born as manufacturer of tools and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers (more than 74% of sales in 2020), over the years it has diversified its activity and now serves as well customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Snap-on activities are divided in 4 segments: the commercial & industrial group; the Snap-on tools group; the repair systems & information group; financial services. The Snap-on tools segment is the most important for the company with a weight of 39.2% on total sales and 32.9% on operating results.

From a geographical point of view, the US market is the most important, representing 72.2% of sales.

Source: Snap-on Q2 results

Why we are optimistic on the stock

1) Following the decline in H1 '20 for the pandemic outbreak, demand of companies products rebounded at solid rate. In Q2 revenue rose 13.7% above 2019 level for a strong organic growth (9.3%) and the positive contribution coming from acquisition (USD23m or 2.5% of growth rate) and from the exchange rate.

2) Acquisition campaign could fuel growth rate in the medium term. Over the last few years, Snap-on has implemented a series of M&A operations, spending a total of USD241.4m to expand and complete its product portfolio. We expect that, on the back of a solid balance sheet position, the company will implement other acquisitions over the next few years.

3) We valued Snap-on using a DCF model and multiple valuation. We derived a USD263/share target price. It corresponds to almost a 15% upside potential for the stock.

4) An attractive dividend yields. Snap-on has increased the dividend by 15% CAGR in the period 2016-2020. In 2021 as a whole it is expected to pay a dividend of USD4.99/share, which corresponds to a 2.2% dividend yield. We think that the company will continue to increase its dividend in the years ahead thanks to solid growth perspective. In this scenario the stock is attractive for long-term investors and for investors looking for an alternative to low bond yields.

Demand for company's product remain solid

Latest quarterly results signaled that the underlying trend for the company remain solid. In Q2 '21 revenue rose 49.3% year-over-year to USD1081.4m. Compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic outbreak, revenue rose 13.7%, with a 9.3% organic growth and a positive contribution coming from acquisition (USD23m or 2.5% of growth rate) and from the exchange rate. The Snap-on tool segment led the company growth rate, with revenue rising 46.7% year-over-year and 19.3% from Q2 ’19.

Operating earnings rose from USD148.7m to USD86m (+92%), with marginality rising from 18.4% to 24.5% and net earnings from USD101.2m to USD208m (105%).

Source: Snap-on Q2 results

We expect results to remain solid also in H2, with 2021 revenue reaching USD4176m (+16.3%). Higher revenue should lead to higher marginality, with EBIT rising 23.4% to USD1087m (EBIT margin of 26%) and net income by 22.5% to USD757m.

In a medium-term scenario we expect Snap-on to continue growing at moderate but steady pace. In our estimates we pencil in a prudential 2.5% CAGR of revenue in the period 2021-2025, in line with the Mondor Intelligence estimate for the sector.

We expect al the segment to continue posting a solid growth rate over the next few years. At the same time, we think that positive surprise could come from the “repair system and information” and the “financial services segment”. They could benefit of the higher technology contribute of auto and of the clients’ higher request for financial assistance respectively.

We project both EBIT to grow at 4.4% CAGR in the period 2021-2025 and EPS at 5% CAGR as the company could extend its buy-back programs in the year ahead.

Source: Snap-on results and our projections

External growth to fuel company's results

The company has solid balance sheet position with a net debt of USD412m. The net debt/Ebitda ratio was at 0.5x at 2020-end and should further decline in 2021, reaching 0.3x.

In 2020 Snap-On spent USD41.3 to acquire AutoCrib (USD35.4m) and of the assets related to the TreadReader product line from Sigmavision Limited (USD5.9m). The first designs, manufactures and markets asset and tool control solutions for a variety of aerospace, automotive, military, natural resources and general industry operation. The second designs and manufactures handheld devices and drive-over ramps that provide tire information for use in the automotive industry.

In 2021 Snap-On has acquired Dealer-FX Group for USD200m. It is a leading developer, marketer and provider of service operations software solutions for automotive OEM customers and their dealers

We expect the acquisition campaign to continue in the years ahead. We do not see the company implementing major acquisition putting at risk its solid balance sheet but to continue with a series of small acquisitions. While we have not considered the upside potential coming from acquisitions in our valuation, it is an important element sustaining our BUY recommendation.

Valuation

In the previous section we have the elements sustaining the investment case. However, before buying the stock it is important verifying that the price we are paying is not too high.

For this reason, we have valued the stock using a DCF model.

We constructed it using the following assumptions.

EBIT growing at 7.4% CAGR in the period 2020/2025; Average capex of 2.3% of revenue (ex-acquisitions) per year in the period 2021-2025, in line with last few years average; WACC of 7.3%, mainly reflecting the cost of capital of the company as the net debt (USD412m) represent only 3% of enterprise value; A prudential perpetual growth rate of 1.5% as we think that manufacturing activity could underperform total economic growth rate (estimate 2.5%) for a shift to the services sector.

Source: Snap-on results and our projections

We derive a USD276/share target price, which implies a 21% upside potential.

A multiple valuation analysis returns a lower target price, even if still above current stock quotation. According to our estimates, Snap-on is now trading at a ’22 P/e of 14.9, below the last 10-year average of 16.5x. At a valuation in line with the long-term average the stock should trade at USD250.

Source: Snap-on results and our projections

Using an average of the two methodology we derive a USD263/share target price, with a 15% upside potential.

Conclusion

We think Snap-on is a solid company with positive perspective over the next few years due to a strong balance sheet that could sustain external growth and both dividend and buy-back increase. At current valuation we see an interesting upside potential (15%).