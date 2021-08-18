Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) operates a large social network focused on medical professionals. The way the company describes itself on its S1/A filing is as the leading digital platform for U.S. physicians, with over 1.8 million medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform gives members tools to communicate securely with each other and with patients.

The platform is free for physicians and the company generates revenue through advertising by pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems.

The company boasts of having more than 80% of U.S. physicians on its network, as well as the 20 top hospitals and health systems. It also had more than 63 million telehealth visits last year, and it has a 4.8 rating on the Apple app store. It sports a 153% net revenue retention rate, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% for fiscal year 2021. Doximity generated over $200 million in revenue last fiscal year and produced over $50 million in net income.

In addition to serving as a professional network the company has a news feed that keeps doctors informed of medical developments, and productivity tools to interact with patients and colleagues such as secure messaging and e-signature capabilities.

Financials

Surprisingly Doximity is already profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis. This is a positive surprise given how few companies at that stage have managed to keep the fast growth together with achieving profitability.

With last quarters adjusted EBITDA of $26 million and 40% EBITDA margin the company is on track to surpass the $100 million adjusted EBITDA run-rate.

As positive as these developments are, the adjusted earnings per share remain modest in comparison to where the share price currently finds itself. For example, for fiscal year 2021 the company delivered diluted earnings per share of $0.23, which based on recent prices gives a P/E ratio in the hundreds. Of course earnings are expected to increase significantly from here, but the company is not there yet. Source: Doximity S-1/A Filing

Using the analyst estimates compiled by Seeking Alpha for the next three years we built a discounted cash flow model to estimate a fair value per share. We use relatively optimistic assumptions, such as a long-term earnings growth of ~3x GDP and a modest discount rate of 10%. We end up with a fair value per share of $42, which is higher than its IPO price but lower by about half where shares are currently trading.

Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate # of Analysts Dec 2022 $0.42 7 Dec 2023 $0.43 7 Dec 2024 $0.56 6 Terminal value $56.00 9% growth per year DCF value per share $42.08 10% discount rate

Management

The quality of the management team is reflected on its impressive growth and profitability, as well as on its high Glassdoor rating. It is one of the highest ratings we have seen for a public company at 4.7, and a 93% CEO approval rate, with 95% saying they would recommend the company to a friend.

Website visits & app ratings

Doximity appears to have reached product-market fit judging by the increasing number of visits to its website (although some might be the result of the IPO process), and the high rating its apps have on the Apple app store and the Google Play store. Most of the visits to its website come from the U.S., where the site ranks number 4,827, with significant visits from India and Australia as well.

Its app is rated 4.8 in the Apple App Store, and a 4.6 in the Google Play store. This are very high ratings and show users appreciate the functionality and the interface design.

Conclusion

Doximity is clearly a high-quality company that appears to have reached product-market fit. It is growing quickly, and it is refreshing to see that it is profitable despite it being still in its growth phase. We like the company a lot, but we cannot justify buying at current prices. It is one of those instances where you like the company but just cannot justify purchasing the shares. We think that a general market correction could create a buying opportunity.

We will be adding the company to our watch list and hopefully the market will give us an opportunity later on to buy at a more reasonable valuation.