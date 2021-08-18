Skillz Is Highly Undervalued, But It Demands Our Patience
Summary
- Skillz posted a great Q2, with the market likely misjudging its expanded metrics.
- The company's skyrocketed marketing expenditures are not that worrying and are likely to keep declining going forward.
- The stock remains deeply undervalued based on its growth potential and profitability prospects which are powered by gross margins of 95.1%.
- While the ongoing sales growth and potential for a reasonable multiple expansion could lead to multi-bagger returns, Skillz demands our patience.
Skillz is nosediving with no rest
In June, we published an introductory article on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), discussing the stock's high growth potential and the possibility for shares to undergo a short-squeeze following the - at the time - Reddit's hunting frenzy for deeply shorted stocks. We showed that our strategy involved selling high-premium PUTs to mitigate some of the risks and ensure a higher margin of safety. Since then, shares have plummeted by around 40%, significantly moving against our play.
Source: Google Finance
As a result, we have gotten assigned our sold PUTs options, which we featured in June's article. The first batch, which expired on 07/16/2021, netted us a buying price of $18.30 (strike-premium). The next batch, which is about to expire on 08/20/2021, is going to net us a buying price of $17.00. Hence, while our strategy has alleviated some of the damages compared to buying the stock at ~$18.54 at the time, we have suffered significant (unrealized) losses.
On the one hand, this is not one of our proudest trades, and the unrealized losses are admittedly steep here. On the other hand, Skillz is a high-growth company with massive potential, especially when it comes to its future profitability powered by its ultra-high ~95% gross margins. Due to deciding to go Long on the stock quite early in its lengthy journey, it's inherently very hard to time the best possible entry point. The stock had already nosedived in June, after all.
Therefore, since Skillz continued delivering growth in line with our expectations, as shown in its Q2-results, we remain quite bullish. Would buying the stock at its current levels originally be a better deal? Of course. But again, it's very early on Skillz's long-term growth trajectory, and if the company ends up delivering the multi-bagger return potential we speculate upon (based on its revenue growth), buying at any price below $20 should pay off hugely.
Q2 results - A misjudged quarter
Following Skillz's Q2 results, shares have continued slipping. In our view, Mr. Market continues to misjudge the company's growth and overall development. The top line expanded by 52% to $89.5M, marking the company's 22nd consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Paying Monthly Active Users (PMAU) also grew by 53% YoY to 463K.
Source: Shareholder Letter
Despite the tremendous growth, shares continue to trade lower. Here are two potential reasons the market could be skeptical about this quarter's numbers.
1) PMAU declined sequentially
While PMAU grew by an extraordinary 53% YoY, the market may have found a bit underwhelming the fact that the metric slightly declined sequentially, as shown in the bar chart above. However, we must note that Q1's PMAU growth was boosted by the seasonal benefit of lower CPI (Cost Per Install.) As Skillz noted in its shareholder letter, the first quarter has historically been the best time to purchase digital media impressions (advertising spending). This is due to big consumer-product companies pulling back on marketing budgets following the holiday season. Hence, it makes sense that user growth ends up rather inflated in Q1.
If anything, it makes more sense to focus on the considerably higher ARPU, which indicates bolstered user engagement in the games Skillz implements its platform.
Source: Shareholder Letter
2) Growing advertising spending steepening losses
No doubt, Skillz's marketing spending skyrocketed in Q2, almost doubling YoY, contributing to the company posting its steepest quarterly losses to date.
Source: Shareholder Letter
However, here's what we must note:
- CPI grew considerably more expensive in Q2, with advertising costs across the globe rising. However, as the company's Chief Revenue Officer mentioned in the earnings call, this trend should fade. Specifically, he mentioned that in July, the company is starting to see the pace of industry pricing hikes beginning to stabilize. Further, Skillz expects ad pricing to flatten before declining later this year. Hence, CPI/new user should fall going forward.
- Further, Aarki, one of the company's two recent acquisitions, should drive down CPI costs besides adding $13M of incremental revenues this year. Management expects it should take "several quarters" for Skillz to realize the full impact of the transaction synergies. This is due to the time needed to gradually migrate Skillz's DSP marketing spend to Aarki.
- Finally, if ad rates continue to remain sky-high, Skillz can always switch to growing the top line through increased spending on its existing user base, temporarily. Specifically, the company has now deployed artificial intelligence to its limited-time offer marketing programs to drive more efficient monetization. AI should not only maximize results but also drive costs down moving forward, as customized offers were previously produced by a team of analysts.
Source: Shareholder Letter
Other developments
Since we just mentioned the Aarki acquisition, it's worth noting that amongst Skillz's other promising developments are its $50 million minority stake investment in Exit Games and, in conjunction with the NFL, the launch of a Game Developer Challenge. Instead of recycling words, fellow S.A. contributor Star Investments has done a great job in presenting these developments. Hence, we recommend you to read about them here if you are further interested.
Skillz demands our patience
Overall, we believe that Skillz's aggressive spending on acquiring users is worth it. The company is in a hyper-growth phase, and hence driving growth should be its primary focus. At this point, it's also worth mentioning that the 52% revenue growth posted in Q2-2021 compares against a very tough Q2-2020, which had seen boosted results due to consumers sheltering in their homes and receiving stimulus checks which were very likely to be spent in entrainment/betting activities like those Skillz provides. For context, if we compare Q2-2021 with Q1-2020 (five quarters back), revenues did not grow modestly higher (say, 70%), but by a gigantic 103%. This is due to massive sequential growth between Q1 and Q2 of last year.
We mention this because last quarter's revenue growth of 92.1% is more accurate than Q2's 52%, which may imply a "slowdown" if we don't consider the above.
Despite Skill's growth of (let's agree at) ~70%, the stock is currently trading at a P/S of 11.5 based on its FY2021 estimates. For a company that enjoys gross margins of 95% and grows at such a rate, we continue to believe that the stock could reasonably trade at P/S that is double its current one.
Source: Seeking Alpha
That being said, it's completely unknown when the rest of the market gets to appreciate Skillz more. It could be the case that shares decline further or remain flat despite revenues growing, resulting in P/S as low as 5. Such examples include fuboTV (FUBO) trading at a P/S of around 6.8 while posting revenue growth of 196.4% recently, and GAN (GAN) trading at a P/S of 5.25 despite just now posting revenue growth of 316.2% in what is also a high-margin business.
Therefore, we continue to bet on Skillz's long-term growth story and believe that the stock could deliver multi-bagger returns through a combination of revenue growth and a sales multiple expansion. Still, it could literally take a couple of years before the stock gets too cheap for the market to stop snubbing. Hence, Skillz investors should, at the current circumstances (selling here makes little to no sense regardless), remain quite patient, in our view.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SKLZ, FUBO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.