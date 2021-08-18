Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

To be perfectly honest, I already suspected niche carsharing services provider HyreCar (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HYRE) to report somewhat disappointing quarterly results after the company's CFO surprisingly resigned in late June.

That said, I certainly didn't expect the magnitude of the challenges the company is currently facing.

Source: Company Presentation

While Q2 revenue of $9.1 million came in slightly above expectations, profitability took a major hit mostly due to increases in claims expenses and insurance premiums.

Source: Company Press Releases and SEC-Filings

Even when adjusting for costs incurred in conjunction with reassessing and centralizing the claims portfolio, the company's gross margin of 24.3% was down an eye-catching 1,240 basis points sequentially and almost cut in half year-over-year.

On the conference call, management forecasted gross margin percentage to improve to the low-30s in Q3 and mid-30s in Q4 with a path towards 40%+ in the second half of FY2022 and beyond as the company is looking for ways to better identify high risk drivers.

But even worse, the company's key strategic partnership with AmeriDrive Holdings ("AmeriDrive") is ramping up considerably slower than expected mostly due to unexpected financing constraints at AmeriDrive.

As a result, HyreCar will have to fill the gap by raising large amounts of capital as stated on the conference call:

(...) we're also in the process of securing favorable financing to create financial leverage and optimize our cost of capital. It will also help our partners such as AmeriDrive, grow their fleets and accelerate economies of scale through expanded volume. (...) If we can even secure $100 million of financing in the next few months, we'll be able to add a large amount of cars to the platform (...)

Apparently, the financial weakness of its key strategic partner is forcing HyreCar to abandon its capital-light business approach and take on a noticeable amount of debt going forward.

Not surprisingly, investors weren't exactly thrilled with the weaker profitability outlook and obvious change in business model as evidenced by the almost 50% sell-off in the shares following the earnings release.

On the call, management outlined aggressive plans for vehicle supply with 16,000 new cars on the platform targeted by the end of 2022 and 50,000 by 2025.

EBITDA breakeven was projected at an annual revenue run rate of between $60 million to $70 million which would require 6,000 to 6,500 daily car rentals as compared to approximately 3,700 at the end of Q2.

Given the company's ongoing margin issues, I would expect analysts to adjust their models and reduce eps estimates across the board over the next couple of weeks.

Management also hinted to an upcoming strategic partnership announcement with either Uber (UBER) or Lyft (LYFT):

The transportation networks that are delivering people for the most parts, and then you have delivery on the other side. With those partnerships, there's two major players. And we are - we've officially signed with one of those TNCs. I want to - I just want to tease that right now. We're going to put out a real press release and throw some fireworks around it because we've been working towards this partnership for the last 5.5 years.

Bottom Line

Even after last week's haircut and despite management reiterating its ambitious growth plans and teasing a potential strategic partnership with either Lyft or Uber on the conference call, I am having a hard time to stick with my "buy" rating on the shares.

Clearly, management's credibility has suffered from recent events with profitability being delayed by at least one year and the much-touted partnership with AmeriDrive ramping much slower than advertised.

Even worse, the company will apparently be forced to abandon its capital-light business model in order to provide financial support to AmeriDrive.

Speculative investors willing to bet on a near-term announcement of the strategic partnership with either Lyft or Uber should consider taking a trading position but after recent events I really can't advise a long-term investment in the shares anymore.

Going forward, management needs to do a better job managing investor expectations, curtailing operating expenses and finally get a handle on customer claims.