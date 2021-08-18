numbeos/E+ via Getty Images

With Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) quarterly report including a massive guidance, the stock reaction seemed less than genuine. After the call, interestingly, an analyst from Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy to hold. Another upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy significantly raising his price target. With the call, Cirrus also added several future details, one could be construed negative, could be, seemingly the reason behind the downgrade. Others were about future growth, growth above the guided massive increase communicated at the report. Let's expand the accordion and listen to the future music.

The Report with Guidance

Cirrus reported:

Revenue of $277.3 million

GAAP gross margin of 50.5 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.6 percent

non-GAAP operating expenses of $103.1 million

non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.54

Fully diluted share count dropped to approximately 59 million.

Both the earnings and revenue beat softball estimates.

The big news was guidance at $470 - $430 million meaning that management believed it has $480 in revenue. (Cirrus constantly attempts to low ball its top guidance number.) Analyst's estimates averaged $380+ million. The high end beat truly was really, over the top.

Details Worth Discussing

Continuing, the company informed investors of two changes. The first, cash R&D/SG&A costs will jump from $103 million to $115- million. The second, taken from the shareholder letter, "We believe continued supply constraints and increased costs beginning in Q4 FY22 will likely take us slightly below our long-term gross margin model of 50 percent in FY23." We note the importance of the word usage, slightly. The last time Cirrus announced a margin cut directed by Apple (AAPL) at a Barclays conference, the verbiage was notably different, explaining to investors a middle to upper 40% range. That wasn't the language nor concept communicated this time. Although Cirrus isn't completely certain at this point, our experience suggests 49% or 2% lower than guided this coming quarter. It will have an effect, but it isn't likely even close to the negative change communicated several years ago.

During the call portion, management added depth for the two increases. Thurman Case, Cirrus' CFO, added, "Yes. And to note on that, I mean $3.5 million of that was nonrecurring additional costs. So that's not a way to look at the run rate. You could take the guidance that we've shown and pulled that out." The real cost run rate is closer to $9 million or less going forward and driven by significant headcount increases. Management added at least 60 new engineers. Case concluded that a continuation in headcount additions is planned. It seemed at a much slower pace.

With regard to the lower margins, Case commented, "Well, I mean, we did mention in the letter that we've seen - we are seeing supply constraints, and we are seeing increased prices, ... as we get into fiscal year '22 for us, which is the beginning of the year, the costs associated are going to, and we expect to increase. And it's not just with one particular supply partner." Translating for investors in fabless models, expect higher costs.

Cirrus also announced a $285 million expenditure for additional fab capacity. At the KeyBanc Conference hosted by John Vinh, Cirrus' Carl AlbertyVice President, Mixed-Signal Products, noted that the increase targeted 55 nm product lines including amplifiers, haptics, closed loop control and power control ICs. He hinted that Lion products will likely be included at some future date. The list of parts suggests that a significant increase in Android revenue is emanate.

The New Cirrus Logic: Looking at the Expanded Vision

Shortly before earnings, Cirrus closed a $325 million cash deal for Lion Semiconductor. With this new addition, the company added 30% to its SAM shown below. Prior to the acquisition, the future SAM chart was approximately $5.0 Billion.

Notice that audio is now less than half of the total. To add color, Cirrus included a 2nd SAM slide highlighting high-performance mixed signal.

For high-performance growth potential, Cirrus expects a possible factor of 10 increase over 5 years. Any description using stellar underestimates the coming possibility.

With the recent acquisition of Lion Semiconductor, Cirrus once again changed the landscape. Lion developed a unique power charging technology using capacitors instead of diodes resulting in considerably lower heat generation while charging mobile devices. The power dissipation drops by almost 10%. It allows for significantly faster charge times, theoretically up to 5 times. The previous technology, buck/boosts, achieved 90% efficiency with this newer technology achieving near 99%.

Of Lion, John Forsyth, Cirrus' CEO, commented that Cirrus will "experienc[e] a pretty significant revenue acceleration on their side." The company expanded its R&D to accommodate growth. Today's power products are attached with charging cell phones, but will be expanded to include laptop computers and other Cirrus products. For the balance of the year, Lion adds $60 million revenue. Future possibilities may reach $1.5 billion. The two largest Lion technology quarters are December and March.

During the call, Matthew D. Ramsay, Cowen and Company, LLC, asked, "But I was surprised anyone could buy anything for 3x revenue in semis these days. So it'd be interesting to hear your perspectives on how that process went and the really attractive valuation ... ?" This seems so innocent, but in our view, it's at the heart of the future growth issue? Could it be there isn't one? Or is it about something much bigger? We suspect that Lion was unable to secure fab space for growth. Still couldn't Cirrus have worked a deal? Perhaps a major player expressed significant interest with a condition that business must come through a completely trusted partner rather than a start up. David Biven, Cirrus' Director of Corporate Development, at the Oppenheimer Annual Technology & Internet Communications Conference, noted that the first order of business for Lion was with Android handsets, followed by laptop computers. Yet, Apple isn't sitting on its hands waiting on high speed charging either. This unique technology and potential size offer an unprecedented opportunity purchased at an extra-ordinary low value.

It's About Revenue

In the end, it's about revenue growth, something Cirrus posted with the report. From the shareholder letter, management noted, "In line with our previous comments, we continue to expect accelerated revenue growth for the full fiscal year ... " A couple of approaches offer means to guesstimate both the December and March revenue. In the past, September represented 45% of the two quarter revenue (September and December), December the balance. This ratio ($480/0.45)*0.55 = $590 million. Another approach adds new content wins to last December quarter's revenue of $485 million. Case, at the KeyBanc Conference, offered a thought that normal seasonability could be expected for December and March with slight increases coming from Lion's revenue. Apple seems to sell between 75 - 80 million iPhones in good December quarters. Cirrus' new design wins, the power chip and more closed loop controllers, adds $1.25 per device or $100 million. Lion adds $30 million which equals together $600 million. Both approaches suggest a possible December quarter of near $600 million.

Our March quarter estimate adds new content values to last year's March quarter. $295 + $20 (Lion's Revenue) + $1.25 * 40 million iPhones = $370 million. It is noted that Apple's inventory controls reduced significantly the number of iPhone parts delivered by Cirrus in last fiscal year's March quarter. (We believe that Cirrus delivered 40 million worth of unit iPhone parts not the 60 million Apple sold.)

Our estimates suggest that Cirrus' FY-22 revenue might reach $1.75 billion, almost $400 million above last fiscal year.

Revenue growth gets richer past this fiscal year, but much fuzzier to define. Commenting about the capital being spent for fab capacity, Forsyth added, "I'm particularly excited about is that, that agreement secures for us in a time of really overwhelming demand and a lot of challenge to meet that demand, that secures for us a very significant increase in our wafer supply and allocation in the coming year over what we've seen this year ... So it really - it's very supportive of continued momentum and supportive of the strategic growth initiatives that we've talked about."

Cirrus discussed new haptic devices, new amplifiers and headset chips. Management touted major penetration into laptop computer markets. Again at the KeyBanc Conference, Carl Alberty, Cirrus' Vice President, Mixed-Signal Products, openly explained the huge windfall revenue in the laptop space. After explaining that Cirrus' entrance happened when others couldn't deliver product, he stated that the SAM for Cirrus equals a billion. The targeted products include mid-tier codecs, amplifiers, haptics devices, possible power conversion and charging ICs. The size of the laptop market surprised us. When adding everything together, the need for significantly new foundry capacity seems obvious. More revenue growth prospects are emanate and aren't small.

Cash

Cirrus ended the quarter with $760 million cash, but must spend $560 million in order to pay the two large bills, purchase of Lion and the Wafer Supply Agreement with GlobalFoundries. It leaves $200 million, a meager amount for which Cirrus may defend its stock price using buybacks.

Analysts' Response

The response from analysts were mixed. One analyst downgraded Cirrus; one upgraded. From the Fly, "Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya downgraded Cirrus Logic to Neutral from Buy with a $92 price target ... the company's announcement of full year 2023 pricing and cost pressures suggests earnings growth is likely to remain muted and below semis industry growth." We find his reasoning just plain disingenuous. Cirrus' possible 25%+ revenue growth still generates earnings of $6.50, a 50% increase YoY. Even any argument for slowing earnings growth in 2022 (the beginning of slightly lower margins) appears weak. We would love to have Bank of America's technology stock list with earnings growth predicted at above 50% YoY.

Another Brokerage Firm, Craig Hallum, upgraded Cirrus to a buy from a hold with a price target increased to $105. This reasoning makes sense.

Stock Reaction

The stock traded up during after hours, but with the downgrade coming the next day, the price languished, trading modestly lower. One bad apple can and does often taint the whole barrel at least temporarily. But, in our view, the future is likely different. An article posted at the Motley Fool makes a strong case for buying Cirrus claiming a break out is likely. We concur. It seems just a matter of time. Could it happen from a big December quarter guidance, or an analysts comment? Time will answer that question.

With Cirrus Always Remember

With Cirrus, always remember, this isn't for the faint of heart. Analysts can and do play games. But, it is clear, the predicted big growth began, a growth not likely to be submarined through future lost socket headwinds. Yes, the accordion expanded and is now playing even more beautiful music.