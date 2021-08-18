HyreCar - Selloff On Delayed Profitability And Financing Issues At Key Strategic Partner
Summary
- Uneven gross margin performance continues due to increased operating expenses and escalating customer claims. Profitability likely being delayed into FY2023 at the earliest point.
- Key strategic partnership ramping up slower than expected due to financing constraints at AmeriDrive.
- The issue is forcing HyreCar to abandon its capital-light business model in order to provide financial support to AmeriDrive.
- On the conference call, management reiterated aggressive growth targets and hinted to an upcoming strategic partnership with either Lyft or Uber.
- Speculative investors willing to bet on a near-term announcement of the strategic partnership with Lyft or Uber might consider a trading position but long-term investors should wait for the company to successfully address current issues.
To be perfectly honest, I already suspected niche carsharing services provider HyreCar (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:HYRE) to report somewhat disappointing quarterly results after the company's CFO surprisingly resigned in late June.
That said, I certainly didn't expect the magnitude of the challenges the company is currently facing.
Source: Company Presentation
While Q2 revenue of $9.1 million came in slightly above expectations, profitability took a major hit mostly due to increases in claims expenses and insurance premiums.
Source: Company Press Releases and SEC-Filings
Even when adjusting for costs incurred in conjunction with reassessing and centralizing the claims portfolio, the company's gross margin of 24.3% was down an eye-catching 1,240 basis points sequentially and almost cut in half year-over-year.
On the conference call, management forecasted gross margin percentage to improve to the low-30s in Q3 and mid-30s in Q4 with a path towards 40%+ in the second half of FY2022 and beyond as the company is looking for ways to better identify high risk drivers.
But even worse, the company's key strategic partnership with AmeriDrive Holdings ("AmeriDrive") is ramping up considerably slower than expected mostly due to unexpected financing constraints at AmeriDrive.
As a result, HyreCar will have to fill the gap by raising large amounts of capital as stated on the conference call:
(...) we're also in the process of securing favorable financing to create financial leverage and optimize our cost of capital. It will also help our partners such as AmeriDrive, grow their fleets and accelerate economies of scale through expanded volume.
(...)
If we can even secure $100 million of financing in the next few months, we'll be able to add a large amount of cars to the platform (...)
Apparently, the financial weakness of its key strategic partner is forcing HyreCar to abandon its capital-light business approach and take on a noticeable amount of debt going forward.
Not surprisingly, investors weren't exactly thrilled with the weaker profitability outlook and obvious change in business model as evidenced by the almost 50% sell-off in the shares following the earnings release.
On the call, management outlined aggressive plans for vehicle supply with 16,000 new cars on the platform targeted by the end of 2022 and 50,000 by 2025.
EBITDA breakeven was projected at an annual revenue run rate of between $60 million to $70 million which would require 6,000 to 6,500 daily car rentals as compared to approximately 3,700 at the end of Q2.
Given the company's ongoing margin issues, I would expect analysts to adjust their models and reduce eps estimates across the board over the next couple of weeks.
Management also hinted to an upcoming strategic partnership announcement with either Uber (UBER) or Lyft (LYFT):
The transportation networks that are delivering people for the most parts, and then you have delivery on the other side. With those partnerships, there's two major players. And we are - we've officially signed with one of those TNCs. I want to - I just want to tease that right now. We're going to put out a real press release and throw some fireworks around it because we've been working towards this partnership for the last 5.5 years.
Bottom Line
Even after last week's haircut and despite management reiterating its ambitious growth plans and teasing a potential strategic partnership with either Lyft or Uber on the conference call, I am having a hard time to stick with my "buy" rating on the shares.
Clearly, management's credibility has suffered from recent events with profitability being delayed by at least one year and the much-touted partnership with AmeriDrive ramping much slower than advertised.
Even worse, the company will apparently be forced to abandon its capital-light business model in order to provide financial support to AmeriDrive.
Speculative investors willing to bet on a near-term announcement of the strategic partnership with either Lyft or Uber should consider taking a trading position but after recent events I really can't advise a long-term investment in the shares anymore.
Going forward, management needs to do a better job managing investor expectations, curtailing operating expenses and finally get a handle on customer claims.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.