When I last wrote about Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) ("Hartford"), Chubb (CB) was making its play to acquire the company, and I said that Chubb would likely have to go to $70/share or higher to get a deal done. As later revealed by Hartford, Chubb did go to $70, but Hartford wasn't interested and management has made it clear that they don't regard the company as for sale.

For the most part I think that any company should be for sale at the right price, but I think Hartford has some legitimate internal value drivers that aren't being fully appreciated by the market. Granted, the shares still trade quite a bit higher than they did before the Chubb bid, but I still see 10% or better annual appreciation potential here if Hartford can generate mid-single-digit core earnings growth … and I think they can.

Strong Earnings Performance In Q2, With Good Results In Multiple Places

The financial results of insurance companies can be funny insofar as what analysts will treat as core or non-core. For instance, while gains on the sales of investments can add up over time, they're usually excluded from core results, while "regular" investment income is included.

In any case, Hartford put out a pretty good set of earnings for the second quarter. On the "corest" of core levels, Hartford reported more premium growth and better retention than expected, as well as better than expected attritional losses, better (lower) cat losses, and good prior-year development.

P&C underwriting income more than tripled from the year-ago period and reversed a first quarter loss, rising to $355M on the back of stronger Commercial underwriting income ($261M versus year-ago and quarter-ago losses) but weaker Personal underwriting income ($96M versus $428M and $124M, respectively).

Core P&C income benefitted from $442M in net investment income and after taxes, core P&C earnings rose to $688M (from $221M in the prior quarter). Added to better results from Group Benefits and Mutual Funds, core earnings rose 91% yoy and 312% qoq and beat by almost a dollar per share ($2.33 vs. $1.34).

Investment income drove about $0.25/share of the beat (across all business), while strong premiums and good loss experiences drove around $0.60/share of core P&C underwriting outperformance. Group Benefits was about $0.25/share better on lower mortality costs tied to COVID-19, and there were other assorted "bits and pieces" that made up the rest, including a higher than expected tax rate that had a negative impact.

Commercial accident-year current ratio improved to 89.4% (from 102.9% a year ago and 91.2 in Q1), while Personal worsened to 88.2% (from 80.7% and 83.5%). Overall cat losses were almost half that in the year-ago period and down about 40% sequentially.

The Commercial business continues to see benign attritional losses (57.1% vs. 59.3% a year ago and 58% in Q1), and the expense ratio is showing the benefits of management's efficiency efforts (31.7% vs. 34% vs. 32.6%).

In the Personal business, increased auto loss frequency (more accidents as people drive more) added 6.2pts to the auto loss ratio, while higher building material prices added 2.7pts on the homeowner's side. Overall attritional loss ratio worsened to 60.6% from 51.3% last year and 56.4% in the prior quarter. Expense ratio (27.6%) weakened a bit sequentially (from 27.1%) but improved from 29.4% a year ago.

Pricing Is Still Healthy, And Worker's Comp Pricing Actually Turned Positive

Hartford posted 12% growth in net written premiums, with the total beating expectations by about 7%. Commercial premiums rose 15%, with 11% growth in small commercial, 20% in middle-market, and 16% in Global Specialty.

Rates remain attractive in this hard market, though there has been a slowdown, with overall standard commercial up 4% (or 6.6% excluding worker's comp). Small commercial rates were up 2.9% (5.4% w/o worker's comp), middle-market was up 6% (over 8% without worker's comp), and Global Specialty was up over 11%. Worker's comp, which has seen price erosion for around five straight years on lower losses, turned up slightly this quarter and management sounded cautiously optimistic about this line.

On the personal lines side, premiums rose 3%, with auto up 7% (policies in force down 5%) and homeowners down 5% (policies in force down almost 8%). Rates were up 3% overall, with auto up 2% and homeowners up closer to 9%.

Hartford isn't seeing the same robust pricing as companies that write more specialized business like Arch Capital (ACGL), Argo (ARGO), or W. R. Berkley (WRB), but Hartford runs a very different model. All in all, Hartford is getting pricing ahead of loss inflation trends, so it's all good from a future earnings standpoint.

Increased competition for small commercial customers remains a threat, but it's one Hartford knows how to deal with, and it sounds as though management is looking for opportunities to leverage Navigators to write more excess and surplus in the small commercial area. Given the inefficiencies in that segment, that could be very profitable business for Hartford - especially if they can keep those customers as they migrate to standard markets over time.

The Outlook

One of the arguments that Hartford management used when explaining why they rebuffed the Chubb offer was that they had their own plans in place to drive better results. It's unfortunate that it took Chubb's offer to get them to talk about it, but the "Hartford Next" plan aims to drive the P&C expense ratio below 30% by the end of '22, with further benefits beyond ($625M in savings by the end of 2023).

I'm not currently modeling the 13% to 14% ROEs that management is targeting, but it is an attainable goal. One key modeling issue here is what management does with capital returns - if management leverages enhanced profitability to return even more capital to shareholders that could help drive that higher ROE.

I'm expecting Hartford to generate long-term core earnings growth of around 5% (from a pre-pandemic starting point). I like the core commercial P&C business and the personal lines business is fine. The mutual fund business still might make more sense as a sale candidate, as it is sub-scale at somewhat lackluster in terms of fund performance. In the short term there is also a risk from the Boy Scouts of America's attempt to get out of a prior settlement with Hartford regarding sexual abuse claims; I can't really handicap the legal process here, but reversing the $650M settlement would be a modest (but material) short-term negative.

The Bottom Line

Core long-term earnings growth of around 5% supports a long-term annualized total return in the double-digits, and 1.45x book value multiple (on 11.5% ROE for '21) gives me a $73 fair value. Go out a year, when I think ROE will be around 12.75%, and the fair value would go to over $78. Split the difference and I think $75 is a good near-term target price for the shares, with further appreciation potential beyond that.

Hartford shares haven't done much since my last article, but then neither have most insurance stocks (Chubb has outperformed). While I understand the concerns that the hard market is going to start softening and longer-term challenges like low investment yields and rising social inflation remain, I think Hartford still offers solid upside on a risk-adjusted basis.