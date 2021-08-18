Librarian Capital's Monthly Top Buys And Price Moves - August 2021

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

This is part of a monthly series where we highlight notable share price moves and rating changes in our research coverage. The goal is to identify the most attractive opportunities each month and to provide a track record of our research. Similar content previously formed part of our monthly fund updates.

Top Current Buys

The forecasted annualized returns of key companies in our coverage, along with their current and assumed exit P/E multiples, are shown below:

Illustrative Annualized Returns vs. Current & Exit P/E Multiples NB. Annualized returns are for the end of 2024 (or, where applicable, a company's FY24). Multiples for Charter and Comcast are based on FCF. Estée Lauder P/E is based on CY19. Source: Librarian Capital estimates; market data as of 17-Aug-21.

We have reviewed Q2 CY21 results for most of the stocks in the chart; the ones pending reviews are marked with an asterisk (*).

We have ranked our Buy-rated stocks by their forecasted annualized returns. The forecasted annualized return for each stock represents the return in our base case, but the probability of the base case in each stock is different. So the higher-ranked stock does not necessarily offer the best risk/reward.

Our current rankings are a good example of this dynamic, with the top 3 names all offering high forecasted returns but also relatively higher risks:

Altice USA (ATUS) is again #1 in our list but its forecasted annualized return has risen to nearly 25%, after the share price corrected more than 15% after Q2 2021 results on July 28. Organic Broadband net adds in Q2 were basically zero, down from 12k in Q1, which rekindled investor fears about the structural health of ATUS' subscriber base:

ATUS Residential Customer Net Adds by Product (Since 2018) NB. Excludes net adds from Service Electric in Q3 2020 and Morris Broadband in Q2 2021. Suddenlink OSS/BSS migration disrupted net adds in Sep-Nov 2019. Source: ATUS company filings.

We believe such concerns are overblown, as ATUS' Q2 was impacted by two major one-offs: (1) "move churn" from people leaving city outskirts in the New York tri-state area to return to their city residences as the pandemic situation improved; and (2) an one-off disconnection of 10.7k customers who were previously protected by COVID-related mandated payment extensions. While ATUS overlapped partly with Verizon's (VZ) FIOS fiber network, it had observed no change in either the proportion of gross adds coming from the overlapping area or in the pace of FIOS's overbuilding. Management remained confident Broadband net adds will be positive in 2021, and ATUS' continuing "edge out" expansion and fiber upgrades should help in future years.

ATUS shares are trading on a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 10%, and the company continues to aggressively repurchase shares. With these, even a 2.5% EBITDA growth would generate a double-digit FCF/share growth and, with most of the fiber CapEx expected to be completed in 2023, FCF/Share is forecasted to rise from approx. $3 in 2020 to nearly $5 in 2024, helping the share price to double to $58.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) (referred here as "HL") has risen from #3 to #2 in our list, having already been highlighted in the July version of this newsletter. Investors reacted much more negatively to FY21 (ending June 30) results on August 9 than we expected, sending shares down 11% that day. We believe this was an over-reaction. FY21 results were strong, with Net Revenues growing 14.5%, EBIT growing 7.7% and EPS growing 8.2% year-on-year; FY22 outlook included reductions in revenue margins in Shares (commissions on share trading) and Cash (interest income on unutilised client cash), but these were long foreseeable from prior investor communications.

With its 40%+ share in U.K. DIY investing and sticky client assets (which grew 30% in FY21 and have doubled since FY15), we believe HL's revenues will be much larger in 5 years' time in almost any scenario. The most likely outcome in our view is a normalization of interest rates and thus Cash margins but, should these not materialize, investments and stock trading would likely be higher and provide an offset. We believe there is also room for costs to improve but, even without this, our base case forecasts show a FY24 EPS that will be a quarter higher than in FY21; our trough EPS is at 48.6p in FY22, which implies a P/E of just 30x at the current share price:

Illustrative HL P&L Forecasts Source: HL company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

British American Tobacco (BTI) (referred here as "BAT") has risen from #4 to #3 in our list, and our forecasts again show a high-teens annualized return. BAT reported mixed H1 2021 results on July 28. On the positive side, a strong 12.3% price/mix benefit in the U.S. (half of BAT's EBIT) drove group revenue growth to 8.1% and EPS growth to 6.1%, and full-year EPS growth is expected to be mid-single-digits (all growth rates exclude currency). On the negative hand, Europe & North Africa showed a decline in both combustible revenues and EBIT, and BAT's other 2 regions had EBIT growth of just 2.8% and 4.2%:

BAT Volume, Net Revenues & EBIT (H1 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Key: EEMEA = Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; ENA = Europe & North Africa; AMSSA = Americas & Sub-Saharan Africa; APME = Asia-Pacific & Middle East. NB. "Profit from Operations" = EBIT. Source: BAT company filings.

BAT's underlying problem is it has fallen behind in Reduced Risk Products ("RRPs") in key markets. During H1 2021 it has remained a distant #2 in Heated Tobacco in all markets, and in nicotine pouches in the U.S. It has started to catch up in Vapour, but this remains a loss-making business everywhere. Indeed, BAT's aggressive pricing and promotions in RRPs contributed to the EBIT decline in Europe & North Africa, and was responsible for RRP losses being higher year-on-year in H1 (though expected to shrink for the full-year). BAT only targets profitability in RRPs by 2025.

Nonetheless, we expect BAT shares to deliver a high-teens annualized return, achievable with Net Income just growing at only low-single-digits each year. The Dividend Yield is 8%, and we expect the P/E to re-rate from 8x to 10x. Buybacks are likely to resume after Net Debt / EBITDA falls to less than 3x after 2021.

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) has moved from #12 to #5 in our list, with a forecasted annualized in the mid-teens, after the share price has fallen 6.7% since the end of June. H1 2021 results were released on August 12, and will be reviewed shortly (our June initiation article is here).

Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) have both re-entered the top-10 in our list, at #6 and #10 respectively, each now showing a mid-teens forecasted annualized return. Both stocks have been flat-ish since the end of June, despite strong Q2 CY21 results that led us to raise our forecasts in each case.

We believe investors have overlooked their post-COVID earnings potential. The pandemic has accelerated the long-term structural growth in their volumes, but growth in revenues and Net Income has lagged as pandemic travel restrictions continued to hold back high-margin cross-border volumes.

In Mastercard's Q2 CY21, volume was 27% higher than in 2019, but revenues were just 10% higher and Net Income was flat-ish:

Mastercard P&L (Q2 2021 vs. Prior Periods) Source:MA results release (Q2 2021).

In Visa's Q2 CY21 (Q3 FY21), volume was 22% higher than in 2019, but both revenues and Net Income were just 5% higher:

Visa P&L (Q3 FY21 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Visa results releases.

We expect EPS for both companies to rebound strongly after COVID-19, and to resume their long-term double-digit CAGR. In the meantime, relative to current-year expected EPS, Mastercard is trading at a 44x P/E and Visa is at 40x, not far from our long-term assumptions (of 42x and 40x respectively).

Finally, a number of stocks are showing near mid-teens annualized returns, in most cases despite strong gains since the end of June, after we raised our forecasts in light of strong Q2 CY21 results. We touch on each briefly below:

Rating Changes

We downgraded our rating on Zoetis (ZTS) from Buy to Neutral in early August, after a 31% gain in 4 months:

Librarian Capital's ZTS Rating History vs. Share Price (Last Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (09-Aug-21).

This was the second time we have had a Buy rating on Zoetis on this site; the first, between June 2019 and September 2020, resulted in a gain of 37%. Our downgrade was again based on valuation, as Zoetis's P/E had reached 48x (based on the high end of 2021 guidance), compared to the 38.5x we have assumed for the long term.

We view Zoetis as a quality business with both strong resilience and growth potential. However, we expect the animal health market's long-term revenue growth to continue to be 5-6%, and Zoetis' long-term Net Income growth to be around 10%, taking into account market share gains and margin expansion. After being offset by the one-fifth P/E de-rating we expect, this leaves our forecasted annualized return to be at just mid-single-digits.

Notable Price Moves

The performances since June of all the companies in our coverage universe, along with their year-to-date and full historic performances, are below:

Insurtech stocks Metromile (MILE) and Root (ROOT), both Neutral-rated in our coverage, both halved since the end of June, easily the largest price moves in our coverage. Their share prices have been falling relentlessly in the last few months, with a further step down after disappointing Q2 2021 results. Both companies reported little growth, wider losses and, crucially, significantly reduced their outlook: Metromile now expects to end 2021 with "more than 100,000" policies, compared to 129,000 in its Q3 2020 presentation; Root now seems to expect 2021 Direct Earned Premiums of about $664m, compared to $685-715m guided at Q4 2020 results, and also anticipates "top line" declines in 2022. In addition, Direct Accident Period Loss Ratios of 74% at Metromile and 88% at Root showed how far both remain from profitability.

Admiral Group (OTCPK:AMIGF) (Buy-rated), a traditional insurer where we raised forecasts in late June and which we highlighted in the July version of this newsletter, saw a gain of 15.6% (in GBP) since the end of June. Admiral shares have been strong throughout this period, including a 3.9% gain on the day of its H1 results (August 11) (review pending).

Intuit (INTU) (Buy-rated) shares have gained 9.4% since the end of June, and have closed to doubled since our initiation in September 2019. We have three other Buy-rated stocks that have doubled or close to doubled since initiation: Facebook (up 108% since March 2019), Estée Lauder (EL) (up 106% since April 2020) and PayPal (PYPL) (up 98% since May 2020). On the other hand, we have missed Carrier (CARR) (up 233% since May 2020) and Croda (OTCPK:COIHF) (up 84% since July 2019).

We are pleased with the results of our investment process year-to-date, though we expect more volatility in H2, especially around Q3 results, which will have a more difficult prior-year comparable than Q2 and will also see the fading of some COVID-related benefits.

