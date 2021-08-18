Awilco Drilling PLC (AWLCF) CEO Eric Jacobs on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCPK:AWLCF) Q2 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call August 18, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Eric Jacobs - Interim CEO

Ian Wilson - CFO

Roddy Smith - COO

Good morning. Welcome to the Awilco Drilling Second Quarter Presentation. I now hand over to our CEO, Eric Jacobs.

Eric Jacobs

Good morning, everyone. We're going to take you through a small agenda today. Waiting for that agenda to come up. Here we go. So we're going to go through the main events from the last quarter. And we're going to have our CFO, Ian Wilson, talk about our Q2 results. We're going to have our COO, Roddy Smith talk about operations. He will also give us an update on the dispute. And then I will go through the summary at the end.

So let's go to the main events this quarter. So total revenue for the second quarter was US$12 million, EBITDA of US$3 million and net profit of US$1.6 million. The revenue efficiency was 96.7 during the quarter. And the total contract backlog at the end of Q2 '21 was approximately $7.1 million.

And then we'll go to the financials. Ian, I'll hand that over to you.

Ian Wilson

Okay. Thank you. Yeah, looking at the Q2 '21 income statements. Contract revenue of $11.6 million. And as Eric mentioned, there was revenue efficiency of 96.7%, and that comprised the contract with Serica that went for the period from the start of the quarter through until the 25th of June, so actually a full 3 months activity there.

The rig operating expenses of $6.3 million, and that was 67,700 a day for the WilPhoenix and approximately 1,400 a day for the WilHunter stacked in Invergordon. The G&A expense of $2.7 million. That includes some fairly significant individual items, including legal fees of 400,000 in respect to the HMRC case. And then the results of the project team support and - in respect to the arbitration of about 700,000 [ph] So underlying G&A cost approximately $1.5 million.

Operating profit, $1.5 million. Fairly little in the way of expense and other financial items, and that filters down to total comprehensive profit of $1.6 million, equivalent to $0.03 per share.

Coming to the balance sheet. Here we go. So yeah, rigs, machinery and equipment very little movement other than the depreciation for the quarter, so $63.1 million. The right-of-use asset is in respect of the office lease. And the current [ph] assets, we've got the trade and other receivables, that is the made revenue for Serica, and the accrued revenue down below $4.5 million is principally the June revenue.

Inventory, a slight increase in the quarter, as we bought back the fuel and onboard the rig. And cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter of $15.4 million.

Probably worthwhile at this point just commenting on the fact that, that cash balance post [ph] let's say, keeping us in a healthy position right now based upon our future outlook, and we anticipate that we will need additional funds as we go into Q1 of '22.

And we're looking at potential providers of debt there. But whether it's debt or an alternative means, then we will obviously look at every possible source of funding to ensure that we do what's in the best interest of the shareholders.

In terms of obtaining third-party debt and obviously very important that we are successful in getting a reasonable term or a reasonable backlog contracts, and Roddy will be touching base on what the future outlook at the market looks like later on.

So total assets of $91.8 million. And below the line there, we've got trade and other creditors $1.4 million, accruals and provisions of 4.3, total equity and liabilities $91.8 million. And that's on the balance sheet. Thank you. Eric, you're on mute.

Eric Jacobs

Sorry about that. Thank you very much for that, Ian. Then I will hand this over to Roddy to give us an update on the operational issues.

Roddy Smith

Good morning, everyone. Firstly, I'd like to say thanks to all of our team who've had an extremely busy Q2, not least delivering the Rhum-R3 workover for our customer Serica Energy, but also for the recent yard stay, the Class & Flag work and most recently, the commencement with Ithaca for the Fotla exploration well.

It's a credit to all of you that you've managed all of that work safely and without harm to the environment. So on behalf of the whole management team, thank you for your efforts.

In the quarter, as you can see from the slide here, operational uptime of 94.2% and OpEx holding fairly flat at 67.7. The contract with Ithaca commenced on the 29th of July, after our 5 year Class & Flag work on the WilPhoenix.

Our original intention has been to do that work after Fotla. But with the extension of the time spent at Serica, it became necessary to accelerate it and do it prior to the Fotla contract. But it was all done in line with our cost estimate and on schedule.

So the WilPhoenix is now classed and certified by [indiscernible] Vanuatu until June 2026. And obviously, our Awilco hedge [ph] shows that beyond Fotla we will do those remaining equipment items that are still to be done on the 5 year cycle.

The total SPS cost is still looking to be around about $10 million. We hope to come in slightly under that. And looking forward to the market, we've seen a number of new contracts come up for both tender and through [indiscernible] And the market of 2022 certainly looks much tighter in the UK than we've seen for a number of years.

We estimate that probably somewhere between about 10 and 12 tenders pending award currently in the UK. Those contracts do seem to be taking a little bit longer than expected to mature into awards. We don't think there's any consistent reason for that. We think each of the customers is undergoing independent processes.

But we do see that the macro drivers, which are driving this recovery, the emergence from COVID-19, the stronger underlying commodity price and the lack of activity over recent years, those remain unchanged, and we feel quite positive as we look forward to '22 and beyond.

Eric Jacobs

That brings us to an update on our dispute with Keppel FELS, Roddy, I think it would be nice if you also could follow up on that.

Roddy Smith

Yes, no problem, Eric. There's not too much to say. These arbitration processes are obviously very structured. They continue very much in line with our expectations. Time lines are substantially unchanged.

We do have a Tribunal hearing set for Rig 1, which is in October 2022. And our current time line shows that, that would lead to a decision and award you know, potentially close to the end of '22 or into early '23. The total legal fees for both cases remain estimated at approximately US$10 million.

Eric Jacobs

Then, Ian, I think you can give us a small update on the tax dispute.

Ian Wilson

Okay. Yes. The ongoing tax dispute has been on the go for quite a few years now. It did come to a tribunal First-tier, tribunal which was held early part of June, and the decision by the judge at that point came out in July was that our appeal had been rejected.

We do believe, however, that there are certain returned procedural and substantive reasons for challenging that decision, and we have submitted an application to be reconsidered and the decision to be remade. So that was submitted on the 9th of August.

And in terms of when we get a nice come of that application, maybe within the next one or two months, unless it goes on to a further tribunal with a new hearing that will take - require additional work to be performed by the actual tribunal. So still early days yet. We still believe that our case is the correct one, and we await the outcome of the certificate [ph] application.

Eric Jacobs

Thank you, Ian. That brings us to the summary. So as Roddy explained earlier, we're awaiting contracts on the tenders that we have submitted for WilPhoenix. We are quite optimistic that we will secure a good contract for WilPhoenix. And we will let the market know as soon as we know.

As also Ian mentioned, we most likely will acquire additional capital in the first quarter of '22. And that we are now exploring alternatives for financing. And that we will revert closer to the year end in regards to that.

And we - as we've been in the whole time, we've been actively managing the arbitration process towards Keppel FELS, and we are optimistic that we will receive a full payment of the installments that we put in.

And we are also continually actively pursuing opportunities in a recovering global market, as Roddy mentioned. And we are looking on consolidation, acquisitions and also management of units, and we've been in discussions with several parties in that regard.

So then I think we go over to Q&A. If anybody has any questions, we'll be more than happy to answer that.

Question-and-Answer Session

I'm just having a little technical issue. Actually, I cannot see any questions that have come in. And I believe it's not necessarily because there aren't any questions, but the way this is set up. I believe we can probably just confirm that the amount of financing that we are looking for is around about $15 million. I'm not quite sure if we got to say that.

I also would just - because we have this technical issue now, I would encourage everyone who has a question to send them to me via e-mail, that is ch@awilcodrilling.com, and we will, of course, do our best to come back to you as soon as possible with answers to your questions.

Eric Jacobs

We apologize for this inconveniency. And as Kaplan says, we will be more than happy to answer any questions that come in by e-mail or if you give her a call. Well, thank you very much. And I think we'll then end this session.