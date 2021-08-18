Vitoria Holdings LLC/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Canadian-based Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK: WDOFF) is a small gold producer focused on Canadian assets.

Wesdome Gold Mines released its second-quarter results on August 11, 2021. The company posted $52.28 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2021, up 29.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $71.86 or $0.51 per share, up from $11.88 or $0.08 per share a year ago.

However, the most important news was the Kiena re-start project in Quebec. The company began production at Kiena with guidance for the year between 15K Au Oz and 25K Au Oz.

PFS Highlights:

Source: Presentation

CEO Duncan Middlemiss said in the conference call:

The second half of the year will be a very exciting time for the company. As we begin production at the Kiena mine, the mill has been started successfully and mining has begun from the S-50 zone. At the same time, development work is ongoing in the high grade A zone, and we should have our first production from this area next month. Our Kiena guidance for the year is 15,000 to 25,000 ounces, not included in the 92,000 to 105,000 ounces of Eagle... This is a significant milestone, which both derisk the company from a single asset producer and allows us the opportunity to potentially double our annual production output.

The stock has underperformed the VanEck Vectors (NYSEARCA: GDX). The situation is accelerating since December.

Data by YCharts

CEO Duncan Middlemiss said in the conference call:

The results of the first half of the year have us well positioned to achieve our guidance at Eagle River on both production and costs. We expect slightly lower production in the second half with Q4 seen higher production than Q3. As we move towards 100% production from the Eagle River mine, annual production of 100,000 ounces is very achievable going forward.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. 2Q21 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Note: All numbers are converted in US$. Warning: The company data are in Can$.

WDOFF 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues $ million 40.4 41.6 37.76 36.58 52.28 Quarterly Earnings $ million 11.88 11.05 6.63 5.65 71.86 EBITDA $ million 22.4 21.6 14.07 14.85 106.81 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.08 0.08 0.05 0.04 0.51 Operating Cash Flow $ million 22.32 19.25 10.27 20.63 21.99 CapEx in $ 8.41 15.83 15.92 19.35 27.92 Free Cash Flow 13.9 3.42 -5.65 1.28 -5.93 Total Cash in $ million 49.2 55.6 49.56 50.83 55.48 Total LT Debt in $ million 0 0 0 0 0 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 142.4 143.0 142.8 142.6 142.6 Gold Production 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Quarterly Production K Oz 25,142 20,008 20,006 22,564 30,375 Gold sold 23,140 21,700 19,890 22,457 28,500 Gold Price in $ 1,788 1,914 1,865 1,756 1,823 AISC in $ 912 1,047 1,203 1,182 1,009 Mine 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Eagle River 24,117 19,319 19,667 21,395 29,836 Ore grade G/T 15.8 13.8 14.2 12.8 15.1 Mishi 1026 689 339 1169 539 Ore grade G/T 2.9 2.5 2.7 2.5 2.4

Source: Wesdome filings.

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Record revenues for 2Q21 with $52.3 million

The second quarter's revenue was $52.3 million, and net income was $71.86 million or $0.51 per share compared to $0.08 per share in 2Q'20.

Cash flow from operations was $21.99 million, and CapEx was $27.92 million.

2 - The free cash flow is a loss of $5.93 million for the second quarter

Note: The organic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly Free Cash Flow was a loss of $6.88 million, and the second quarter free cash flow was a loss of $5.93 million.

3 - Wesdome Gold is debt-free and has total cash of $55.48 million in 2Q21

As of June 30, 2021, Wesdome had working capital of C$67.1 million ($55.48 million) compared to C$54.4 million on December 31, 2020. On June 30, 2021, cash equivalents were C$67.8 million compared to C$63.5 million at the beginning of the year.

4 - Quarterly production analysis

Wesdome Gold produced 30,375 Au oz in the second quarter of 2021 (please see charts below).

Marc-Andre Pelletier said in the conference call:

We have strong gold production of 30,375 ounces at 39% improvement over Q1 driven by an 18% increase in both gold grades and in total tons mill during the quarter. Total H1 production of 52,900 ounces leads us in a very good position to achieve the upper half of our guidance of 92,000 to 105,000 ounces. The Eagle mine continues to benefit from previous ventilation work and other mine improvements with daily our tonnages averaging around 650 tons per day in the first half of the year.

The recent results gave us the AISC that we did not get in the preliminary results. AISC was lower this quarter and reached $1,009 per ounce sold.

Below is the detail per mine, including in the Eagle River complex.

2Q21 production at Eagle River increased by 24% from 2Q20 to 29,836 ounces of gold due to a 49% increase in total throughput, offset partially by a 17% decrease in head grade.

Head grade at Eagle River in 2Q21 averaged 15.1 g/t and was slightly higher than budget. Eagle ore stockpiled on the surface was 2,113 tonnes at the end of Q2 2021.

The Mishi pit was mined out as per plan in 4Q20, and only stockpiled ore will be processed in 2021. The contribution of ore feed from Mishi in 2Q21 decreased by 32% to 9,347 tonnes compared to 13,721 tonnes processed in 2Q20.

5 - The company indicated Guidance for 2021

Guidance for 2021 is 92K Oz-105K Oz (not including Kiena restart) from 90K Oz-100K Oz in 2020. Head grade is at Eagle River is expected to go down from 15-16.7 G/T to now 13-15 G/T while Mishi remains basically the same.

Source: Company financials

Note: Kiena production for H2 2021 is expected to be between 15K to 25K Oz.

Mike Michaud said in the conference call:

At Kiena, drilling continues to return exciting results. In March, we announced a very exciting new discovery on the Footwall of the A's zone. In May, we released the second set of high grade dual results, which included one of our most impressive holes at Kiena returning 41 grams per ton gold over 51 meters.

6 - Reserves

Source: Presentation

Technical analysis and commentary

WDOFF forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $10.50 and support at $9.50. The trading strategy now is to sell about 30% of your position above $10.5 and accumulate between $9.5 to $8.4.

The second half of 2021 will see a strong increase in gold production, with Kiena now producing, and the stock has already factored in a lot of that.

However, depending on the production level in Q3, the stock could eventually breakout and trade above $11.50-$12. Conversely, if any setbacks, WDOFF could quickly drop below $7.50.

Note: Do not forget to update the Technical Analysis frequently. It is what I am regularly doing for my subscribers.

Watch gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!